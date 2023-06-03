Cops arrest Lao woman for trafficking teen in Narathiwat karaoke bar

Photo by CIB via Bangkok Post.

In a raid last night on a karaoke bar in the main city district of South Thailand’s Narathiwat province, cops arrested a 35 year old Lao woman on charges of allegedly luring a 14 year old girl into the flesh trade. The suspect, known only as Souk, was the owner of the Seechompu karaoke bar in the Bang Nak sub-district, where the arrest took place, Bangkok Post reported.

Officers from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) seized a mobile phone, cash receipt, condom, and money transfer slip from Souk during the operation. The arrest came after an undercover police officer, posing as a customer, requested a sexual service at the establishment. Souk charged the officer 2,000 baht and brought the 14 year old girl to him, at which point the ATPD police intervened and apprehended the owner.

During the interrogation, Souk initially denied offering any sexual services at her bar. However, the police had sufficient evidence to charge her. The authorities subsequently accused her of human trafficking for involving a minor in the flesh trade and held her in custody at the ATPD’s sub-division 6, awaiting further legal action.

Thailand is notorious for its problems with sex trafficking.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Royal Thai Police (RTP) is set to collaborate with Interpol in establishing a coordinating centre to combat human trafficking gangs operating in Southeast Asia. A meeting between Thai police officials and the FBI took place at the Interpol Global Complex for Innovation in Singapore to discuss human trafficking prevention strategies. The centre aims to tackle online crimes involving the sexual abuse of minors and human trafficking in countries such as Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and the Philippines.

The ongoing conflict in Myanmar has led to an increase in human trafficking gangs, making it challenging to assist victims in the region. However, Interpol can still provide support by coordinating with international police based in Thailand and the RTP.