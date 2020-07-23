World
Last Qantas 747 flight draws kangaroo logo in the sky to mark final voyage – VIDEO
The Qantas Boeing 747 has taken to the skies for the last time, marking its final journey by drawing the airline’s famous kangaroo logo in the sky. The design could be seen on flight radar maps as the aircraft, affectionately known as the Queen of the Skies, ascended out of Sydney for the last time. It flew over the Harbour Bridge, the city’s Central Business District, the beaches of the northern and southern suburbs, and the museum of the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society, just south of the city.
The aircraft has been part of the Qantas fleet for 50 years, with the carrier acquiring its first jumbo in 1971, thereby opening up the world to millions of Australian travellers. Three years later, the 747 was used to rescue nearly 700 people from the devastation of Cyclone Tracy in the Northern Territory capital, Darwin. By 1979, Qantas was the first airline running an all Boeing 747 fleet. More recently, the aircraft was put to work ferrying hundreds of stranded Australians out of Wuhan, when the Covid-19 crisis erupted.
The aircraft will now be retired to California’s Mojave Desert, where it will join other planes that are stripped for parts in what is known as the aircraft graveyard. The co-pilot on the last flight, Greg Fitzgerald, says it’s the end of an era.
“Everybody in Australia, everybody in the world, knows the shape of the 747. It’s like Aeroplane Jelly and Vegemite, it’s always been there. We don’t know life without the 747.”
Adding to that, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce says the 747 changed the world of travel for countless Australians but, while its demise has come early due to the Covid pandemic, it will eventually be replaced by an alternative, more fuel-efficient aircraft.
“It’s hard to overstate the impact that the 747 had on aviation and a country as far away as Australia. It replaced the 707, which was a huge leap forward in itself but didn’t have the sheer size and scale to lower airfares the way the 747 did. Time has overtaken the 747 and we now have a much more fuel-efficient aircraft with an even better range in our fleet, such as the 787 Dreamliner that we use on Perth to London and hopefully before too long, the Airbus A350 for our Project Sunrise flights non-stop to New York and London.”
The retirement of the 747 from the Qantas fleet comes as British Airways announces that it too is scrapping the iconic jumbo. A BA spokesperson adds that while this was always the plan, the shutdown in world travel due to Covid-19 has brought it forward a number of years.
“We are proposing to retire our entire 747 fleet with immediate effect. It is unlikely our magnificent ‘Queen of the Skies’ will ever operate commercial services for British Airways again due to the downturn in travel caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic.”
It’s understood there are now fewer than 100 Boeing 747 aircraft still operating around the world.
Global aviation recovery could take 3 years – Survey
“Widespread recovery of the global airline industry could be up to three years away.”
That’s the consensus out of n industry poll conducted as part of FlightPlan: Charting a Course into the Future. 500 professionals around the world were asked questions about the likely recovery of the global aviation industry. Apart from the dire predictions of a slow recovery over the next three years, there was also a sense of optimism as the industry looked to data analytics, AI and IoT to drive the recovery.
• 60% of respondents expect a recovery between 18 months to three years
• 85% predict that domestic travel will recover quicker than international travel
• 70% expect point-to-point travel will bounce back quicker than hub and spoke routes, with low-cost carriers leading the way ahead of their more ‘cumbersome’ and top-heavy carrier cousins
• Only 7% believe governments have uniformly done enough to support the industry
• 57% said that “contactless catering” was an important issue during the recovery period
• 88% of respondents expected slower turnarounds between flights due to the “deep cleaning” now required, which could have a significant impact on flight schedules.
• 44% said they expect to see empty middle seats as a standard feature of the passenger journey in the coming months despite contrary guidance given by IATA back in May.
“Airlines will have to continue to make flight safety and hygiene a long-term and sustained priority.”
The Asia Pacific’s domestic aviation sector has been the most resilient and the fastest to show signs of recovery amid the Covid-19 crisis. Countries in the region account for 50% of the top 20 domestic aviation markets in July, according to travel data analytics provider Cirium. Vietnam, Indonesia and South Korea were the only countries in the world to show growth in domestic air travel during July.
5 killed during heavy flooding in northern Vietnam
Heavy rains and flooding in the far north of Vietnam are causing havoc. So far at least 5 people, including 3 children have died in the Ha Giang Province. The region has experienced heavy flooding over the past 3 days due to torrential rains causing traffic jams, landslides and cutting off some remote areas. Streets in the region’s main towns were flooded up to a metre deep and cars were unable to traverse a section of National Highway 2 due to a collapsed city gate. Two cars were also swept away into the Lo River.
A 44 year old woman and her teenage daughter were asleep in their house in the Hoang Su Phi District when rocks collapsed onto the house before sunrise yesterday.
A few hours later, another woman and her 13 year old daughter were buried as landslides hit their rent house in the same region. Emergency services found them and rushed them to hospital. Only the 48 year old mother survived. Then a 2 year old from Bac Quang District was reported as drowned amid the flooding in the mountainous areas north of Hanoi.
Meanwhile, a truck passing a spillway in Bac Me District slid off the road into a stream. Authorities used a bulldozer to recover the car, with the driver stuck inside, only to find him dead.
Deputy chairman of Hoang Su Phi District, Trieu Son An, says the rain has now abated and authorities were monitoring and evacuating locals from areas vulnerable areas fearing more landslides.
Several northern Vietnamese regions were deluged with heavy rain since last Friday, including Ha Giang and Bac Giang Provinces. More heavy rains are expected up to the end of today in Lai Chau, Lao Cai and Ha Giang provinces. As much as 215 hectares of rice and crops have been inundated while 2 hydropower plants in the province had to be switched off due to landslides.
In the first 6 months of 2020, 47 people have died and 130 injured in Vietnam due to natural disasters, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.
Hong Kong facing prospect of curfew amid rise in Covid-19 cases
Medical experts are warning that a curfew may have to be imposed after Hong Kong has seen nearly 500 new cases of Covid-19 in the last week. Yesterday alone saw 73 new cases with 66 being community transmitted. However, officials say they have only identified the sources of transmission for around 30 of those reported cases.
A restaurant at the Metropark Hotel in the residential district of Mong Kok appears to be the location for one cluster of infections, with at least 6 people who ate there on separate days testing positive for the virus. 3 more new cases are connected to a family cluster in the Kwai Fong area, bringing that cluster to a total of 9. Separately, a doctor from a private clinic, who recently treated a Covid-19 patient, has tested positive. It’s understood the medic also visited a residential care home in the Causeway Bay area of the city.
According to a report in Coconuts, medical professionals say Hong Kong may have to introduce more stringent measures if numbers continue to rise sharply, with some warning of a possible need for a strict lock-down. Ho Pak-Leung, from the Centre for Infection and Infectious Diseases at the University of Hong Kong, says a curfew may be necessary if people don’t stay home.
“If you don’t stay home and help Hong Kong now, a week later you will regret it because the public health system will be under immense pressure. It will increase the risk of a hospital outbreak.”
Meanwhile, Chief Executive Carrie Lam adds that there are no signs of infections slowing down, with testing being ramped up to around 10,000 a day for the last 2 weeks.
“The situation is severe. There are no signs that this is coming under control.”
