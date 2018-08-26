People
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’
by Dan Brook
Thai culture is ancient and one can even see evidence of its beautiful bronze-age civilisation in Ban Chiang, near Udon Thani in Isaan, Thailand’s least-visited north-east region.
But not everything in Thai culture is quite so old. In fact, some major things closely associated with Thailand are relatively recent — and all of them are related to Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram.
Phibun — as he is often called in the West, though he is better known as Chomphon Por in Thailand — was one of the leaders of the coup that overthrew the absolute monarchy in 1932, creating the constitutional monarchy that Thailand has had since. He also exerted more state control over the economy through nationalisation.
Culturally, however, Phibun may have had even more influence. As Thailand’s longest serving prime minister, he supported fascism (though he later de-emphasised this and embraced a form of democracy), extreme nationalism, and a cult of personality focused on himself. His photos were ubiquitous and his quotes were regularly in the newspapers. He mandated that Thais salute the flag, know the national anthem, and speak Thai.
Phibun changed the country’s name from Siam to Thailand in 1939, changed the new year from the traditional Thai one on April 13 to the European Gregorian one on January 1, and codified, promoted, and possibly created Thailand’s signature eponymous dish, pad thai, by adapting a Chinese noodle dish. His law requiring Thais to wear hats in public, however, clearly did not endure.
Shortly after he simplified the Thai script, Phibun adopted the word sawadee (from svasti, the Sanskrit word for blessing or wellbeing) from a Chulalongkorn University professor and made it the “official” Thai greeting, starting in 1943, still so commonly said.
Any one of these changes is huge. Combined, Phibun helped create modern Thai culture as we know it!
Dan Brook, Ph.D. teaches sociology at San Jose State University, from where he organises the annual Hands on Thailand (HoT) program. Dan has free ebooks on Smashwords.
Chiang Mai
Sakchai completes his mission to visit Doi Inthanon with his partner’s ashes
The man who headed out on an epic journey of 1,500 kilometers to fulfill a promise to take his girlfriend to Thailand’s highest mountain 18 months ago, has run into beaurocrats in Chiang Mai.
The man headed out from Trang in March 2017 with his partner’s ashes. Along the way he befriended a kitten and two stray dogs who have been his companions along his north-bound journey ever since.
Original story about Sakchai’s journey HERE.
He reached Chiang Mai, about to head up Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest peak, only to be stopped by park officials at the Doi Inthanon national park. The Park Chief Roong Hiranwong said that 49 year old Sakchai Suphanthamat was welcome to ascend the mountain but his companion animals weren’t permitted to enter the national park and he’s not allowed to spread the ashes of his girlfriend there either.
The park chief, quoting reams of rules and regulations, said the mountain in the Chom Thong district of Chiang Mai, is highly revered by worshippers. He said that spreading his cremated partner’s ashes could result in damage to the environment and may encourage others to follow suit.
Oa good note, however, the park chief did promise that his pets would be cared for and the man would be provided free accommodation whilst he paid homage to the mountain and completed his journey – a journey resulting from a pact he and his deceased girlfriend had made years ago to visit the sacred peak.
Sakchai reached the peak on Doi Intanon, his partner’s remains with him, fulfilling the promise he had made to take her to the mountain top.
His two dogs, Krachai and Namo, and the little black kitten, were awaiting him when he came down from the mountain. Mission complete.
Watch some video of Sakchai arriving in Chiang Mai HERE.
PHOTO: chomthongchiangmai Facebook account
Chiang Rai
US Ambassador thanks Chiang Rai locals for looking after US rescue team members
PHOTO: Ten northern artists led by Master Saravuth Kammoonchai, took turns working on the statue – The Nation
Glyn Davies, the US Ambassador to Thailand, toured Chiang Rai province yesterday to thank those who welcomed the US team during the multinational rescue operations to help rescue the young Mu Pa Academy football club members in June.
He visited Wat Rong Khun, also known as White Temple, in Phan district, and saw the new life-size statue of Lt-Commander Saman Kunan, the hero ex-Navy SEAL hero who died during the rescue mission.
In the temple national artist Chalermchai Kositpipat took the ambassador to see a painting depicting the personnel involved in the globally united mission.
He also gave Glynn a print of the painting bearing the number 50/200 and his signature. The envoy in turn gave souvenirs to Chalermchai and his team. Davies also gave a certificate of honour to Worarinmas Luelert, owner of a Miss White laundry shop in Mae Chan, who provided free services for the US team, which came to take part in the rescue mission. Her staff also was given souvenirs by the ambassador.
Davies then headed to Chiang Rai City Hall to express his country’s thanks to local authorities for their care and support for the US participants during the mission.
Twelve Mu Pa members and their assistant coach went missing in Tham Luang cave in late June, triggering a massive rescue operation joined by divers and personnel from many countries. A worldwide audience closely followed the “mission impossible” as it searched for the team and then finished pulling them out of the cave on July 10.
SOURCE: The Nation
National
Paper plane champ hopes for Thai ID soon
by Kriengkrai Rattana
Almost a decade after earning fame for winning a national paper-aeroplane championship at the age of 12, Mong Thongdee is poised to become a Thai citizen.
Born in Thailand of Burmese ancestry, the young Chiang Mai man has been stateless all his life, but says he’s looking forward to continuing his studies on to the highest level and doing good deeds for his adoptive homeland.
Mong said this week he’d received a letter from the Department of Provincial Administration confirming that his request for citizenship had been approved. But the letter advised that he would not be receiving a citizen’s ID card on September 3, as had been reported.
He still has several more procedures to clear, including a routine check for a criminal record, and it could be at least nine months before he can carry an ID card.
Meanwhile Mong is still building paper planes. He’s teaching a new generation of paper-aircraft designers for the 15th annual national contest coming up in Nonthaburi.
Mong told The Nation he was happy that he’d soon be a citizen, noting that it’s difficult travelling outside Chiang Mai without an ID card. To do so requires permission, so short-notice trips are out of the question.
Mong said he’d like to be an adviser to other stateless youths who want to do good and bring Thailand fame and pride.
“I want to thank Thai PBS television station for issuing a letter confirming my role as assistant trainer in a drone-camera photography workshop, former Minister of Science and Technology Khunying Kalaya Sophonpanich for another letter confirming my contribution to society, Department of Provincial Administration Registration Office director Weenat Srisuk for his help, as well as the Thammasat University Faculty of Law Bangkok Legal Clinic for legal consultation,” he said.
“I also thank all Thais nationwide who have given me moral support all along.”
He will continue to share his progress on the “Mong Thongdee” Facebook page.
STORY: The Nation
