Burmese pair arrested at border for smuggling 16.5 million baht | The Thaiger

Crime
Burmese pair arrested at border for smuggling 16.5 million baht
Police in the Tak province, northern Thailand, yesterday arrested two Burmese nationals for trying to smuggle 16.5 million baht in cash into Thailand. Authorities say the two, identified as 29 year old Ded Paioou, and a 24 year old woman called “Namitu” were arrested in tambon Tha Sai Luad, following a tip-off.
Officers say the pair were driving a pickup truck with Burmese licence plates and entered Thailand by the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge. Having passed through the immigration checkpoint, they headed toward Wang Ta Kean, a village about 200 metres from the customs checkpoint. Police then flagged the car down for a search.
The suspects had all the documents required for entry, but police found 16,500 1,000-baht banknotes in two black plastic bags in the car.
Police say the pair claimed they were going to deposit the cash at a Kasikorn bank in Mae Sot. Unfortunately for them, they couldn’t prove they had an account with the bank.
The pair were charged with trying to bring Thai currency into the country without declaring it to customs.
The Central Investigation Bureau chief ordered police to take the suspects and the confiscated money to Crime Suppression Division 4, which is investigating where the money came from. Police say the Anti-Money Laundering Office was also asked to press an additional charge of money laundering against them.
The Burmese border is notorious for drug smuggling, as well as human trafficking activities.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
Former deputy commerce minister faces charges over murder of Judges brother
Former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn, along with 5 other suspects, are facing charges from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) relating to the killing of a senior judge’s brother.
Deputy chief of the CSD Anek Taosupab, says investigators are planning to question Banyin in prison over the murder of Wirachai Sakuntaprasoet, (brother of the Criminal Court senior judge Phanida Sakuntaprasoet).
Banyin is currently detained at the Bangkok Remand Prison, where he is serving time for forging documents to transfer 263 million baht worth of shares to two associates. The court found Banyin guilty of colluding with Kanthana Siwathanapol, a former golf caddie, and stockbroker Uracha Wachirakulton to transfer the assets of the late billionaire contractor Chuwong Sae Tang.
The suspects allegedly tried to force judge Phanida to drop Banyin’s involvement in the share transfer case. The CSD say they have evidence, including forensic tests, to prosecute murder charge against Banyin and the five other suspects.
According to a report, judge Phanida asked Wirachai (senior judge’s brother) to pick her up from work after she was assigned to hear Banyin’s forgery case when the victim was kidnapped and killed. The case was then re-assigned to another judge and the trial ended with Banyin sentenced to eight years in prison for forgery.
Currently, Banyin and the suspects are facing charges of assault, abduction and threatening a state official.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
108 arrested in Bangkok for illegal gambling
Too close and too many people. 108 people have been arrested illegally gambling in a secret casino near the Nonthaburi Market.
The Department of Provincial Administration raided a casino in the greaterBangkok Metro Area‘s Nonthaburi province and discovered 200,000 baht in cash, Hi-Low boards and two gaming machines, along with 108 people taking part in the illegal activity and ignoring the health and safety regulations of social distancing and refraining from large gathering during this emergency Covid-19 crisis.
The game of choice at the casino was Thai style Hi-Low which is played using a Hi-Low board with a dice shaker and two to three dice. The gambler will place their money on a number square from one to six. Once the dice are cast and the results come up, the winner then takes all, but more often than not, the house wins (surprise!).
The DOPA received a tip from locals in the area worried about lack of social distancing as a potential hot bed for the virus. The residents said, despite the Emergency Decree, curfew, and social distancing requests issued by the government, people were still coming to gamble every day.
When officials arrived at Soi Piboonsongkram 32, officers confiscated the gambling equipment and arrested all 108 before they had a chance to escape.Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya issues three month prison sentence to curfew violators
Three Thai men were caught in Pattaya yesterday evening violating the Emergency Decree curfew and sentenced to three months in prison. Pattaya City Police posted on their Thai social media channels and reminded its Thai and English audience not to go out between 10 pm and 4 am without a valid reason or face the consequences. After a rise in curfew violators, this harsh punishment might shake some fear into those who ignore the Emergency Decree.
Pattaya Police sentenced the three men today, whose names were not given to the media, to three months in prison without parole, effective immediately.
The Pattaya Police stated there will be no leniency for curfew violators in Pattaya.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Former deputy commerce minister faces charges over murder of Judges brother
Burmese pair arrested at border for smuggling 16.5 million baht
Chamber predicts 7 million Thai people to be jobless by June
21 new coronavirus cases in Phuket, total now 161 (Thursday)
Cabinet approves ‘force majeure’ closure of hotels
Who will receive free coronavirus testing?
108 arrested in Bangkok for illegal gambling
Police say most Chiang Mai curfew violators drunk
Aviation industry estimates that 25 million jobs are in peril
Visa amnesty for foreigners – but conditions apply
BIG arrest on price gouging of Covid-19 safety gear and fake test kits
Koh Lanta restricts entry after 4 confirmed cases of Covid-19
Pattaya issues three month prison sentence to curfew violators
Grand opening of Nakhon Ratchasima war room
Bangkok deploys mobile testing units
Broke and stranded, Russian tourists take shelter in Phuket temple
30 arrested for violating emergency decree, 18 teens jailed
All new arrivals to Thailand banned, effective immediately
Thai Airways goes into hibernation until end of May, others ground fleets too
Malaysia’s coronavirus cases will peak in mid-April: WHO
3M denies masks destined for Germany were seized in Bangkok and re-routed to US
Onerous new document requirements for stranded foreigners announced
Philippine President Duterte: “Shoot them dead”
Foreigners in Thailand worried about their security
Phuket governor orders all hotels to close
National curfew announced. Takes effect tomorrow.
British businessman jumps to his death in Bangkok
Prachuap Khiri Khan locks down ‘until further notice’
More than 100 horses dead as African Horse Sickness strikes Thailand
PCT – we’re all going to be suffering from Post-Coronavirus Trauma
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
3M denies masks destined for Germany were seized in Bangkok and re-routed to US
- Asia2 days ago
Foreigners in Thailand worried about their security
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
PCT – we’re all going to be suffering from Post-Coronavirus Trauma
- Cancellations3 days ago
Thai Immigration seek visa relief for stranded foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
New immigration measures for stranded visitors considered by Thai cabinet tomorrow
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai vigilantes set up roadblocks and checkpoints
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Central bank gives advice on disinfecting cash
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket shuts down two more southern subdistricts