Burmese military seize drugs and equipment valued at 2.02 billion baht north of Chiang Rai | The Thaiger

Crime
Burmese military seize drugs and equipment valued at 2.02 billion baht north of Chiang Rai
The Burmese military raided a methamphetamine pill factory and warehouses in Shan State, about 400 kilometres north of Chiang Rai province in Thailand’s northeast. Soldiers seized a vast quantity of drugs, precursor chemicals and drug-making equipment worth an estimated 2.02 billion baht. A spokesman for the Burmese military said that its soldiers conducted raids on plants in Kaungkha Village in Shan State and Kutkai Township, between February 28 and March 3. Kutkai is near the Myanmar-China border, north/northwest of Chiang Rai province.
During raids on the plant and warehouses, authorites found about 44 million meth pills, 129 kilograms of heroin, 15 kilograms of pseudoephedrine pills and hundreds of barrels of acid, and other chemicals and precursors. They also found pill production machines.
Military spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun told reporters:
“That area is a border area where various armed groups are active, including people’s militias, so it is difficult to say who those drugs belong to.”
“We will also keep implementing security measures in the surrounding areas.”
Zaw also told media that some of the drugs and precursors to make meth pills were buried.
On Feb 25th, Burmese authorities seized large amount of crystal meth and meth pills in Shan state’s Tachileik. Acting on a tip, police seized 9 kilograms of crystal meth from separate cars and arrested three suspects in Tachileik township, and seized a total of 202,000 meth pills in Minekok Township, also in Shan State.
Last June, the Burmese military seized tens of thousands meth pills and precursor chemicals in Tachileik.
In a possibly related development, two Chinese suspects were yesterday arrested in Tachileik for a grisly double murder in Pattaya.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Chinese murderers arrested in Burmese border town
Burmese authorities in Tachileik, bordering Chiang Rai, have arrested two Chinese men wanted for murder in Thailand. Chinese nationals Xiao Xiang Yu and Hu Zheng Xiong are two of four men wanted for the murder of Chinese businessman Wang Jun. Police retrieved a suitcase containing Wang’s bounds body from the Ping River on February 25.
The two were captured in Chiang Tung, around 168 kilometres away from Tachilek-Mae Sai border, in Chiang Rai province. Thai media report the two traveled by plane to Tachileik.
Two other suspects, Chinese nationals Fan Gang Gang and Qin Miao, were handed over to Mae Sai police yesterday by officials from Tachileik immigration. According to police, they confessed to murdering Wang in Pattaya over a business debt.
The four men allegedly committed the crime at a house in Pattaya, using a cord to strangle Wang and then cram his body into a suitcase. They also confessed to stabbing to death a Chinese woman, presumed to be Wang’s wife. Her body was also put in a suitcase and dumped into the river.
Meanwhile, Wang Jun’s body was cremated at Wat Bo Samsen in Kamphaeng Phet province yesterday. A legal adviser for the family says relatives will take the victim’s remains to China for religious rites in his hometown. They are expected to return there today.
The family has pleaded with Thai authorities to seek the death penalty.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Crime
Chiang Rai village leader kills and cuts up his mother after raping daughter
An assistant village leader in Chiang Rai has been arrested and charged with dismembering his own mother in a fit of anger. Investigators say the mother had threatened to tell police that the 35 year old man had raped his teenage daughter.
The man was the assistant head of the Hua Wiang village in Wiang Pa Pao district, situated between Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. He confessed the crime to his village head yesterday and asked them to contact the police. The names of the man and his mother have been withheld at this stage.
Meanwhile, the man had been helping locals building a fire barrier yesterday where neighbours asked about his mother. He eventually told his village head what had happened. Police later arrived at his home where he was waiting. He took them to a room behind the house where his mother’s dismembered body was found in a container.
He later took police along the Wiang Pa Pao-Phrao Road where he had buried the head of his mother. Investigators say that the man stabbed his mother to death with a sharp knife early on Thursday morning. They say that his mother had become aware of the man raping his teenage daughter and a heated conflict arose between the mother and son when she threatened to tell police.
Police allege the man had broken up with his wife 12 months ago and was living with his 15 year old daughter.
The 35 year old is currently being held in police custody pending further legal action.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Air Pollution
Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai – all suffering choking smog today
The whole Bangkok and its suburbs is suffering from excessive PM2.5 dust and smoke particles in the air today. Around the city the readings have been uniformly ‘unhealthy’ for the entire day with readings as high as 188 particles of 2.5microns per cubic metre.
Putting a stamp on the whole appalling situation is the list of the world’s Top 10 cities with the worst air pollution. Bangkok had the 5th worst air pollution in the world today with perennially polluted Indian cities Delhi and Mumbai not much further ahead in the readings today.Despite being a long-standing problem, Bangkok’s air pollution has only recently begun to enter the Thai public consciousness. This awareness has been sparked by some prolonged hazy spells that tested the public’s patience and pushed schools, organisations and individuals to start testing the air themselves. By January 2019, there were already more than 100 schools using air sensors. The growth in these non-governmental air monitoring stations gave more and more parents and Bangkok citizens real-time pollution data for the first time, revealing how poor the city’s air quality was.
62 air quality measurement stations in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces, including Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani, show the health threatening levels of PM2.5, which exceed the 50 micron safety threshold. The highest level was found at Tambon Paknam in Muang district of Samut Prakan (a reading of 188).
In the eastern province of Rayong, the Pollution Control Department reports that air quality readings show the level of PM2.5 up to 174 today with nearby tourist town Pattaya sharing readings, all in the ‘unhealthy’ zone.
Further north Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Lampang all shared very bad air quality readings today as the smoke from plantation burn-offs continued to fester in local lungs and choking the blue skies with an ugly grey pall. Chiang Mai is also on the list of the Top 10 world’s worst air pollution today coming in at #8.
Statistics from Air Visual
