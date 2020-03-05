Chinese murderers arrested in Burmese border town | The Thaiger

Crime
Chinese murderers arrested in Burmese border town
Burmese authorities in Tachileik, bordering Chiang Rai, have arrested two Chinese men wanted for murder in Thailand. Chinese nationals Xiao Xiang Yu and Hu Zheng Xiong are two of four men wanted for the murder of Chinese businessman Wang Jun. Police retrieved a suitcase containing Wang’s bounds body from the Ping River on February 25.
The two were captured in Chiang Tung, around 168 kilometres away from Tachilek-Mae Sai border, in Chiang Rai province. Thai media report the two traveled by plane to Tachileik.
Two other suspects, Chinese nationals Fan Gang Gang and Qin Miao, were handed over to Mae Sai police yesterday by officials from Tachileik immigration. According to police, they confessed to murdering Wang in Pattaya over a business debt.
The four men allegedly committed the crime at a house in Pattaya, using a cord to strangle Wang and then cram his body into a suitcase. They also confessed to stabbing to death a Chinese woman, presumed to be Wang’s wife. Her body was also put in a suitcase and dumped into the river.
Meanwhile, Wang Jun’s body was cremated at Wat Bo Samsen in Kamphaeng Phet province yesterday. A legal adviser for the family says relatives will take the victim’s remains to China for religious rites in his hometown. They are expected to return there today.
The family has pleaded with Thai authorities to seek the death penalty.
Crime
Chiang Rai village leader kills and cuts up his mother after raping daughter
An assistant village leader in Chiang Rai has been arrested and charged with dismembering his own mother in a fit of anger. Investigators say the mother had threatened to tell police that the 35 year old man had raped his teenage daughter.
The man was the assistant head of the Hua Wiang village in Wiang Pa Pao district, situated between Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. He confessed the crime to his village head yesterday and asked them to contact the police. The names of the man and his mother have been withheld at this stage.
Meanwhile, the man had been helping locals building a fire barrier yesterday where neighbours asked about his mother. He eventually told his village head what had happened. Police later arrived at his home where he was waiting. He took them to a room behind the house where his mother’s dismembered body was found in a container.
He later took police along the Wiang Pa Pao-Phrao Road where he had buried the head of his mother. Investigators say that the man stabbed his mother to death with a sharp knife early on Thursday morning. They say that his mother had become aware of the man raping his teenage daughter and a heated conflict arose between the mother and son when she threatened to tell police.
Police allege the man had broken up with his wife 12 months ago and was living with his 15 year old daughter.
The 35 year old is currently being held in police custody pending further legal action.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Air Pollution
Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai – all suffering choking smog today
The whole Bangkok and its suburbs is suffering from excessive PM2.5 dust and smoke particles in the air today. Around the city the readings have been uniformly ‘unhealthy’ for the entire day with readings as high as 188 particles of 2.5microns per cubic metre.
Putting a stamp on the whole appalling situation is the list of the world’s Top 10 cities with the worst air pollution. Bangkok had the 5th worst air pollution in the world today with perennially polluted Indian cities Delhi and Mumbai not much further ahead in the readings today.Despite being a long-standing problem, Bangkok’s air pollution has only recently begun to enter the Thai public consciousness. This awareness has been sparked by some prolonged hazy spells that tested the public’s patience and pushed schools, organisations and individuals to start testing the air themselves. By January 2019, there were already more than 100 schools using air sensors. The growth in these non-governmental air monitoring stations gave more and more parents and Bangkok citizens real-time pollution data for the first time, revealing how poor the city’s air quality was.
62 air quality measurement stations in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces, including Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani, show the health threatening levels of PM2.5, which exceed the 50 micron safety threshold. The highest level was found at Tambon Paknam in Muang district of Samut Prakan (a reading of 188).
In the eastern province of Rayong, the Pollution Control Department reports that air quality readings show the level of PM2.5 up to 174 today with nearby tourist town Pattaya sharing readings, all in the ‘unhealthy’ zone.
Further north Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Lampang all shared very bad air quality readings today as the smoke from plantation burn-offs continued to fester in local lungs and choking the blue skies with an ugly grey pall. Chiang Mai is also on the list of the Top 10 world’s worst air pollution today coming in at #8.
Crime
Drug runners killed in Chiang Rai clashes
Police in Chiang Rai province report that three drug smugglers were killed and another arrested in two clashes with security forces near the Burmese border last night. A total of 400,000 methamphetamine pills and 7 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine were seized.
The first clash occurred about 9:30pm after a number of pickup trucks and motorbikes were spotted crossing the border from Myanmar into the Chiang Saen district.
A patrol of the Narcotic Suppression Bureau and soldiers of the Pha Muang Force followed them to an area near a bypass road, but as they moved in for a search, guards travelling with the convoy opened fire.
In the subsequent firefight, one smuggler identified as “Jalae,” aged about 20, was killed. Another, 18 year old Yapa Ja-ou of Ban San Khong in Chiang Rai’s Mae Chan district, was arrested.
The remaining smugglers fled in a greyish bronze Toyota pickup truck leaving behind a total of 250,000 methamphetamine pills and about 7 kilograms of crystal meth, or “ya ice”
WARNING: The video below contains graphic content and viewer discretion is advised.
At about 10pm, the pickup was intercepted at a three-way junction It veered off the road as the smugglers opened fire on the officers. Both men in the truck were killed in the clash, which lasted about 15 minutes according to police. They were identified as 19 year old Peerapol Tamu, and Khamchang Japo, aged 18.
Fifteen packages containing 150,000 meth pills and an 11mm pistol were found in the pickup.
