Buriram man caught with stolen motorcycle and drugs

Romantic gesture unravels into drug bust and theft charges

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 22 year old man has been apprehended for stealing a motorcycle from residents in Buriram, intending to impress a girlfriend. The police, upon investigation, discovered drugs and stolen money with him. The suspect is now in custody.

Today, July 13, Police Lieutenant Colonel Theerapong Phonarin, an investigator at Baan Dan Police Station in Baan Dan district, Buriram province, received a report from two spouses, 46 years old Wichan and 38 years old Somjit.

The couple reported that their red and black Honda Wave motorcycle, parked at their home, had disappeared overnight. Subsequently, Police Colonel Anon Lekdee instructed Police Lieutenant Prayat Etiyat to lead a patrol team to search for the vehicle.

The team found Watcharin (surname withheld), a 22 year old, washing the stolen motorcycle at a hut in a sugarcane field, approximately 2 kilometres from the village.

Upon inspection, the motorcycle’s license plate was removed. Police officers found 3,400 baht (US$105) in coins wrapped in plastic bags under the seat, along with one pill of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Watcharin was taken to Baan Dan Police Station for further questioning. He confessed to never having owned a motorcycle and felt envious seeing his friends ride theirs. Wanting to visit his girlfriend in Buriram city, he decided to take the unattended motorcycle, figuring out how to start it later.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

After removing the license plate, he intended to clean and present it to his girlfriend but was apprehended by the police before he could do so. Watcharin admitted to stealing the coins from a village shop, using the money for online gaming, gambling, and purchasing methamphetamine.

Somjit, the motorcycle owner’s wife, expressed gratitude for the police’s swift action in recovering their vehicle. She remarked on the hard work involved in acquiring the motorcycle and thanked the Baan Dan police for their promptness.

Meanwhile, Long (surname withheld), a 49 year old owner of the Nong Thap village shop, stated that she had separated 8,000 baht (US$245) in coins for purchasing goods in Buriram city, never expecting a local youth, Watcharin, to steal it.

Police initially charged Watcharin with nighttime theft, possession of a category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) without permission, and consumption of the drug, as his urine test returned positive. The legal proceedings will continue, reported KhaoSod.

Crime News
Tags
