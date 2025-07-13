Thai fraudster caught posing as electricity official on Koh Samui

A former employee posing as an electricity authority official was apprehended on charges of defrauding a Russian businessman on Koh Samui by falsely claiming overdue electricity bills would lead to power disconnection. The suspect confessed to multiple offences on the island.

Today, July 13, Police Colonel Den Duang Thongsrisuk of Bo Phut Police Station in Koh Samui, Surat Thani province, reported the incident involving Dmitry Zonik, a Russian businessman.

Zonik filed a complaint on July 11, stating that on July 2, a Thai man claiming to be an electricity authority officer visited his residence, threatening to cut the power supply due to two months of unpaid bills.

Believing this claim, Zonik, who had indeed fallen behind on payments, transferred 26,000 baht (US$800) to the impersonator, who assured him the payment would be processed the following day.

However, upon verifying with the electricity authority, Zonik discovered the payment was not made, and he was unable to reach the impostor, leading him to suspect fraud.

Following this, Pol. Col. Den Duang directed Police Major Phanumart Chukuea and Police Lieutenant Wasan Sampawaphon to investigate and apprehend the suspect.

Investigations revealed the perpetrator as Kan Nithi, a resident of Nakhon Sawan province, living with his family in Ang Thong subdistrict, Koh Samui. The police confiscated the motorcycle and attire used during the crime.

Loading…

During interrogation, Kan Nithi admitted to the crime, explaining his method of targeting foreign residents by inspecting unpaid electricity bills left at utility poles or house fronts. He would then contact the residents, posing as an electricity official and threatening power disconnection unless immediate payment was made.

Victims, believing him, would transfer money to Kan Nithi’s bank account. He further confessed to having previously worked for a private company contracted to disconnect power, which enabled him to convincingly deceive victims on multiple occasions around Koh Samui.

Additionally, the arresting officers discovered drugs in Kan Nithi’s system. He was taken into custody, with evidence seized, and charged with impersonation for fraud and illegal consumption of a category 1 narcotic, methamphetamine. The case has been handed over to the investigators at Bo Phut police station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.