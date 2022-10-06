Crime
British CEO arrested at Bangkok Airport over 40 million baht fraud accusations
Police arrested a British man at Suvarnabhumi Airport today who has been wanted by police in Thailand since December last year. The CEO allegedly defrauded victims of over 40 million baht (almost £1 million).
On December 22, 2021, South Bangkok Criminal Court issued arrest warrant 671/2564 for 57 year old Mark Edward Kirkham of British nationality.
The warrant states that Kirkham is under suspicion of operating a business without a license or lawful registration, violating Article 90 of Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Act of 1992.
The warrant was issued after numerous victims filed complaints against Kirkham with the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Kirkham is the CEO of PFS International Consultancy Ltd., formerly Barkley Spencer International Co., Ltd.
The accused allegedly persuaded his victims to invest in an “overseas foreign fund,” promising a 7-11% return on their investments. However, the victim’s contracts with the company ran out and their promised returns never materialised.
After accumulating 40 million baht in investments, Kirkham closed down his company.
Police were informed that Kirkham had travelled to Singapore and would be returning to Thailand today, October 6, 2022. Police waited for Kirkham at Suvarnabhumi Airport and arrested him upon arrival.
So far, Kirkham denies all allegations. He was detained for further questioning by the Central Investigation Bureau.
