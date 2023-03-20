Bones found behind man’s house who committed suicide suspected to belong to missing wife

Police believe that bones and “human-like body parts” discovered behind a man’s house yesterday who committed suicide in Nakhon Ratchasima province in northeast Thailand could belong to his wife who has been missing for over one week.

The missing woman’s parents believe their daughter was murdered by her husband before he hanged himself.

At midday on March 13, 30 year old Sittichoke sent a message via Facebook to his mother-in-law saying…

“I’m angry, it was too much, I’m sorry mother.”

The concerned parents of 25 year old Suthita, aka “Nam,” hurried to their son-in-law’s home to find that Sittichoke had hanged himself. There was no sign of their daughter Nam.

Nam’s parents filed a missing persons report at Khon Buri Police Station, stating that the last time they saw her was when she left home with her husband Sittichoke on March 11.

Yesterday, bones and “human-like body parts” were found both in the pond behind the house and inside the remnants of 10 fires lit at various spots in the area surrounding the house, beneath mango and jackfruit trees, reports CH3.

Siittichoke’s mother Prapha testified to the police that her son started a fire in the area where the bones were found on the night of March 12. She said she doesn’t know what he was burning.

Rescue divers from the Hook 31 Rescue Unit searched five ponds near the house. Banana trees had been thrown into the pond as if to hide something, police said.

It took divers about 30 minutes to find a large bone with flesh attached to it which looked as if it had been burned. Divers also found some other “human-like” body parts.

All of the bones and body parts were sent away for an autopsy to confirm whether they belong to Nam.

After receiving the strange message from Sittichoke before he hanged himself, Nam’s parents believe that their son-in-law murdered their daughter and attempted to conceal the evidence before hanging himself out of guilt.

