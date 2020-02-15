Attempted murder charge for Bangkok gunman | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Attempted murder charge for Bangkok gunman
Multiple charges have been lain against against the man who allegedly fired more than 50 shots in downtown Bangkok early yesterday, including attempted murder. Police say the charge was filed because a ballistic examination showed some of the gunshots were aimed at people opposite the suspect’s position.
Other charges include carrying gun without a permit, discharging a firearm in a public place and narcotics charges. The man’s identity has not yet been released.
The incident began at about 4am near Chulalongkorn University, at a market for locally made sports garments. Periodic gunfire continued for more than an hour.
Police rushed to scene and cordoned off the area, telling locals to stay indoors. A police negotiator talked the shooter into surrendering and no injuries were reported.
An eyewitness told police that the shots were fired by a man about 40 years old and he and some friends went for a look. The man fired on them, forcing them to run for cover.
The suspect reportedly told police he was under stress caused by family and business problems.
The incident comes less than a week after a rogue soldier went on a murderous rampage in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, killing 29, including three police officers. The gunman was shot dead at the Terminal 21 shopping mall, the scene of a dramatic 12 hour siege.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
Bangkok
Bangkok “auntie” arrested for robbing cabbies
An “auntie” in Bangkok has finally been arrested after stealing money from numerous taxi drivers. Police arrested 55 year old Nongnuch Pimsuan of Kanchanaburi province at around 5pm yesterday. The suspect had an arrest warrant in her name from the Taling Chan Court.
Police were notified as early as February 4 that a passenger had stolen 1,400 baht from a taxi driver near a mall in Bangkok’s Pinklao district. Investigators gathered information from the victim and other sources including a Facebook page called Smart Taxi. It appeared it wasn’t the first time “Auntie Nongnuch” had stolen money from taxi drivers; she has a history in Bang Rak and at least three other districts.
The latest case took place on February 9 when she stole from a driver in Nang Loeng, Bangkok. Nongnuch told the cabbie she didn’t have any cash on her and needed to use an ATM. She asked to borrow the driver’s money and promised to return it with her taxi fee. She went inside a mall and never returned.
Officers of the Bang Yi Kun Police Station received orders to take immediate action as the suspect tended to change districts after each crime to avoid being recognised or identified. Police learned her identity and arrested her at her home. Auntie Nongnuch admitted to the thefts, saying it was “her way of making money.”
Bangkok
UPDATE: Shooter arrested. Shots fired around Chulalongkorn University this morning
UPDATE
Police say that a 40 year old man has now been caught after a series of shots, more than 20 according to eye witnesses this morning. Shots were fired from a sports clothing store in Sio Chula 10, close to Chulalongkhorn University, in Bangkok’s Pratumnam district. No one was injured. (Video of the stand-off below from the Bangkok Post)
Police cordoned off the area as traffic and passers-by were moved away from the crime scene. The man began firing shots out of his shop around 4am.
One witness reports that he was sitting with friends when he heard shots from the rooftop of the two-storey sports clothing shop. A shot was fired in his direction, causing the group to immediately scatter. Police say the man was firing shots into the air.
Police were eventually able to talk the man down at 10.40am. He was then escorted to the nearby Pathumwan police station. Police say the man “was stressed out by family problems”.
ORIGINAL STORY
Police in Bangkok have reported that they are searching for a 40 year old man who has allegedly fired more than 20 gunshots in public space close to Chulalongkorn University this morning.
Eyewitnesses claim they heard the gunshots in the Pathumwan area, on Chula Soi 10, near Chulalongkorn University. At this stage the situation is unclear whether anyone has been injured as a result of the unfolding incident. The reports of another shooting incident comes just days after the mass shooting in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima which killed 29 and injured up to 50 others.
The Thaiger will keep you up to date with any developments.
Bangkok
Slurpees, phonecard top-ups, snacks and now you can do your washing
…well, in one store anyway. Maybe more to come.
You can pay your bills there, buy a Slurpee, get a good coffee and, now, do you washing too. A Bangkok 7-Eleven store has rolled out its own laundry service, not that anyone is going to be actually doing your laundry, but they will provide the washing machines.
The laundromat at a 7-Eleven branch in Bang Phlat district, on the west back of the Chao Phraya, has been introduced as a trial store. The new service called Otteri Wash and Dry.
Kavin Nitasnajarukul, Otteri owner said that their service has been around since 2016.
“The reception has been very good so far. It’s mostly used by people living in the residential area there. Otteri Wash and Dry currently has 210 branches around Thailand.”
So what does a 7-11 wash-rinse-dry cost you? It starts at 40 baht for a load washed in cold water, 50 baht for warm water, and 60 baht for hot water. It will cost 40 baht for 30-minutes in the dryer.
The Sirinthorn Soi 5 branch also has a photocopying service, scanning and printing service, bill paying, phone cars and top-ups. And everything else you’d associate with your friendly neighbourhood 7-Eleven.
Otteri’s owner says they will make a decision soon about opening more of their services in others the 10,000 or so 7-eleven stores around Thailand.
Meanwhile, a Nawamintrarachinuthit Soi 3 7-Eleven branch near Assumption University off Bang Na Trat, Samut Prakan, has opened an A&W Express (hot drinks and snacks) outlet in their branch, serving root beer, waffle sandwiches, and other items from the fast food chain. A&W Express say they will launch in at least 10 other 7-Eleven branches this year.
Around the country, 7-Eleven stores are brining branches up to date, modifying old ones, and in some cases, completely re-building them with more space and greater parking. For now, whilst you’re waiting for your washing to finish the spin-cycle you have plenty of snacks to choose from.
Attempted murder charge for Bangkok gunman
