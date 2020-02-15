8 sought in wombs-for-hire case | The Thaiger

Crime
8 sought in wombs-for-hire case
Police are seeking arrest warrants for eight new suspects: two Chinese nationals and six Thais, in an illegal cross-border surrogacy ring busted on Thursday.
“Two Chinese suspects were hired to take surrogate mothers to give birth in another country, while the Thai suspects brokered surrogacy and arranged travel documents for the surrogate mothers.”
Nine suspects, six Thais and three Chinese nationals, were arrested in joint raids carried out in metropolitan Bangkok and vicinity. The raids came after police learned a gang of Chinese nationals was hiring Thai women as surrogate mothers. The operation is believed to have begun in 2012.
The three Chinese suspects denied any wrongdoing and insisted they were in Thailand for a “test tube baby service.”
Police discovered the surrogacy syndicate was operated by Chinese nationals who hired Thai brokers to lure Thai women for 300,000-450,000 baht per pregnancy.
The surrogate mothers were reportedly sent to neighbouring countries for “assisted reproductive treatment” and returned to Thailand where they stayed until delivery. In some cases, they were sent to China, where they remained until giving birth.
Another suspect — a Chinese national who was believed to be involved in the same surrogacy gang, was arrested on April 30 last year and is being detained in an undisclosed foreign country. Thai police insist they have enough evidence to prosecute the suspect for involvement in the gang.
The three Thais were charged colluding with a transnational criminal organisation, arranging illegal commercial surrogacy and advertising an illegal surrogacy service.
The seven surrogate mothers arrested on Thursday have yet to be charged and are currently under the care of the Social Development and Human Security Ministry. Some will likely be treated as witnesses in the ongoing investigation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Attempted murder charge for Bangkok gunman
Multiple charges have been lain against against the man who allegedly fired more than 50 shots in downtown Bangkok early yesterday, including attempted murder. Police say the charge was filed because a ballistic examination showed some of the gunshots were aimed at people opposite the suspect’s position.
Other charges include carrying gun without a permit, discharging a firearm in a public place and narcotics charges. The man’s identity has not yet been released.
The incident began at about 4am near Chulalongkorn University, at a market for locally made sports garments. Periodic gunfire continued for more than an hour.
Police rushed to scene and cordoned off the area, telling locals to stay indoors. A police negotiator talked the shooter into surrendering and no injuries were reported.
An eyewitness told police that the shots were fired by a man about 40 years old and he and some friends went for a look. The man fired on them, forcing them to run for cover.
The suspect reportedly told police he was under stress caused by family and business problems.
The incident comes less than a week after a rogue soldier went on a murderous rampage in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, killing 29, including three police officers. The gunman was shot dead at the Terminal 21 shopping mall, the scene of a dramatic 12 hour siege.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
Bangkok
Bangkok “auntie” arrested for robbing cabbies
An “auntie” in Bangkok has finally been arrested after stealing money from numerous taxi drivers. Police arrested 55 year old Nongnuch Pimsuan of Kanchanaburi province at around 5pm yesterday. The suspect had an arrest warrant in her name from the Taling Chan Court.
Police were notified as early as February 4 that a passenger had stolen 1,400 baht from a taxi driver near a mall in Bangkok’s Pinklao district. Investigators gathered information from the victim and other sources including a Facebook page called Smart Taxi. It appeared it wasn’t the first time “Auntie Nongnuch” had stolen money from taxi drivers; she has a history in Bang Rak and at least three other districts.
The latest case took place on February 9 when she stole from a driver in Nang Loeng, Bangkok. Nongnuch told the cabbie she didn’t have any cash on her and needed to use an ATM. She asked to borrow the driver’s money and promised to return it with her taxi fee. She went inside a mall and never returned.
Officers of the Bang Yi Kun Police Station received orders to take immediate action as the suspect tended to change districts after each crime to avoid being recognised or identified. Police learned her identity and arrested her at her home. Auntie Nongnuch admitted to the thefts, saying it was “her way of making money.”
Crime
Man seeks rifle, threatens shooting spree in Facebook post
A 22 year old man has reported to police [location undisclosed] and faces charges after a Facebook post saying he wanted to buy a rifle for a shooting spree at shopping mall. Natthapong Jalaebram, known on Facebook as Ring HR, was accompanied by relatives when he reported.
Thai media report that Nattahpong posted: “Wanting to buy an AK or an M16 rifle for not more than 100,000 baht. I will use it for a shooting spree at Taweekit Buriram 555.’’ Frightened netizens alerted police, who quickly tracked him down via Facebook and learned his real name.
Natthapong allegedly admitted to making the post, claiming he was drunk and posted the threat as a joke. He later deleted the message.
He said he had closely followed last week’s shooting rampage in Nakhon Ratchasima province on the news. The gunman’s rampage claimed 30 lives, including the shooter, and left 58 people wounded. Police say Natthapong is sorry he posted the message.
Natthapong is charged with violating the Computer Crimes Act and threatening others. He is being held in police custody for legal action.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
