Thailand could fall to third place in rice shipments in 2020 | The Thaiger

Economy
Thailand could fall to third place in rice shipments in 2020
Weaker competitiveness, drought and changing market demand could see Thailand lose its place as the world’s second-biggest exporter of rice this year. Higher production costs compared to rivals, and volatile foreign exchange rates mean Thailand risks losing out to Vietnam, according to Charoen Laothamatas, president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association.
“Thailand has shipped the same rice varieties for 30 years and lacks rice variety development to deal with changing market demand and consumer behaviour. This year, the association has set a rice export target of 7.5 million tonnes, the same target as the Commerce Ministry, worth US$4.2 billion.”
That target is the lowest in seven years: in 2013, Thailand exported 6.6 million tonnes of rice. The kingdom shipped 7.6 million tonnes in 2019, fetching 131 billion baht, down 32% and 25% respectively.
Perhaps surprisingly the biggest export market last year was the west African country of Benin, which imported over a million tonnes of Thai rice, followed by South Africa with 725,461 tonnes, the US with 559,957 tonnes and China at 471,339.
Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the association, says key risk factors for Thailand’s rice export outlook include the strong baht, widespread drought, China’s huge stocks (120 million tonnes) and continued development of new varieties in Vietnam, especially fragrant rice and soft-textured white rice. Vietnam has managed to export rice at lower prices than Thailand and tap key rice markets like China, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Malaysia.
Other risk factors include the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would let Vietnam expand export markets. But The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is expected to make rice consumers, particularly China, Hong Kong and Singapore, raise their stocks. Indonesia is planning to raise its rice imports to about a million tonnes, up from 300,000 tonnes last year.
“The virus outbreak has created a panic in China, Hong Kong and Singapore, increasing their demand for rice. But even with an upsurge in demand, it will be difficult to achieve the export target of 7.5 million tonnes.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus
Asian tourists cancelling flights, staying home
Scores of flights to Asian destinations are being cancelled after South Korea advised its citizens to delay trips to countries where the COVID-19 coronavirus has been found. Especially hard-hit are Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan.
South Korea remains largely free of the virus, though one of its citizens tested positive for the virus after returning from Thailand. Korean media report that the virus is rampant in North Korea, which shares a “porous” border with China.
Thai Airways this week reported a 30% drop in its bookings for return flights between Bangkok and Seoul, and said it’s dropping four weekly flights as a result, from February 26 until March 28. Twenty-one Thai Airlines flights a week on that route will remain on schedule.
Thai says it might cancel some flights to Japan because people there are showing reluctance to visit Thailand. Korean carriers Eastar Jet, Jeju Air, Asiana Airlines and Korean Air have also reduced flights to Thailand.
The general manager of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport says Thailand’s premier air hub is seeing far fewer tourists because of the virus outbreak.
“We’re getting 140,000 people a day this month, 60,000 fewer than last year, which represents a 30% decrease.”
“People in China, South Korea and Japan have begun postponing plans to travel elsewhere in Asia, especially in Japan now, where a death from the virus has caused alarm.”
He says if the crisis persists into April, the airport expects passenger volume will grow by just 3%, far less than the annual average before the outbreak.
“Airports of Thailand says that because of the virus, airlines cancelled 2,762 flights through Suvarnabhumi Airport from January 24 to February 13, which averages out to 132 flights a day.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus
Coronavirus could cause huge damage to ASEAN economies
The Covid-19 coronavirus is expected to cause damage valued at US$2.4-3.4 billion (74.6-105.7 billion baht) to ASEAN economies, according to estimates from the Kasikorn Research Centre. The jolt will likely result from a virus-related economic slowdown in China, which has close trade ties with ASEAN nations as well as investment and tourism, the centre reports.
If the outbreak can be contained within 6 months, Chinese economic growth could be at 4.7% this year, or 1% lower than predictions. That would cut ASEAN’s economic value by 74.6-105.7 billion baht, or 0.07-0.11% of ASEAN’s yearly gross domestic product.
Damage to Thailand would be “moderate,” at 15.5-21.8 billion baht, or 0.09-0.13% of annual GDP, the research centre wrote. The economies of Vietnam, Singapore, Laos and Cambodia are highly dependent on China, while Thailand’s dependence is moderate, according to the report.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus infections in Thailand has risen to 33 after a Chinese woman aged 54 tested positive, the Department of Disease Control said at a press conference.
As of today, the number of confirmed virus patients in Thailand under hospital care is 23, most of whom are beginning to recover, according to local media. Ten patients who have completely recovered from the virus have been discharged.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Economy
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
Despite the confirmation of a new case of the 2019nCov coronavirus today, Thailand has neither restricted Chinese tourists from entering the kingdom nor dropped its visa-on-arrival fee waiver, implemented to attract Chinese.
Thailand hasn’t imposed any bans on tourists or travellers since the outbreak of the virus, though officials are screening passengers on arrival on flights from China, and now require a health certificate to enter the country from China.
Singapore has banned entry to all Chinese passport holders and foreigners who have recently visited China, and the US has banned the entry of all foreign nationals arriving from China. Japan and South Korea have only blocked visitors from Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has repeatedly reassured the public since the beginning of the outbreak.
“We are 100% in control of the situation.”
Thailand’s economy’s is highly dependent on Chinese tourism. Nearly 11 million Chinese tourists came to Thailand in 2019, accounting for 18% of the countries GDP. More than a quarter of inbound arrivals to Thailand are Chinese, and their spending is crucial for the Thai economy.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
