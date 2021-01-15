At least 33 police officers, officials, implicated in migrant smuggling operation | The Thaiger

Crime
At least 33 police officers, officials, implicated in migrant smuggling operation
At least 33 police officers and other government officials are being investigated for their role in the illegal smuggling of migrant workers into Thailand. The people smuggling operation is thought to be at the root of Thailand’s second wave of Covid-19, with countless migrants helped across the border without undergoing mandatory quarantine or any form of health checks.
The Bangkok Post reports that, according to deputy national police chief, Damrongsak Kittiprapas, at least 33 people are thought to have been involved in smuggling migrant workers over the Thai-Burmese border, in the Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi. This includes over 20 police officers, with the remainder being state officials. The level of involvement varies, with some turning a blind eye to the people smuggling and others more actively involved.
Thailand’s national police chief, Suwat Jangyodsuk, is to set up an investigative panel to consider criminal prosecution and disciplinary action against all involved. It’s understood arrest warrants are also being sought for 8 Thai civilians suspected of smuggling Burmese workers across the border to work in the central province of Samut Sakhon, where the latest outbreak of the virus began.
The government has declared an amnesty for all illegal migrant workers, in the hope it will encourage them to come forward for Covid-19 tests. Those given amnesty must register and will be allowed to stay in the Kingdom for 2 years. Registration opens today and runs until February 13.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has also set up 2 committees to tackle the issues of people smuggling and illegal gambling. Both issues are seen as major contributors to the resurgence of Covid-19. The PM says the government needs everyone’s cooperation to shut down illegal gambling activity.
Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry is calling on all food outlets to adhere to Covid-19 safety measures. Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai from the Department of Health says many migrant workers are employed at food and drink outlets, either cooking or serving customers. He says food establishments must ensure meat is thoroughly cooked and couriers delivering food should always wear face masks, wash their hands, and keep a distance of at least 1 metre between them and customers.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 measures and safety restrictions to be reviewed at the end of the month
The government’s Covid-19 task force is to review current restrictions at the end of the month, but spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin says it’s too early to think about lifting them, particularly in provinces designated “highly-controlled”. He adds that while nearly all cases of the virus are being traced and managed, the government cannot promise that rules will be eased or lifted by the end of January. The CCSA will review the Covid situation in the country and may consider revising the status of some provinces.
While provincial governors have been given authority to set their own restrictions, some rules have come from the top, particularly for “highly-controlled” provinces like Chon Buri and Rayong in the east of the country. There are travel restrictions in place in many areas and bars and other entertainment venues have been shut.
The Pattaya News reports that the governors of Chon Buri and Rayong, as well as the spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, all echo the sentiments of the CCSA. Officials are calling for patience, promising that measures will be lifted as soon as it’s safe to do so. The measures have been a tough call for popular tourist destinations in the east of the country, such as Koh Chang in Trat, and Pattaya and Bangsaen in Chon Buri. The southern island of Phuket is also suffering as a result of strict restrictions imposed on people entering the province, which are likely to prove a deterrent for domestic tourists.
Meanwhile, hotels in Chon Buri continue to plead for a mandatory closure order, so that employees can qualify for state aid. To date, the plea has fallen on deaf ears.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Price control on 55 items, face masks and alcohol included
The government decided to maintain the price control list for 55 product items including face masks, raw materials for medical face mask production, alcohol (not the stuff you drink!) and alcohol-based hand sanitiser, and recyclable paper.
According to the Commerce Minister Jurin Lakanawisit, price controls on 55 items for daily use will continue, especially the price for face masks. A maximum retail price for medical face masks will be 2.50 baht for each one, excluding cloth face masks. The policy will preserve medical face masks for doctors and health workers in the first place and encourage people to use cloth face mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19 instead.
Measures for face masks are still the same as last year. Manufacturers, distributors, exporters and importers are required to inform the Internal Trade Department of the production cost, price, production volume, export and import volume, stocks and price labels. The export of over 500 pieces of face mask also needs prior approval from the department.
Other products and services under the price control measures include…
- Food: garlic, rice paddy, milled rice, corn, eggs, cassava, wheat flour, powdered/fresh milk, sugar, vegetable/animal oil and pork.
- Consumer products
- Farm-related products: fertilisers, pesticides, animal feed, tractors, rice harvesters
- Construction materials
- Pape
- Petroleum
- Medicines
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Chon Buri announces a list of 2 Covid-19 hotspots, visitors are urged to get a virus screening
Chon Buri Provincial Health Office is urging people who visited 27 Covid-19 hot spots in the province between December 20 and 31 to get a test at their local districts. Those who have outstanding Covid-19 symptoms after visiting the listed venues are also asked to report to the district public health offices they live in.
Here’s the list…
- James Boy Pub and Karaoke, Sri Racha district
- Satang Pub, Sri Racha
- Sense of the Sea bar, Bang Lamung
- Spicy restaurant, Sri Racha
- Flower Snack Japan shop, Sri Racha
- Brewery 90 Sriracha, Sri Racha
- Orange Bar Amata Nakorn, Muang Chonburi
- Cool Club restaurant, Sri Racha
- Halem Snack Japanese shop, Sri Racha
- Bar Snack shop, Sri Racha
- Midori Snack, Sri Racha
- Pa Dang Beer Brewery, Sattahip
- Mountain Bar and Bistro restaurant, Sattahip
- Nuu Mai Deu restaurant, Sri Racha
- Kiss Snack bar, Sri Racha
- Hops Bar Pattaya, Bang Lamung
- OPPAI Snack shop, Sri Racha
- SANKYU39 Bar & Bistro, Sri Racha
- 48 Bar, Sri Racha
- Friend Zone club, Bang Saen
- BUZZED BAR, Sri Racha
- MEETING CLUB, Sriracha
- Differ Club Pattaya, Bang Lamung
- Lan Lom restaurant, Sri Racha
- Snooker club near Brewery 90, Sri Racha
- Plearn Bar 168 restaurant, Sattahip
UPDATE:The Thaiger received a message from one of the originally listed cafes in this story clarifying that their establishment was NOT infected with Covid-19. “I am the owner of De Florist Cafe, it is not reported to be infected with COVID 19, that is another cafe'”.
The Thaiger apologises if an error has been made in the reporting of this list.
Contact of public health offices in Chonburi’s districts.
- Muang Chon Buri District Public Health Office at (038) 282148
- Sriracha District Public Health Office at (038) 322503
- Sattahip District Public Health Office at (038) 245330
- Bang Lamung District Public Health Office at (038) 221925.
Currently, Chon Buri records 10 new cases, bringing total to 630 cases in the second wave of the outbreak.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Toby Andrews
Friday, January 15, 2021 at 10:47 am
They have set up a panel to consider criminal prosecution.
What is there to consider. They broke the law, slap the cuffs on them.
But they won’t . . .
Kim
Friday, January 15, 2021 at 10:54 am
Corruption starts at the top. Look at other banana republics incl but not limited to US.