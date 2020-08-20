Crime
Appeals court upholds Lao drug kingpin’s life sentence
The Appeals Court today upheld the lower court’s sentence of life imprisonment for Lao drug kingpin Xaysana “Mr. X” Keopimpha for colluding to possess large quantities of methamphetamine pills in 2015 and 2016. The ruling was handed down at the Criminal Court today. Xaysana and 2 accomplices, Chumphon Phanompai and Ratchapon Ratsaponpakorn, were arrested and charged with collusion in the possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
The court heard that Xaysana and Chumphon had colluded with several others to have 2,381,400 meth pills smuggled from Laos and for a vehicle to take the drugs to clients in the South and in Malaysia between July and September 2015. From August 17-22, 2016, the 3 defendants colluded in smuggling another million meth pills into the country and delivering them to a network in the South through a contact in Malaysia named Sainudeng Ma.
Ratchapon, the third defendant, had allegedly received money transfers from Sainudeng on several occasions, totaling 144 million baht. The money was then transferred to Xaysana’s friend in Laos.
The 3 were arrested in possession of the drugs and material evidence of drug smuggling.
In September 2018, the Criminal Court sentenced Xaysana and Chumphon to death. The sentences were reduced to life in prison after the court found their testimony useful. Ratchapon was acquitted.
In December 2019, the Appeals Court upheld a separate sentence of life imprisonment for the Lao drug kingpin for smuggling 1.2 million speed pills in to the country in 2016.
Xaysana and Chumphon appealed the lower court’s ruling. They were taken from the Central Correctional Institution for Drug Addicts to the court to hear the ruling.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
Security ramped up for activists' hearing at Criminal Court
Security at Bangkok's Criminal Court was stepped up substantially today for the arrival of 4 pro-democracy and human rights activists arrested yesterday. Anon Nampa, Buramee Chairat, Suwanna Tanlek and Korakot Saenyenphan were all arrested on charges of "inciting public unrest" and other offences related to the anti-government demonstration held on July 18 at Bangkok's Democracy Monument. Police were deployed to the court from around 8am. Small groups of supporters also began showing up. Anon, the outspoken lawyer who was the first protester to call for reform of the Thai Monarchy at a Harry Potter-themed protest on August 3, was arrested
Economy
NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
The National Security Council has officially approved the fourth extension of the national state of emergency, for another month, as a revision of the Communicable Diseases Act is yet to be completed, but the NSC confirmed it will not enforce the Emergency Decree on political rallies. NSC secretary-general Somsak Rungsita said today that the state of emergency will be effective until the end of September. As to the student-led political rallies sweeping the nation, he said there is no problem if the protests nationwide are held in accordance with the law, confirming that the office will not enforce the decree
Bangkok
Bangkok man arrested for molesting woman says he's done it twice before
Police in Bangkok have apprehended a 28 year old man after a woman filed a report accusing him of molesting her. After being arrested at his home in the Ladprao district, the man, named as Chaiyakorn Chimkul, has admitted to carrying out similar offences on 2 other occasions. Police say they received a complaint from a 21 year old housekeeper that Chaiyakorn molested her after offering her a ride home. "The victim said she was walking in Soi Phaholyothin 8, when Chaiyakorn stopped his car to ask her for directions, and then offered her a ride home as a thank
