5 teachers, 2 others accused of sexually assaulting 2 schoolgirls | The Thaiger

5 teachers, 2 others accused of sexually assaulting 2 schoolgirls
A public school in the upper northeastern Mukdahan province has suspended 5 teachers who stand accused of repeated sexual assaults against a 14 year old girl. 2 school alumni are also accused of taking part, and all 7 are said to have taken video of the acts.
The assaults reportedly began in March last year but the victim’s grandmother only learned of them this month. She filed a complaint with police last Sunday and they obtained warrants to arrest the men. The 7 face charges of sexually abusing a girl aged under 15 and depriving her of parental care.
The suspects surrendered to police and were sent to court, where they were released on bail of 200,000 baht each pending further investigation.
Prasert Boonruang, permanent secretary for the Education Ministry says the teachers have been removed from the school and transferred to office jobs pending a disciplinary investigation, and Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan has been informed of the incidents.
The grandmother of the student told police that the 5 teachers and two other men sexually assaulted her granddaughter at various places throughout the school compound and took video of the acts, starting in March last year.
Police learned that the teachers also threatened to make the girl repeat classes if she refused to have sex with them. The girl dared not tell anyone about the incidents until her grandmother learned about them.
There have been reports that another girl at the same school was also sexually abused by the same 7 suspects.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Spaniard arrested for brutal Koh Phangan murder
Police in the southern Surat Thani province have arrested a Spanish man on the island of Koh Phangan for the stabbing death of a Chilean man. Authorities say the brutal murder took place at 1am yesterday.
Officers say when they arrived at the scene of the murder, a rented house on Koh Phangan, they found 31 year old Chang San Yu, the victim’s girlfriend, in a state of shock. Inside the home they found the body of the 41 year old Chilean man with a knife stuck into his chest. He also had multiple stab wounds to his torso and there were clear signs of a struggle in the room.
Chang told police she and her boyfriend were sleeping when the Spaniard knocked on the door. When her boyfriend opened it, the Spaniard, armed with a knife, began stabbing him, according to her report to police.
“They fought, and the Spanish man continued stabbing him until he collapsed and died in the kitchen. The attacker then fled on a motorcycle.”
When asked by police if the two men had had any prior issues or arguments, Chang said she didn’t know.
Koh Phangan police later caught up with the Spaniard after he drove his motorcycle into a ditch during a pursuit. He was taken for interrogation at Koh Phangan police station.
The Spaniard allegedly gave confusing statements, claiming that someone was trying to kill him. Police records showed the man had stolen at least three motorbikes prior to the murder.
The Bangkok Post reports the Spanish man has been charged with premeditated murder, carrying weapons in public place and theft.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post | Newsday 24
Multiple murder suspect nabbed after 6 years on the run
A suspect wanted for the murder of 4 people in Ayutthaya, just north of Bangkok, was arrested in neighbouring Suphan Buri today, 6 years after fleeing arrest. Officers of the Crime Suppression Division arrested 57 year old Charn Saisang in front of a house in tambon Phlabphlachai in the central province.
Charn was wanted on a warrant issued by the Ayutthaya provincial court on charges of colluding in murder, illegal possession of firearms and carrying firearms without authorisation.
He is a suspect in the fatal gun shootings of 2 men and 2 women at a luxury house in Bang Ban district of Ayutthaya in March 2014. The victims were identified as Worawit Wangmanaopithak, Natnicha Kitsakem, Phistanu Hakhamma and Pakkhini Bangkhomnate.
The CSD officer who led today’s raid says the murders stemmed from a conflict over drugs. Investigators at the time obtained warrants to arrest three suspects: Charn, 37 year old Itthi Samakrat, and Phitak Thapthim, aged 31 at the time.
Itthi, the alleged gang leader, was shot dead in Nakhon Pathom province, neighbouring Ayutthaya, during a clash with police on March 25, 2014. The other two suspects remained at large.
CSD officers, working with investigators from provincial police, recently obtained information that Charn had been in hiding in the U Thong district of Suphan Buri. They surrounded his hideout to arrest him.
During interrogation, Charn denied all charges, claiming Itthi had carried out the murders, according to the CSD team, who handed the suspect over to local police for further legal action.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Prachinburi police chief updates the case of murdered German man
The stabbing death of a German man who taught English in the Central province of Prachinburi “has damaged the image of Thailand” according to provincial police, as reported in 77kaoded. But the provincial police chief says said he “expects good news soon” after he chaired a meeting of investigators looking into the case. Chief Naradech Klomthuksing was addressing reporters after an hour and a half briefing at police headquarters, updating media on the case.
The 60 year old man, identified as Klaus Wilhelm, was found stabbed in the chest at his apartment in the in main city district on Wednesday. His body wise discovered by his ex-wife, who still visited him frequently.
The mans wife told police on Wednesday that Wilhelm had called her the day before, asking her to go with him to withdraw 40,000 baht cash that his mother had sent to him from Germany.
Naradech ordered several separate task forces to be set up to investigate every aspect of the crime.
Currently equal weight is being given to the possibility that a family dispute, a woman or a robbery was the motive for the slaying. Naradech smiled after the meeting and said that “good news” would likely follow shortly with information about the case.
Source: Inspire Pattaya | 77kaoded
