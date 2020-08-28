Connect with us

Crime

35 illegal migrants arrested near Burmese border

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

35 illegal migrants arrested near Burmese border | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Piyarach Chongcharoen
    PHOTOS: Piyarach Chongcharoen

Authorities in Kanchanaburi arrested 35 illegal Myanmar migrants and their 2 drivers in the Sai Yok district of the large western province early this morning. 2 pickup trucks travelling on a local road in tambon Sri Mongkhol were stopped for a search around 3:40am at a checkpoint manned by soldiers, police and immigration officers. 15 illegal Burmese migrants were found in the first vehicle, and another 20 in the second. They were arrested.

Their 2 drivers, both also from Myanmar, were arrested as well.

The drivers reportedly told police they were each paid 2,000 baht per trip to take illegal migrants from a border area in tambon Sri Mongkhol to Kaeng Sian village in Muang district of the border province.

The migrants told police they were from Dawei town and sneaked into Thailand along a natural border crossing. They said they wanted to work in Thailand.

All arrested were taken to Sai Yok police station for legal action. The drivers were charged with aiding and abetting illegal immigration, and the migrants with illegal entry.

A military source told reporters they entered the country via Puchanee border pass in Sai Yok district.

35 illegal migrants arrested near Burmese border | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

