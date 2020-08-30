3 Cambodian men arrested for Pattaya knife attack | The Thaiger

Police in Chon Buri province’s Phan Thong subdistrict say 2 Cambodian men were seriously injured this after 3 co-workers attacked them with knives. The incident happened at 1pm on Friday.

The 2 men, named only as 28 year old “Rai Rai” and 30 year old “Suporn”, were both bleeding from several slash wounds on their arms and torso when police arrived. Rescue workers provided aid at the scene and took them to a local hospital.

Suporn claimed that he and Rai Rai were drinking in their room when there was a knock on the door. They opened the door and 3 other Cambodian men, armed with knives attacked them, for what he said was “no reason at all”.

Police investigated and found the 3 suspects, who were not named, nearby. All admitted to the act and claimed they were Insulted by the 2 men at their workplace. Due to the verbal assault they decided to attack the 2 with knives. The 3 were reportedly drunk at the time.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News