Boat crash near Koh Kai off Phuket – four injured | The Thaiger

Phuket
Boat crash near Koh Kai off Phuket – four injured
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket
On Wednesday, December 18, there was a boat incident near Koh Kai, in Phang Nga. The collision is believed to have happened around 4pm. A speedboat on tour collided into a luxury yacht, which resulted in at least four injuries. One of the passengers on the yacht suffered a broken leg. When marine rescue arrived at the scene the four injured were rushed back to AA Marina on Koh Sirae where Kusoldharm medical attended to passenger injuries before being sent to hospital.
The tourists from the vessel were also taken ashore and returned to their accommodation.
The name of the speed boat is ‘Supasarn’. There was also a member of the crew from the speedboat that fell into the water during the collision and they couldn’t be found at the time. Marine officials dragged the speedboat to Koh Kai. No more information at this time.
SOURCE: Phuket People’s Voice
Business
The Dream is over. Phuket resort owners Castlewood Group goes into liquidation
UPDATE: “The liquidation is for Singapore assets only, NOT Thai assets, the (Phuket) hotel is not being liquidated and operating as normal,” according to the Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa General Manager Chris Adams.
PHOTO: Couple Travel The World
A Phuket resort in the booming Layan Beach/Cherngtalay area, funded by a Singapore-based property developer, is under a cloud following the liquidation of the Singapore-based developer. The project was opened in 2016. The resort’s development attracted over $90 million of funds at the time of its construction. Now some retail investors are lodging a police report in Singapore after the company suddenly went into liquidation. Some investors of the failed developer, Castlewood Group, now suspect that they “may have fallen prey into a scam”, according to The Straits Times.
The Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa opened with great fanfare in 2016…
Singaporean commercial real estate developer, Castlewood Group celebrated the grand opening of their flagship luxury hotel development in Asia, Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and Dream Beach in true New York cosmopolitan style with their signature world-class hospitality.
Investors in the development have spoken to the The Straits Times saying that they were informed a month ago that Castlewood was winding up and that they had to attend a meeting to appoint a liquidator. Investors have declined to be named over fears that speaking to the media may jeopardise their chances of getting any of their money back. Disgruntled investors are also organising themselves on the Singapore social media platform Telegram to discuss ways to try to retrieve their funds.
Castlewood Group’s key project is a hotel resort called Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa, in Cherngtalay, central Phuket. It has about 170 rooms and suites. It is not clear that the liquidation of Castlewood Group will affect the Dream Beach Club on Layan Beach which also has connections with a company under the Castlewood brand.
Chris Comer, Castlewood Group’s former chief executive, said in a July 2013 media report that the company had chosen Singapore as its headquarters because it is a safe place for investments.
Meanwhile, a 54 year old investor said the November meeting to appoint a liquidator came as a surprise.
“I knew the company was not doing well, but I did not expect to lose my investment.”
The unnamed man had invested $100,000 or so and had expected to get around 8% interest a year return. Instead he had only received about $7,000 in the first year and nothing since. Accounting firm Nexia TS handed out paperwork during the liquidator meeting indicating that Castlewood Group owed creditors, mostly retail investors, about $107 million.
(It is understood that the $ amounts are in SGD)
According to the document, bout 930 retail investors were owed about $91 million, with amounts ranging between $2,877 and $700,000, as reported in The Straits Times. Some firms had informed The Straits Times that Castlewood Group had failed to pay for services, like publicity.
Some investors have told The Straits Times they did not know that the company had raised so much money, more than what was needed to build the resort. Investors said they had put their money into Castlewood Group after attending events like Invest Fair or through recommendations.
SOURCE: The Straits Times
Environment
SIS Kata receives “Gold Level” G-Green award 2019 – Ministry of the Environment
The SIS Kata in Kata, Phuket has received the G-Green awards 2019 – “Gold Level” by the Thai Ministry of the Environment. The award recognises the Phuket 5 star resort for its ongoing dedication to maintaining a healthy and sustainable tourist environment in Kata and the many initiatives introduced around the resort in the past 12 months.
On December 16 the Director of Hotel & Resort at AKSARA Collection, Mr. Matthew C. Hindmarch, and Ms. Rutchaneegorn Chalayondeja, Group Director of Business Development received the “Gold Level” Award from the Minister of the Environment at an award ceremony held in Bangkok.
This is the highest level of achievement and recognition issued by the Thai Government after their team of experts from leading universities in Bangkok visit the resorts three times to audit, monitor and test ‘green systems’ prior to a final panel decision based on actual practices at the resort.
Matthew was delighted in accepting the award on behalf of his team.
“This award is another success to confirm that The SIS Kata continues to strive to be environmentally active for future generations.”
Chiang Mai
What it’s like to live in a resort in Thailand?
From clear crystal waters to dense lush jungles and rolling hills, iconic locations are magnets that attract travellers seeking relaxation and adventure to Thailand. But as more hotels and resorts start offering rooms or private villas, people may wonder what the perks and privileges of a perpetual holiday lifestyle may be.
Bedroom views
While city life demands us to constantly be ‘on’, resort life allows us to be in sync with nature. Instead of the view of a concrete jungle, you can choose to wake up in your own room to the sounds of ocean waves and exotic birds before heading out for a morning walk along the beach or lake.
And it’s more than beautiful views, many studies have found that waterfront views from your home can reduce stress, not to mention that excellent views can add value to your property. A project that emphasises sea views is Beachfront Bliss in Phuket, among others.
Beachfront Bliss project in Phuket
Interesting neighbours
Living in a resort in Thailand means you get to meet and interact with interesting people from many parts of the world. That includes people from your home country and those from other regions, from Scandinavian families who come for a jungle adventure and solo travellers from Asia to British couples on a honeymoon and even an Indian family who comes to Thailand for a lavish wedding.
Unique hobbies
Living close to nature can reinforce an active lifestyle while living in a resort allows you to easily take up or pursue new interests, such as kite-surfing, deep-sea diving, trekking, bird watching, cooking, or star gazing. In a city with a sizeable expat community, you can also meet people who share the same interests. Phuket, for instance, has a number of clubs for water sports.
Chiang Mai also has many Thai boxing and martial arts camps, yoga and meditation studios, in addition to a lot of digital nomads with entrepreneurial minds.
Also, since many resorts are competing for prime locations, you may often find living in a resort means you have a unique neighborhood and easy access to interesting amenities like water parks, luxury golf courses, airports, and interesting attractions. In Hua Hin, for instance, many golf enthusiasts looking to buy close to the famous Black Mountain golf club.
Sansara Black Mountain is a mix of luxury living and 5‐star service ideal for people looking to enjoy an active retirement or long stay vacation in Thailand.
Resort facilities
From spas to bars, living in a resort means you have more facilities than residential projects usually offer. And some unique projects even offer facilities like the Muay Thai kickboxing training room and natural hot springs exclusively featured at Chiang Mai Onsen Wellness. Also, since the resort accepts guests year-round, you can bet that the facilities have state-of-the-art equipment.
Onsen Wellness resort in Chiang Mai
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Pattaya’s Walking Street is “heaving with tourists”. But…
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
Competition amongst discount airlines concerns Thai CAA
Pollution Control Department officials roll out car-free day on Wednesdays
Thai parliament officials apologise for Future Forward members’ kiss
Paroled Thai serial killer “Jack the Ripper” spotted by two students before arrest
Thai tourism officials hire fortune teller (it’s not what you think)
Army promises investigation after three civilians shot and killed
Boat crash near Koh Kai off Phuket – four injured
13 year old shoots classmate in Bangkok afters repeated taunts
Swedish national still missing in Bangkok
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc
15 year old Buriram girl forced to sell drugs for her boyfriend
2019 Bangkok property review and forecasts for 2020 – CBRE
FFP rally may have broken the law, activist demands investigation
Thai PM criticises “fake” rumours about his wife’s religion
Fugitive ‘serial killer’ Somkid arrested on Bangkok-bound train
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
Trending
- Environment4 days ago
Plant-based meat alternatives gain popularity in a fertile Asian market
- Tourism19 hours ago
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc
- Bangkok4 days ago
Three men abandon van packed with drugs in Bangkok
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s new Silom Road walking street a great success
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police cobble together evidence to charge Bangkok’s political rally leaders
- Koh Samui4 days ago
Surat Thani fisherman missing after falling off boat last night
- Bangkok3 days ago
“They were just being playful” – Bangkok tuk tuk driver
- Politics3 days ago
Thanathorn calls on Thais to demand Constitutional amendment