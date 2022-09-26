Children fled in fear as police officers stormed into the school looking for the assailant. Other children hid silently with their teachers in classrooms.
13 murdered, including 7 kids by Russian neo-Nazi
Thirteen people were murdered by a terrorist wearing a balaclava and a black t-shirt sporting a Nazi symbol today at a school in Russia. Seven children were among the 13 dead while another 21 were injured before the gunman shot and killed himself.
The shooting took place in Izhevsk, the capital of the Udmurtia region about 600 miles east of Moscow.
The gunman, wearing black pants, black jacket, a swastika t-shirt, and a black balaclava, shot a school security guard before walking into the school and opening fire on children, many of them as young as seven years old.
A boy jumped from a third-floor window to try and escape and broke his leg, a Russian newspaper reported.
Russia’s Investigative Committee said the identity of the murderer was not known but an MP allegedly later identified the man as Artem Kazantsev. He is said to have been armed with two pistols.
Two teachers and two security staff were also murdered by the gunman.
The school, which teaches Grades 1 to Grade 11 students, has been evacuated and the area around it cordoned off.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson said he is “deeply mourning” the attack and made it known there would be a period of mourning for three days.
The incident comes less than a day after a Russian man allegedly shot the leader of the local military draft committee in a Siberian town after telling him he would refuse to fight in the war in Ukraine.
The incident took place in the city of Ust-Ilimsk, a town in the Irkutsk region in Siberia.
SOURCE: Guardian
