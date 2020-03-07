100 kilograms of crystal meth wash ashore in Thailand’s southeast | The Thaiger

Crime
100 kilograms of crystal meth wash ashore in Thailand’s southeast
It’s been a busy week for the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), as police in Trat province seized 100 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, or “ice,” found washed ashore on two beaches. Nineteen packets of the drug were found on Koh Mak beach, and another 81 packs on Koh Kut beach. Trat is the easternmost province along the Thai coast. It has borders with Chanta Buri to the northwest and Cambodia to the east.
The seizure follows the arrest of two major drug suspects and the seizure of more than 5 million speed pills in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok.
The ONCB is working with narcotics suppression police and the Royal Thai Navy to find out where the drugs came from. It’s suspected that they might have been thrown into the sea during a smuggling operation or awaiting transport.
Local residents who spot suspicious packages floating ashore are urged to alert local police and the ONCB. Cash rewards are offered to those who provide clues.
Chinnaphat Sarasin, chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB), said yesterday that police in Ayutthaya arrested a man and a woman in a drug raid at a rented house. In it they found 17 sacks containing about 5.5 million speed pills.
27 year old Lerdmongkhol Boondee, and Somwang Jitchan, aged 51, have been charged with possession of illicit drugs with intent to sell.
The arrests follow an investigation that began when the NSB arrested three drug suspects in separate raids in Nakhon Pathom and Ayutthaya last year. The trio confessed buying the drugs from Lerdmongkhol, according to police.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Crime
Burmese military seize drugs and equipment valued at 2.02 billion baht north of Chiang Rai
The Burmese military raided a methamphetamine pill factory and warehouses in Shan State, about 400 kilometres north of Chiang Rai province in Thailand’s northeast. Soldiers seized a vast quantity of drugs, precursor chemicals and drug-making equipment worth an estimated 2.02 billion baht. A spokesman for the Burmese military said that its soldiers conducted raids on plants in Kaungkha Village in Shan State and Kutkai Township, between February 28 and March 3. Kutkai is near the Myanmar-China border, north/northwest of Chiang Rai province.
During raids on the plant and warehouses, authorites found about 44 million meth pills, 129 kilograms of heroin, 15 kilograms of pseudoephedrine pills and hundreds of barrels of acid, and other chemicals and precursors. They also found pill production machines.
Military spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun told reporters:
“That area is a border area where various armed groups are active, including people’s militias, so it is difficult to say who those drugs belong to.”
“We will also keep implementing security measures in the surrounding areas.”
Zaw also told media that some of the drugs and precursors to make meth pills were buried.
On Feb 25th, Burmese authorities seized large amount of crystal meth and meth pills in Shan state’s Tachileik. Acting on a tip, police seized 9 kilograms of crystal meth from separate cars and arrested three suspects in Tachileik township, and seized a total of 202,000 meth pills in Minekok Township, also in Shan State.
Last June, the Burmese military seized tens of thousands meth pills and precursor chemicals in Tachileik.
In a possibly related development, two Chinese suspects were yesterday arrested in Tachileik for a grisly double murder in Pattaya.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Students say they were bilked as long distance “technical school” closes
Students of a Thai technical school are crying foul after the “college” shut down without bestowing them with their diplomas. They allege the college charged expensive tuition fees then shut down.
One student, 27 year old Suchada Krahothong, said she paid 50,000 baht for a one year course at the college, advertised as a “special program.” But despite regularly attending classes via a long-distance learning arrangement from Ratcha Buri, she was not granted the vocational certificate after completing the course.
Suchada said she needed the college certificate to apply for a job. She inquired with the college, whose name was not supplied, only to be told the institute had “encountered financial problems,” forcing it to close down, shuttering the off-campus study centres.
“I want police to act against the college and the lecturers on charges of cheating.”
Suchada was among many who enrolled in long-distance classes held at the Ban Rai Tambon Administrative Organisation (TAO) in Ratcha Buri. She filed her complaint with police yesterday.
Suchada says she believes other students were also tricked into paying large sums to the school. She later learned the college was not legally allowed to set up off-campus study centres, and only agreed to pay 10,000 baht in compensation.
As of today more than 200 students have submitted complaints against the college with the Vocational Education Commission, as the college also closed long-distance learning centres in several other provinces. They all claim they never got a diploma or vocational certificate.
Vocational Education Commission secretary-general Narong Phaeophonsong says an initial investigation found the college illegally established long-distance programs taught at TAOs, as well as in department stores and other venues
Officials are investigating to see if the students were actually deceived.
“Some may have known [the college ran the course illegally], but just wanted a shortcut to get a college certificate.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | TCN News
Crime
Chinese murderers arrested in Burmese border town
Burmese authorities in Tachileik, bordering Chiang Rai, have arrested two Chinese men wanted for murder in Thailand. Chinese nationals Xiao Xiang Yu and Hu Zheng Xiong are two of four men wanted for the murder of Chinese businessman Wang Jun. Police retrieved a suitcase containing Wang’s bounds body from the Ping River on February 25.
The two were captured in Chiang Tung, around 168 kilometres away from Tachilek-Mae Sai border, in Chiang Rai province. Thai media report the two traveled by plane to Tachileik.
Two other suspects, Chinese nationals Fan Gang Gang and Qin Miao, were handed over to Mae Sai police yesterday by officials from Tachileik immigration. According to police, they confessed to murdering Wang in Pattaya over a business debt.
The four men allegedly committed the crime at a house in Pattaya, using a cord to strangle Wang and then cram his body into a suitcase. They also confessed to stabbing to death a Chinese woman, presumed to be Wang’s wife. Her body was also put in a suitcase and dumped into the river.
Meanwhile, Wang Jun’s body was cremated at Wat Bo Samsen in Kamphaeng Phet province yesterday. A legal adviser for the family says relatives will take the victim’s remains to China for religious rites in his hometown. They are expected to return there today.
The family has pleaded with Thai authorities to seek the death penalty.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
