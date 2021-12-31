Crime
1 killed in shootout between students driving by a petrol station
A brawl involving gunfire between vocational students in Bangkok ended in one Thai person being killed and two more people being injured. The melee took place in the Bang Khun Thian district of the capital city, as 2 groups of students clashed in what appeared to be a shootout on the back of motorbikes that passed in front of a petrol station.
The groups of students were reported to be from 2 rival schools, though the exact details of what they were fighting over are unknown. An eyewitness working as a mechanic near the scene of the crime, said that 2 groups of students with more than 10 people in each were riding motorbikes while firing guns at each other on Sakae Ngam Road just before 10 pm Wednesday night.
It appears that everyone injured in the incident were innocent bystanders not involved in the clash. The man who died was reported to be 20 years old and was caught in the crossfire and hit by a stray bullet. Another Thai man was reported to have been shot in the stomach. A Burmese national who was working at the petrol station at the time was seriously injured, with a bullet passing through his chest and his left shoulder.
Rescue volunteers responded immediately along with officers from the Samae Dam Police Station, receiving word of the shootout between vocational students at the petrol station and arriving at the scene of the crime at 10 pm.
The 3 people injured by the stray gunfire were rushed from the grisly scene, where blood splatters could be seen around the station, and brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. One was pronounced dead while still en route to the hospital.
Police are now investigating the incident and studying CCTV footage from cameras around the petrol station to try to identify people involved in the gun battle and bring them to justice.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
For more information on Life Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
1 killed in shootout between students driving by a petrol station
Buckle-up for new year flight turbulence
AZURA Restaurant offering New Year’s Day brunch
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
UK to accept vaccination certificates issued via Thailand’s Mor Prom app
Chinese netizens pay tribute to the doctor who tried to warn the world
Top stories for 2021, as voted by Thaiger readers, and viewers
Officials say jailed wildlife killer Premchai is fine and has finished Covid quarantine
New Year’s countdown events in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya and Koh Phangan
T cells may be “unsung heroes” protecting against severe illness from Omicron
Study finds Johnson & Johnson booster 85% effective against severe Omicron
EU, US, UK, Argentina and Australia break Covid records
Omicron variant infections set to surpass 1,000 in Thailand
7 Dangerous Days begins with 39 deaths, 362 accidents on Thai roads
Superspreader Omicron cluster may lead to 30,000 daily Covid-19 infections
92 Phuket Sandbox, Test & Go travellers positive for Covid, tests to determine variant
Thailand – the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
TUI Nordic continue their European flights into Phuket
Israeli Covid-19 rule escapee facing charges, deportation
Ministry of Tourism survey shows tourists enjoy Thailand in 2021
Pattaya tourist leaders call for local Sandbox as hotel bookings drop
UPDATE: Israeli escapee given slap-on-the-wrist fine
No cutoff date for those approved to enter Thailand under Test & Go, Sandbox
UPDATE: TUI Nordic to continue services into Phuket
Thailand Omicron update: More than 500 cases, many Test & Go travellers
Thailand News Today | Omicron slows down Thailands tourism for this new year
Malaysian government slammed over slow response to devastating floods
No cutoff date for approved Test&Go/Sandbox tourists to enter Thailand | GMT
Best places in Phuket to countdown for New Year 2022
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Phuket3 days ago
TUI Nordic continue their European flights into Phuket
- Events2 days ago
Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Israeli Covid-19 rule escapee facing charges, deportation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Israeli escapee given slap-on-the-wrist fine
- Thailand4 days ago
No cutoff date for those approved to enter Thailand under Test & Go, Sandbox
- Phuket4 days ago
UPDATE: TUI Nordic to continue services into Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand Omicron update: More than 500 cases, many Test & Go travellers
- Malaysia3 days ago
Malaysian government slammed over slow response to devastating floods
Recent comments: