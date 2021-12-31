Connect with us

Crime

1 killed in shootout between students driving by a petrol station

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Students were involved in a deadly shootout by a Bangkok petrol station. (via Siamrath)

A brawl involving gunfire between vocational students in Bangkok ended in one Thai person being killed and two more people being injured. The melee took place in the Bang Khun Thian district of the capital city, as 2 groups of students clashed in what appeared to be a shootout on the back of motorbikes that passed in front of a petrol station.

The groups of students were reported to be from 2 rival schools, though the exact details of what they were fighting over are unknown. An eyewitness working as a mechanic near the scene of the crime, said that 2 groups of students with more than 10 people in each were riding motorbikes while firing guns at each other on Sakae Ngam Road just before 10 pm Wednesday night.

It appears that everyone injured in the incident were innocent bystanders not involved in the clash. The man who died was reported to be 20 years old and was caught in the crossfire and hit by a stray bullet. Another Thai man was reported to have been shot in the stomach. A Burmese national who was working at the petrol station at the time was seriously injured, with a bullet passing through his chest and his left shoulder.

Rescue volunteers responded immediately along with officers from the Samae Dam Police Station, receiving word of the shootout between vocational students at the petrol station and arriving at the scene of the crime at 10 pm.

The 3 people injured by the stray gunfire were rushed from the grisly scene, where blood splatters could be seen around the station, and brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. One was pronounced dead while still en route to the hospital.

Police are now investigating the incident and studying CCTV footage from cameras around the petrol station to try to identify people involved in the gun battle and bring them to justice.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

For more information on Life Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I am looking to:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
RampantRabbit
2021-12-31 12:57
They should lock all these ferkers up for good after a good beating and then with daily hard work rock breaking until they expire. ALL the victims were innocent bystanders
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Events26 mins ago

Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
Crime1 hour ago

1 killed in shootout between students driving by a petrol station
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Buckle-up for new year flight turbulence
Sponsored2 days ago

AZURA Restaurant offering New Year’s Day brunch

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus World2 hours ago

UK to accept vaccination certificates issued via Thailand’s Mor Prom app
China3 hours ago

Chinese netizens pay tribute to the doctor who tried to warn the world
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Top stories for 2021, as voted by Thaiger readers, and viewers
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime3 hours ago

Officials say jailed wildlife killer Premchai is fine and has finished Covid quarantine
Thailand4 hours ago

New Year’s countdown events in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya and Koh Phangan
Coronavirus World4 hours ago

T cells may be “unsung heroes” protecting against severe illness from Omicron
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Study finds Johnson & Johnson booster 85% effective against severe Omicron
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

EU, US, UK, Argentina and Australia break Covid records
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Omicron variant infections set to surpass 1,000 in Thailand
Thailand9 hours ago

7 Dangerous Days begins with 39 deaths, 362 accidents on Thai roads
Thailand17 hours ago

Superspreader Omicron cluster may lead to 30,000 daily Covid-19 infections
Phuket19 hours ago

92 Phuket Sandbox, Test & Go travellers positive for Covid, tests to determine variant
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending