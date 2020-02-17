New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35 | The Thaiger

Thailand has a new case of the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 35 since January, the Ministry of Public Health’s permanent secretary announced at a press conference today. The new case is a 60 year old Chinese woman whose relatives earlier contracted the virus.

Of Thailand’s 35 confirmed cases since January, 15 have recovered and return home. Over 1,700 people in China have died from the virus but Thailand has had no fatalities so far.

If you believe you may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to inform locals and tourists alike that an online self-screening for has been launched.

The questionnaire is available in Thai, Chinese and English, and can be accessed online at http://sescimande.net/Self-Screening.

On completion of the questionnaire, the user is classified as either “no risk,” “medium risk” or “high risk.” A recommended course of action is provided for each category.

TAT urges users to provide the most accurate and truthful medical statement to assist Thai health authorities to treat and prevent the spreading of the disease effectively. Do not provide fake or incorrect information, as it may cause widespread panic. Individuals spreading fake information can be found guilty under Thailand’s Computer Crime Act of 2017. Also, people should check any news before sharing and not believe information that appears in unreliable sources.

To protect themselves from the disease, the general public as well as local and international tourists are advised to comply with the Ministry of Public Health’s recommendation by eating cooked food, using a serving spoon, washing hands, wearing a mask when visiting crowded places, and not touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

Useful contacts:

Department of Disease Control Call Centre 1422

TAT Contact Centre 1672

Tourist Police 1155

SOURCE: Bangkok Post |Tourism Authority of Thailand