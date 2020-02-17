New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Thailand has a new case of the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 35 since January, the Ministry of Public Health’s permanent secretary announced at a press conference today. The new case is a 60 year old Chinese woman whose relatives earlier contracted the virus.
Of Thailand’s 35 confirmed cases since January, 15 have recovered and return home. Over 1,700 people in China have died from the virus but Thailand has had no fatalities so far.
If you believe you may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to inform locals and tourists alike that an online self-screening for has been launched.
The questionnaire is available in Thai, Chinese and English, and can be accessed online at http://sescimande.net/Self-Screening.
On completion of the questionnaire, the user is classified as either “no risk,” “medium risk” or “high risk.” A recommended course of action is provided for each category.
TAT urges users to provide the most accurate and truthful medical statement to assist Thai health authorities to treat and prevent the spreading of the disease effectively. Do not provide fake or incorrect information, as it may cause widespread panic. Individuals spreading fake information can be found guilty under Thailand’s Computer Crime Act of 2017. Also, people should check any news before sharing and not believe information that appears in unreliable sources.
To protect themselves from the disease, the general public as well as local and international tourists are advised to comply with the Ministry of Public Health’s recommendation by eating cooked food, using a serving spoon, washing hands, wearing a mask when visiting crowded places, and not touching their eyes, nose and mouth.
Useful contacts:
- Department of Disease Control Call Centre 1422
- TAT Contact Centre 1672
- Tourist Police 1155
SOURCE: Bangkok Post |Tourism Authority of Thailand
21 Vietnamese fishermen taken for coronavirus testing in Songkhla
21 Vietnamese crew from four Vietnamese fishing boats looking for sea cucumbers have been taken ashore to a Songkhla Navy hospital by Royal Thai Navy officials last night. They are being quarantined whilst being tested for coronavirus.
Sea cucumbers are echinoderms from the class Holothuroidea. They are marine animals with a leathery skin and an elongated body containing a single, branched gonad. Sea cucumbers are found on the sea floor worldwide.
The Songkhla Naval Base Hospital’s medical team has now screened the entire crew following a report that the Vietnamese boat had travelled to China since the start of the outbreak. Concerns were raised when Maritime Information Sharing Centre was informed on February 14 that foreign ships searching for sea cucumbers had also encroached into Thailand’s maritime zone.
Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam share parts of the Gulf of Thailand.
Its name in Malay and Khmer translates as the “Gulf of Siam”. In Thai, the gulf is historically known as Ao Sayam. In Vietnamese it is known as Vịnh Thái Lan.
Of the fishermen brought ashore, 16 didn’t show any symptoms of coronavirus while the condition of the other five, who have now been screened, is yet to be confirmed.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
Thai Airways is cutting back services to South Korea and Singapore out of Bangkok due to “a dramatic fall in demand” and cancellations caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The vice president of sales at Thai Airways, Nond Kalinta, says the national carrier had adjusted flight schedules to match commercial demand. He confirmed the following changes.
• Flights reduce on the Bangkok-Seoul-Bangkok route from five to four daily February 26 to March 28.
• The airline will cancel flights on the Bangkok-Busan (South Korea)-Bangkok route on February 27 and March 5 & 6.
• Flights on the Bangkok-Singapore-Bangkok route will be cut from five to four flights daily from February 20 to March 27.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s major airlines are suspending some services to Bangkok and Chiang Mai. The South Korean government issued a travel advisory that recommends Koreans should refrain from travelling to countries that have confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The travel advisory recommended travellers refrain from visiting Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Macau, Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan.
Asiana Airlines suspended flights to Bangkok and Chiang Mai while Jeju Air and Korean Air halted services from Busan to Bangkok.
Thailand welcomes cruise ship shunned in Vietnam over virus fears
German cruise ship AIDAvita has been welcomed in Thailand, days after it was blocked from docking in Vietnam due to fears of the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading across the region. Authorities in Vietnam’s Quang Ninh province, home to UNESCO world heritage site Ha Long Bay, barred passengers on the AIDAvita from disembarking on Thursday, according to the Vietnam News Agency.
Germany’s AIDA Cruises, the owner of the AIDAvita, did not respond to requests for comment. AIDA Cruises is a subsidiary of Miami-based Carnival Corp. The vessel, with some 1,100 passengers and 400 crew, docked early yesterday at the eastern Laem Chabang port, according to a Thai Maritime Security official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
“This morning Department of Disease Control officials have monitored all the passengers and right now there has been no report of any patients inside. The situation on this ship is normal and officials have not found anyone with fever over 37.5 degrees.”
Stoking fears in countries that usually allow cruise ships to dock is the quarantine in Japan of the Diamond Princess, also managed by a unit of Carnival Corp. Of the 3,700 passengers and crew on that vessel, 335 have now tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. The ship remains quarantined in Japan’s Yokohama port. Phuket recently allowed two cruise ships to dock after turning away the MS Westerdam, which was eventually allowed to dock in Cambodia.
The AIDAvita was scheduled to disembark in Phuket today. However, because of worries about the virus, AIDA says it will now send the Aidavita and another vessel, the AIDAbella, for tours in other parts of the world. Rerouting these ships away from Asia, in effect cancelling them, will affect some 3,300 passengers.
