First human-to-human case of Coronavirus confirmed in Thailand | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
First human-to-human case of Coronavirus confirmed in Thailand
Thailand health officials have confirmed the first case of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus. The confirmed case hasn’t travelled outside of Thailand.
Reuters report that the case is a Thai taxi driver, according to the deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Tanarak Pipat.
“The Thai person who got infected does not have the record of traveling to China and it is likely that he was infected from a sick traveler from China.”
Up to this announcement, all Thailand’s previous cases have been either Chinese tourists or Thai citizens who had visited China. The virus originated in Wuhan, Hubei Province, in Central China during the middle of December last year.
Read our update on the Chinese and world coronavirus toll HERE.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Mai
Chinese tourist in Chiang Mai dead after whiskey binge
Police in Chiang Mai Province were notified Wednesday of a Chinese tourist who had passed away from unknown causes at a resort in Mae Rim. Fearing the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus which has gripped Asia, officials went to retrieve the body wearing precautionary medical protective suits.
Dr Chatuchai Maneerat of the Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office reported later the same day that the tourist did not have symptoms of the virus such as coughing and sniffling, and her fever only started on the same day she passed away. Friends reported that she was in good health beforehand.
But now the cause of death has been revealed after a resort employee said he saw the woman and her friends drink 5 bottles of whiskey, without mixers. The tourist checked into the resort on Tuesday evening with 4 friends, bringing with them 4-5 bottles of whiskey. The employee claims he saw them drinking the whiskey straight. They started drinking soon after checking in and began drinking heavily at about 10pm.
The group drank heavily through the night of January 28 to the morning. Although the woman said she felt sick with a fever, the group continued drinking. She was found dead on her bed by her friends at 6am.
The resort employee believes she had alcohol poisoning and her death had nothing to do with the Wuhan Coronavirus as feared by the public.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business
The Coronavirus Effect – Phuket by numbers
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
The impact of the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China, and a limited spread to 18 other countries, will be felt in the months ahead. Whilst the headlines loom large at the moment with statistics and stories of the spread, the downstream effects on Thai tourism, and particularly the areas favoured by Chinese tourists, are going to hit hard. Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com reports…
Taking lead in the news today has the World Health Organisation declaring the coronavirus a global health emergency. For hotels and tourism the best metric to understand the impact of the virus on the island’s tourism market is airport arrivals.
Looking at data from Wednesday, January 29, international passenger arrivals at Phuket airport dropped 32.95% compared to the same date in 2019. For the previous day, Tuesday the 28th, the shortfall was 29.80%.
Viewing the month of January, overseas visitor arrivals on a daily basis were achieving positive growth. This changed on Sunday, January 26 which saw numbers retract. It’s important to note in far as trends go the January month-to-date remains positive with a 7.92% increase, which gives readers an indication that the months had been showing strong arrivals versus last year.
Taking a broader look at Bangkok’s numbers for Suvarnabhumi Airport on January 29, overseas arrivals declined by 14.92%. Don Mueang, which is more regional focused, stepped back a whopping 32.63%.
Statistically, the hardest hit Thai airport is Chiang Mai, which experienced 48.89% loss of international arrivals on Wednesday (year-on-year) and is indicative of the destination’s reliance on inbound Chinese.
Back to Phuket, it’s important to know the year-on-year comparison actually does not tell the full story. In 2019 Chinese New Year was in February so last year’s numbers when compared to 2020 are not apple to apple given the annual holiday turbocharger occurred in January this year. Hence the CNY impact in January in the data above, if we consider the absence of the holiday boost, is even more profound than the percentages shown here.
Currently there are 33 cities in Mainland China that have flights to Phuket.
Where does the hotel industry go from here? Phuket is not alone in its strong dependence on Mainland China, and what is likely is, once this situation turns the corner will be rate focused strategies which means bad news for hotel owners who were looking for higher-yield in 2020.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
No confirmed cases in Phuket, 10 remain in hospital awaiting tests
Ten patients in Phuket were still waiting for test results confirming if they had the coronavirus or not yesterday. Up to yesterday afternoon there have been no confirmed cases detected on the island in southern Thailand.
The director of Vachiraphuket Hospital in Phuket Town, Dr Chalermpong Sukhonthapol, confirmed that since January 5 health officials had identified 23 people with “suspicious symptoms” that were isolated for precautionary testing. 13 of them have already been cleared and released. The others remain in the Vachira, Thalang and Patong hospitals for the latest round of tests. All are residents from China visiting Phuket, according to the Bangkok Post.
Dr Chalermpong stressed that there had been no positive cases identified in Phuket province despite media rumours. Health officials checked three flights arriving from Guangzhou in southern China, including 52 passengers and 5 pilots and cabin staff, on Wednesday this week.
“There had been no reason to quarantine any of them.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
