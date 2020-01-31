Chinese tourist in Chiang Mai dead after whiskey binge | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Chinese tourist in Chiang Mai dead after whiskey binge

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Chinese tourist in Chiang Mai dead after whiskey binge
PHOTO: Health officials in Chiang Mai remove the body of a Chinese tourist - Kapook
Police in Chiang Mai Province were notified Wednesday of a Chinese tourist who had passed away from unknown causes at a resort in Mae Rim. Fearing the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus which has gripped Asia, officials went to retrieve the body wearing precautionary medical protective suits.

Dr Chatuchai Maneerat of the Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office reported later the same day that the tourist did not have symptoms of the virus such as coughing and sniffling, and her fever only started on the same day she passed away. Friends reported that she was in good health beforehand.

But now the cause of death has been revealed after a resort employee said he saw the woman and her friends drink 5 bottles of whiskey, without mixers. The tourist checked into the resort on Tuesday evening with 4 friends, bringing with them 4-5 bottles of whiskey. The employee claims he saw them drinking the whiskey straight. They started drinking soon after checking in and began drinking heavily at about 10pm.

The group drank heavily through the night of January 28 to the morning. Although the woman said she felt sick with a fever, the group continued drinking. She was found dead on her bed by her friends at 6am.

The resort employee believes she had alcohol poisoning and her death had nothing to do with the Wuhan Coronavirus as feared by the public.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Chiang Mai

South Korean cycling prospect killed in Chiang Mai crash

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

11 hours ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

South Korean cycling prospect killed in Chiang Mai crash

A cyclist from the Korea Cycling Federation has died after being struck by a pickup truck during a training exercise in Chiang Mai. 18 year old Eom Se-beom was pronounced dead in an ambulance on his way to a hospital.

It’s believed the truck crossed the centre line and crashed into Eom as he headed down a slope. Eom was riding alone at the time, and although a vehicle carrying his coaches was trailing him, Eom was momentarily out of their view on a curve when the crash occurred.

Police identified the pickup’s driver as 27 year old Katanyu Kittitheerayan, who remained at the scene awaiting the arrival of police. A video clip was also posted on YouTube showing rescue workers and other cyclists tried to help him.

Police have questioned witnesses and collected evidence but are still unsure how the crash happened. They are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to provide video recorded by their dashcams.

Eom was widely considered one of South Korea’s brightest cycling prospects, winning two gold medals at the Asian Junior Cycling Championship in October and setting the continental junior records in team pursuit and individual pursuit.

He also swept individual pursuit titles at a number of Korean national events last year. He was to receive the Top Rookie Cyclist in the high school division at the annual Korea Cycling Federation Awards at a ceremony on February 17.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Chiang Mai

Chinese tourist found dead in Chiang Mai, body sent for autopsy

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

Chinese tourist found dead in Chiang Mai, body sent for autopsy
PHOTO: Medics remove the body of a Chinese woman found dead in Mae Rim - Chiang Mai CityLife

A Chinese woman on holiday at an unnamed resort in Mae Rim, just north of Chiang Mai city, was found dead in her room yesterday morning. The cause was not apparent and authorities, fearing the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus, took all possible precautions in removing her body and belongings, according to the local police.

According to her four fellow travellers , she arrived in Chiang Mai yesterday and was in good health.

Medical authorities speculate that it is unlikely anything to do with the current coronavirus outbreak in China. An autopsy is currently underway.

SOURCE: Chiang Mai CityNews

Air Pollution

2015 plan dusted off as North suffers severe pollution levels

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

2015 plan dusted off as North suffers severe pollution levels
PHOTO: Students assemble dust detectors to be distributed at schools affected by PM2.5 air pollution - Somchai Poomlard, The Bangkok Post

All 77 of Thailand’s provinces have been told to adopt the 2015 disaster prevention and mitigation master plan to address the current PM2.5 air pollution crisis. The decision was approved by the cabinet this week after it was proposed by Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda. He says the 133 page plan contains guidelines for action on risk reduction, emergency response, international cooperation and restoration.

“The situation in individual regions varies, so governors are allowed to adjust the action plan to suit their local situations.”

The move comes after air pollution from seasonal fires set by farmers to clear their land rose to hazardous levels in four northern provinces this week. Levels of PM2.5 pollution exceeded the government’s threshold of 50 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³) in Lampang, Nan, Phayao and Phrae provinces. Thailand’s “safe” level is twice that of the World Health Organisation, 25µg/m³.

The real-time PM2.5 level surged to over 400µg/m³ in parts of Phrae and Chiang Mai provinces on Monday, a level considered ‘hazardous’.

The Pollution Control Department also reported Tuesday’s PM2.5 levels were building again in greater Bangkok after a few days of respite, though they remained below the safe threshold at 16-41 µg/m³ as of Tuesday morning.

Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon has ordered officials to “enforce stringent legal actions” against burning outdoor fires.

SOURCE: The Bangkok Post

2015 plan dusted off as North suffers severe pollution levels

AirVisual

