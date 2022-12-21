Connect with us

Cannabis News

DTAM to cannabis vendors: New Year’s weed parties illegal

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Cannabis New Year's parties are not legal, warns the DTAM (via Amazon)

For those who were planning a more mellow New Year’s Eve celebration, lighting up a joint and saying goodbye to 2022, the government has a strong warning for you. The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) cautioned cannabis vendors not to take part in or organise New Year’s Eve smoke parties.

The Ministry of Public Health says that their cannabis control rules and restrictions prohibit events centred around the herb and where smoking will occur. The director-general of the DTAM says that members of the public at large have voiced concerns over these drug parties taking place throughout Thailand.

He said that staff is constantly and consistently investigating any complaints they receive and inspecting any venue suspected to be in violation of cannabis regulation laws. Anybody found to be selling cannabis without a proper vendor license will face legal prosecution.

The director-general also says that anyone caught smoking cannabis in a venue will be arrested. They say 12 people have been arrested already by police. They also reminded that even smoking at home for recreational purposes could potentially be illegal, if the smoke disturbs neighbours.

Any vendor planning to sell cannabis must get special permission from the DTAM before selling, and must abide by all the regulations set out by the government. Authorities will inspect suspicious activity to determine if it is in violation of the cannabis distribution rules.

Police vowed to continue inspections of any business selling cannabis to make sure they are legitimate and law-abiding. Other governmental departments will join in the inspections including provincial public health offices and the DTAM itself.

When asked about whether the DTAM will specifically target cannabis venues on New Year’s Eve, the director-general deflected. He spoke about the need for police to watch over all New Year’s festivities and try to reduce the risk of road accidents, drunk driving, and other hazards that come with the partying.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Cannabis News38 seconds ago

DTAM to cannabis vendors: New Year’s weed parties illegal
Thailand11 mins ago

Alcohol banned from festive gift baskets in Thailand
World1 hour ago

No more university education for women under Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Sponsored1 day ago

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Bangkok2 hours ago

Bangkok chosen as Asia’s 2nd most cycling-friendly city
Hot News2 hours ago

California earthquake leaves tens of thousands without electricity, 2 deaths
Road deaths3 hours ago

Motorbike driver killed by bus after skidding on oil stain in Bangkok
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai taxi drivers receive record amount of complaints
World Cup4 hours ago

World Cup winners return home as heroes
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai wildlife workers rush to aid stressed elephant rescued from smugglers
Thailand4 hours ago

Drivers switch places in moving bus in western Thailand, 11 tourists injured
Teaching in Thailand4 hours ago

What is the average English teacher salary in Thailand?
Drugs4 hours ago

Career drug dealer arrested again along with wife in Khon Kaen
Thailand5 hours ago

Navy ship sinks in Thailand: ‘There weren’t enough life jackets on board’
Home Services5 hours ago

Digital Homecare Platform SAIJAI Unveils “Hospitality Staffing” Solution for Hotels as Industry Grapples with Severe Manpower Crisis
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket gets ready for New Year road safety campaign ‘Seven Days of Danger’
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending