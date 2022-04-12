Connect with us

Cannabis

You can grow 'as many cannabis plants as you like' at home in Thailand from June 9

Thaiger

Published

 on 

photo via อนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล Facebook

People in Thailand will be allowed to grow “as many cannabis plants” as they like in their own homes from June 9, according to Thailand’s health minister and medical marijuana pioneer Anutin Charnvirakul. However… if you don’t read the fine print you can still get into trouble with the law. As usual, the fine print is confusing.

Condition #1: The plants must be medical grade cannabis used for medicinal purposes only. Growing marijuana for recreational use is not allowed.

Condition #2. You must inform the authorities first. Anutin says people will not need to officially register to grow weed at home, but they should inform the authorities so that Thailand can meet the requirements of international treatise.

Right now, no clear details have been revealed about how one proves their cannabis plant will be used for medical purposes, or about which authorities need to be informed and how. Hopefully, Anutin will extrapolate on these points prior to June 9.

At Anutin’s latest medical marijuana conference at Sisaket Rajabhat University, the health minister reminded everyone that marijuana was removed from the list of narcotics in February and the 120 waiting period after the delisting will be up on June 9.

Apparently, there are around 100,000 patients in Thailand currently receiving marijuana-based medications to treat their illnesses.

Anutin encourages farmers and entrepreneurs to utilise the economic potential of the plant and implement marijuana into their crops and products. He wants marijuana to “relieve the economic hardship of the people”.

As the bid for the premiership gains steam, Anutin’s face keeps popping up and cannabis remains a hot topic. Is cannabis legalisation enough to get Anutin into the Prime Minister’s office?

SOURCE: Sanook

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Pompies
    2022-04-12 11:41
    The words "raving looney" come to mind. Anutin is a past master at opening his mouth before his brain is engaged, and once again he spreads nothing but confusion. The other departments must be tearing their hair out at having…
    image
    Pinetree
    2022-04-12 11:43
    40 minutes ago, Shade_Wilder said: "Condition #1: The plants must be medical grade cannabis used for medicinal purposes only. Growing marijuana for recreational use is not allowed" This is just stupid. This is the equivalent of allowing a bar to…
    image
    KomanderChicknNugget
    2022-04-12 11:59
    Don't forget your home-grown cannot have more than .02% thc in the buds. Nevermind that this is basically a physical impossibility given the genetics of the global modern weed crop.
    image
    Desmondo69
    2022-04-12 12:09
    5 minutes ago, KomanderChicknNugget said: Don't forget your home-grown cannot have more than .02% thc in the buds. Nevermind that this is basically a physical impossibility given the genetics of the global modern weed crop. Unless its hemp....then you can…
    image
    KaptainRob
    2022-04-12 12:19
    So the cannabis leaf we grow may be used in poultices and herbal teas, hence 'medical-grade' but any flowers or buds must be destroyed? Burning ok? 🔥
