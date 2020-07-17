Hong Kong Disneyland closes the gates, again | The Thaiger

Hong Kong
Hong Kong Disneyland closes the gates, again
Whilst Disney World theme parks in Florida reopened to the public this week, after being closed for four months because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hong Kong Disney theme franchise closed up again. Less than a month since it reopened Hong Kong Disneyland shutdown following a new coronavirus outbreak in the city.
The theme park shuttered at the end of January as the early days of the pandemic spread across Asia, but then reopened on June 18 with strict social distancing and other preventive measures in place.
Hong Kong added another 67 cases to its running total of 1,656 patients yesterday, its second highest daily total. Whilst Florida, home of Disney World, added another 24 hours total of 13,695 cases to its 315,775 total.
GRAPH: Hong Kong SAR, worldometers.info
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Research institute says Covid vaccine will bring tourists back
As Thailand’s economy remains the hardest hit in Asia , a new prediction slates the end of 2021 as the saviour in terms of tourists coming back. The Thailand Development Research Institute says.. “once a vaccine is rolled out late next year, the tourists will once again return to the kingdom”. Kirida Bhaopichitr, the Institute’s research director said that most visitors were likely to come from China and ASEAN during the first phase of recovery as it’s cheaper for those tourists to travel closer to their home countries. She also said it is also a more friendly option for these […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chinese aviation bans flights from 2 Thai carriers for bringing Covid-19 into China
The Civil Aviation Administration of China announced yesterday that it’s banning flights by Thai AirAsia X and Thai Lion Air to the mainland from July 20-27 as a punitive measure for allegedly bringing Covid-19 patients into the country. Today both airlines announced that no one disembarked while in Bangkok. After the CAAC announced that 11 travellers aboard Thai Lion Air’s flight SL117 to Guangzhou and Thai Airasia X’s flight XJ808 to Tianjin landed there with the virus, both airlines explained that they were connecting flights transiting at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport. Thai AirAsia X said the flights were routed […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Everyone tested for Covid-19 in Rayong, Bangkok negative
The Department of Disease Control has announced the results of Covid-19 testing among 1,603 high-risk people involved in the incidents of an Egyptian military crew member (in Rayong) and a 9 year old girl from Sudan (in Bangkok). The results in Rayong province show that all of 1,336 people tested are negative, while in Bangkok, all 267 tested in a Sukhumvit condominium are also negative. The swab tests were conducted on those who visited the Passione Shopping Centre, in the downtown district of the eastern province, at the same time as members of an infected Egyptian military mission on July […]
Research institute says Covid vaccine will bring tourists back
Hong Kong Disneyland closes the gates, again
The future is now: 5G taking off in Thailand
Congratulations! Winners of yesterday’s Thai lottery draw
CCTV captures man stealing lingerie in Sri Racha
2 Rayong protesters arrested after trying to display signs during PM’s visit
Chinese aviation bans flights from 2 Thai carriers for bringing Covid-19 into China
Everyone tested for Covid-19 in Rayong, Bangkok negative
Thailand to allow medical tourism within 2 weeks
Pattaya mayor on the defensive over recent floods
Chiang Rai couple arrested for smuggling more than a tonne of crystal meth
Nakhon Ratchasima reports 3 suspected Covid cases in locals who visited Rayong
Rayong protesters arrested ahead of Thai PM’s visit – VIDEO
CCSA quashes reports of a new Covid-19 case in Bangkok
Egyptian Covid case: Government says 11 “high-risk” people have tested negative
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”
Visa amnesty, looming July 31 deadline in Thailand
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
Foreign embassies stop issuing visa extension letters
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
One third of tourism businesses could go under due to Covid-19
“I already lost heart years ago” – Thailand’s economic Tzar ponders his fate
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
Daughter of Sudanese diplomat tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok
More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family
Rare big cats spotted in Thai national park
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”
- Expats3 days ago
Visa amnesty, looming July 31 deadline in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Foreign embassies stop issuing visa extension letters
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
- Bangkok3 days ago
Daughter of Sudanese diplomat tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok
- Bangkok3 days ago
More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Egyptian soldier tests positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
- Central Thailand3 days ago
400 people in Rayong being traced, schools closed down, Government apologises