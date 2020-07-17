Hong Kong Disneyland closes the gates, again | The Thaiger

Whilst Disney World theme parks in Florida reopened to the public this week, after being closed for four months because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hong Kong Disney theme franchise closed up again. Less than a month since it reopened Hong Kong Disneyland shutdown following a new coronavirus outbreak in the city.

The theme park shuttered at the end of January as the early days of the pandemic spread across Asia, but then reopened on June 18 with strict social distancing and other preventive measures in place.

“As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15.” But a recent surge in Covid-19 infections has forced health authorities in Hong Kong to bring back measures to contain the new outbreak, including large social gatherings, dining-in at restaurants and going to the gym. Both the Disney Hong Kong and Shanghai theme parks limited daily visitor numbers and increased health and safety measures after they reopened to the public. Its Shanghai theme park remains open but operating at half capacity. Hong Kong added another 67 cases to its running total of 1,656 patients yesterday, its second highest daily total. Whilst Florida, home of Disney World, added another 24 hours total of 13,695 cases to its 315,775 total. GRAPH: Hong Kong SAR, worldometers.info