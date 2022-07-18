Guides
Where to find cannabis-infused food in Thailand
With the recent relaxation of cannabis restrictions in Thailand, the cannabis craze has taken the country by storm. The new law does come with a caveat that any extract made from cannabis – including food – must contain less than 0.2% of the psychoactive component called tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). In simple words, while the food may make you feel a little relaxed, you won’t be anywhere near high. That said, cannabis-infused food still tastes good, and the experience can be exciting.
Restaurants and cafes around the country are quickly capitalising on the trend. So, if you’re looking for one such experience, we’ve narrowed down the best cafes and restaurants serving cannabis-infused food across Thailand. Here are our top picks.
1. Oumi Organic Cafe (Bangkok)
Opening hours: Daily from 8:00 – 2:00.
Address: 41 Soi Thep Hatsadin, Khwaeng Thanon Phaya Thai, Khet Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400.
If you’re looking for a comfortable cannabis-infused experience, then the Oumi Organic Cafe is perfect for you. Located just off Soi Rangnam Road, Oumi Organic Cafe has a chilled-out atmosphere that’ll make you feel like you’re a world away from the noisy capital. Every corner is photo-worthy – or “Instagrammable,” if you will.
From drinks and baked goods to all things cannabis, this small but homey cafe will make sure to delight your taste buds (at a reasonable price!). And to add an extra magical touch, all ingredients come from organic farms, hence the name. Cannabis matcha brownie is possibly one of the favourite baked goods on the menu here. But the vegan banana cake, oatmeal cookies, croissant, and coconut cake shouldn’t be missed as well. For the drinks, be sure to get one of their amazing lattes.
2. Chi Samui (Koh Samui)
Opening hours: Daily from 9:00 – 23:00.
Address: 16/4 Moo 4, Bophut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320.
Welcome to Koh Samui’s first cannabis restaurant/beach club, Chi Samui. Sitting right in front of the beach, this restaurant is your go-to choice if you are looking for the perfect place to chill with good music, a sparkling ocean as far as the eyes can see, a refreshing breeze, and of course, tasty food.
Chi Samui serves a wide selection of dishes, such as pizza, burgers, pasta, and even local Thai cuisines like Pad Kaprao — all infused with cannabis. Teas, lemonades, shakes, cocktails, and lemonades are also on the menu. Absolutely try the hemp cocktails if you want to treat yourself. And if you’re bringing someone who prefers not to consume cannabis-infused food or you just don’t want to get too carried away, Chi Samui’s non-cannabis menu is extensive and exceptional. The restaurant has also been praised for its excellent service many, many times, so get ready to have a fantastic time.
3. WholeWeed House (Bangkok)
Opening hours: From 9:00 – 18:00. Closed every Monday.
Address: 37/1 Prasarnmitr Sukhumvit 23 Klongtuey-Nua, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
As the name clearly suggests, WholeWeed House offers all things cannabis. Their mission is to serve people who “crave unique cannabis flavours, experiences, and menus,” so expect to get the best of the best here. They offer a variety of cannabis and non-cannabis meals on their menu, ranging from toasties and pastries to lattes and organic cannabis-infused tea.
WholeWeed House’s cannabis-infused lavender chamomile cannabis tea is super relaxing, and perfect for those who want to let off some steam. Looking for something to refuel your stomach? The delicious toasties are excellent, especially when you pair them with something light like soda. If you want to stay “baked,” try one of their mouthwatering baked goods, such as the delicious fudge chocolate brownies, chocolate chip cookies, and Basque burnt cheesecake. For a unique experience, try one of the Cloudy Smoothies with Weed Jellies or even the Cannabis Sugar-free gummies.
4. The Service 1921 Restaurant & Bar (Chiang Mai)
Opening hours: Daily from 12:00 – 14:30, 17:30 – 22:00.
Address: Anantara Chiang Mai, 123, 1 Charoen Prathet Rd, Tambon Chang Khlan, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50100.
Fine dining with cannabis, anyone? This restaurant is a bit more luxurious than some of the other options on the list because they offer a fine dining experience with cannabis-infused food. We recommend trying the spicy grilled prawns with traditional Thai herbs and cannabis or the deep-fried sea bass with crispy cannabis leaves. Not a fan of seafood? They also have tasty braised pork spare ribs with shitake and cannabis soup, as well as stir-fried beef tenderloin with sesame, capsicum, coriander, garlic, chilli bean, and cannabis.
The restaurant also offers cannabis-based drinks, such as the Genmaicha Hazelnut Latte and Cannabis Fizzy. For something a little bit different, try the H.I.D or Hemp in Distiller, which contains fresh cannabis leaves, pandan leaf, monsoon jasmine tea, dry orange, and chamomile tea. Aside from the delicious cannabis and non-cannabis menu, The Service 1921 Restaurant & Bar also offers an elegant ambience, mainly thanks to its location in a splendid old colonial house.
5. Koko Japanese Restaurant (Bangkok)
Opening hours: Daily from 10:00 to 21:00.
Address: Harindhorn Building, ถนน สีลม, Khwaeng Silom, Khet Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500
Koko Japanese Restaurant takes omakase to the next level by infusing cannabis into every single bite. A multi-course sushi experience is already perfect, and when you add cannabis to each roll? We dare say it’s otherworldly. At 2,555++ THB per person, you can enjoy 12 courses of cannabis-infused items, including Kinmedai Hemp and Akaebi Hemp, all artistically presented. Using premium ingredients, each item is fresh and delicious. To top it off, order the “tea of happiness,” a cannabis-induced tea that’ll fill your day with laughter.
The restaurant has a great atmosphere and the staff are very friendly. The chefs are super helpful and may even explain the meals they’re serving. Overall, trying cannabis-infused omakase in Koko Japanese Restaurant can be a memorable experience. Be sure to make a reservation in advance as the place tends to get crowded really fast.
Now that you know where to go for some cannabis-infused experience in Thailand, it’s time to invite your friends and have some fun times together! Curious about more hemp-friendly restaurants in Thailand? Check out our list of hemp-friendly restaurants you have to visit HERE.
