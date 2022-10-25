Where to eat the best brunch in Koh Samui

Sure, breakfast might be the most important meal of the day, but brunch is definitely the best. After all, who doesn’t love to enjoy bottomless mimosas in a sunlit restaurant while catching up with your friends and family after sleeping in? From upscale restaurants offering seafood on ice to laid-back spots to recover from a night out, here are the best brunch spots in Koh Samui.

Nikki Beach Koh Samui

Price: 1,800++ per person (excl. beverage)

Opening Hours: Sunday brunch – Sunday, 12:00 – 16:00

Address: 96, Lipa Noi, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84140

Enjoy a delicious brunch fare with a side of sparkly ocean views at Nikki Beach Koh Samui. Its ‘Amazing Sundays Brunch’ is a staple on the Koh Samui brunch scene. It’s a festive event with amazing food, refreshing cocktails, great music, lots of sun, ocean breezes, and chill vibes. You can feast on a curated selection of unlimited international cuisine here, from grilled meats to sushi to crepes. Of course, it wouldn’t be a feast without some skillfully crafted cocktails too. That’s why the brunch offers a complimentary welcome drink. Happy music by their guest DJ will accompany you while you’re munching on the delectable meal. Your stomach can’t contain any more food? Laze around by the breezy pool

Beach Republic Koh Samui

Price: 854 net. per person (incl. one drink + sunbed and towel)

Opening Hours: Sunday Brunch – 2nd Sunday of every month, 12:00 – 15:30

Address: 176 34, Maret, Surat Thani 84310

With indoor and outdoor seating options that include tables with an unobstructed view of the ocean, it’s easy to lose an afternoon at the Beach Republic Koh Samui. You can find a rotating menu of loaves of bread, salads, charcuterie, smoked salmon, Australian roast beef, pork, lamb, herbed sea bass, roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, and vegetables. End your feast on a sweet note with mouthwatering mango with sticky rice. And for drinks, everything from healthy juices to Bloody Marys is available to complement the food. Overall, Beach Republic Koh Samui will satisfy your eyes and palate.

The Secret Brunch Samui

Opening Hours: Daily, 08:30 – 18:30

Address: 124/279 M.3 Maret, Surat Thani 84310

At the buzzing heart of Koh Samui, you’ll find The Secret Bunch Samui, a chic restaurant that makes for the most stunning brunch spot. Brunch at The Secret Brunch Samui is all about healthy but delicious food. Looking for something comforting? The smoothie bowls are packed with good stuff like granola, chia seeds, and berries. The plant-based Burger is also a must-try. It tastes like a sin but is packed with all the good stuff. Classic brunch menus like egg benedicts and bagels are also available. And don’t miss out on the tasty desserts! From plant-based cookie dough to mango passion fruit tart, The Secret Brunch has everything to satisfy your sweet tooth. Can’t get through the day without a cup of coffee? Rest assured that you’ll never be served a bad cup of coffee here.

W Koh Samui

Price: 1,699 ++ per person, 2,499++ per person (incl. free fall beverage for 3 hours)

Opening Hours: W Does Brunch – 2nd Saturday of every month, 12:00 – 16:00

Address: 4/1 Moo 1, Mae Nam, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84330

Head to W Koh Samui if you want to enjoy a big, bold brunch, along with a fresh ocean breeze and a live band serenading the occasion. At W Does Brunch, held on the 2nd Saturday of every month, you can feast on all sorts of international cuisines, free-flow bubbles, and refreshing beverages. Kick off with the epic charcuterie board full of cheese before tucking into the fresh seafood and roast beef. Make sure to leave some room for the delicious desserts too. Everything is served in a stylish setting overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, with top-notch live music playing in the background. When you’re done with your meal, stroll over to the gorgeous pool to relax for the remainder of the afternoon, ideally with a glass of something bubbly.

Meliá Koh Samui

Price: 1,890 ++ per person

Opening Hours: Sunday Brunch – Monthly, 12:00 – 16:00

Address: 4171 83 Moo 5, Choeng Mon Beach, Ko Samui District, 84320

No one does brunch quite like Melià Koh Samui. The Sunday brunch here is where you can sample your way through an array of ocean delicacies, such as fresh French Fine de Claire oysters, steamed Surat Thani mussels, blue crab, and Koh Samui tiger prawns. If you love seafood, you’ll want to steer your Sunday brunching ritual to Meliá Koh Samui’s super cool beachfront restaurant for a seaside feast. But seafood is not the only thing you can enjoy here. The Sunday Brunch at Meliá also features a plethora of mouthwatering dishes, from carving stations and Italian coroner to imported cheeses and desserts.

With delicious carbs, well-deserved day drinking, AM gathering, and a casual dress code, brunch truly offers everything you want in a meal. So grab your friends, reserve a table, and enjoy this quintessential weekend ritual.

Please note that Sunday brunch offers at some of the restaurants on this list might not be available every weekend, so be sure to check each restaurant’s social media for updates.