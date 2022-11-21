Crime
Cheating husband shoots wife in the head live on Facebook in southern Thailand
A cheating husband shot dead his wife when she caught him in bed with three women in Nakhon Si Thammarat province in southern Thailand yesterday.
When she caught him, she went live on Facebook and scolded him, making him so angry that he shot her in the head. The incident was also clearly captured by CCTV.
At 6.30am, officers from Mueang Police Station were informed that a woman had been shot dead in front of a rented property in Soi Pepe, Moo 2, Pho Sadet subdistrict.
Police found the body of 27 year old Jaranya “Fah” Yothakun lying face down on the road. She had been shot once in the left ear and the bullet was lodged in her skull.
The married couple argued outside of the house for a few minutes. Fah’s husband, 30 year old Anon “Mack” Suthikan, got angry and shot his gun into the sky. Then, he slapped his wife in the head with the pistol and shot her in the head at the same time.
Mack got into his Toyota sedan with the women and his friends and fled the scene, leaving his wife dead in the street.
Two bullet casings were found at the scene and collected as evidence. Police also took the video from the deceased’s Facebook account as evidence.
Police have already tracked down and arrested Mack under suspicion of murder. He is known as “Mack Tung Jin” in the local area and is allegedly part of a large drug gang.
Mack’s elder brother, 36 year old “Bao Daun Tung Jin” was shot dead by Nakhon Si Thammarat police over drug charges on July 6, 2022.
One of the women pictured getting into the car has posted on her personal Facebook account regarding the shooting. She says she and the other girls were unaware of Mack and Fah’s relationship.
She said that when Fah was shot she was in complete shock. She posted screenshots of her call history that revealed she was the person who called the police and rescue services at 6.26am.
Last year, Nakhon Si Thammarat province was deemed “Thailand’s most murderous province.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Cheating husband shoots wife in the head live on Facebook in southern Thailand
Where to eat, drink, and be merry this Thanksgiving in Bangkok
Pattaya man assaults intoxicated man, reportedly for catcalling at his girlfriend
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Asian international tourism slower than other regions
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
Body of teen jet skier found in Kanchanaburi reservoir
After APEC, Hong Kong leader John Lee tests positive for Covid-19
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
BMW driver kills homeless man in hit-and-run in Bangkok
Pattaya International Fireworks Festival to be backdrop of new film
Son finds mother’s corpse stuffed into a freezer in northern Thailand
England vs Iran World Cup 2022 : Previews, live score, H2H
Artists sell work at Phuket exhibition to help underprivileged children
Police inspect venue on closed Mountain B Pub site
Chinese man overstays visa in Thailand for 7 years over ‘cult’ beliefs
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Rare Asian golden cat spotted in northeast Thailand
Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Thai FDA warns against drinking erectile dysfunction coffee
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle5 hours ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
-
Hot News3 days ago
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
-
Thailand4 days ago
Body of missing French tourist found in southern Thailand
-
Property3 days ago
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
-
Sponsored3 days ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Crime4 days ago
Indian tourists injured in fight with ganja seller on Pattaya’s Walking Street
-
Crime3 days ago
Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept