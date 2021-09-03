Top 5 places to visit in Lampang – Local Edition

Lampang is a city in northern Thailand that is filled with natural beauty. Many people even refer to Lampang as “the dream city”. Lampang, known for its horse-drawn carriages and its provincial emblem of a cockerel, has a long history of human settlements on the Wang River basin, some of which date back more than 1,000 years. It is rich in archaeological evidence from Hariphunchai, Lanna, and Burma civilizations. The city is also famous for its historical landmarks, exotic temples, natural wonders, and peaceful environment. We have compiled a list of the top 5 most impressive places to see in Lampang.

Top 5 places to visit in Lampang

1. Kiew Lom Dam

“Kew Lom Dam” located in Mueang Lampang District is one of the most popular attractions in Lampang. You can go on a rafting tour to see both sides of the Wang riverbank, with views of limestone mountains, evergreen jungles, and the Baan Sa fishing hamlet. Because the dam is surrounded by forest, it is shady throughout the day. It has a really peaceful vibe to it, and many people have yet to discover this hidden gem. It’s so quiet and peaceful that it instantly relaxes you and brings you closer to nature. Locals have also suggested that swim in the dam is very cold and refreshing.

2. The City Pillar Shrine

The City Pillar Shrine consists of three city pillars that are made from teakwood are located in front of City Hall. They are said to have been built more than a century ago, with the oldest pillar dating from roughly 1857. The City Hall was finished in 1897, and the city pillars were relocated to their current place. The shrine represents “good fortune” and serves as a guardian for the local’s fortune. The shrine is made up of a centre pillar that is surrounded by a building. This structure usually reflects the province’s historical and cultural history.

Each Shrine has significant religious, social, and political significance, and the locals hold them in high regard. A “prayer space” is located in front of each shrine, where locals and visitors can make an offering, ask for help, and pray for good fortune in their life and the lives of their loved ones.

3. Wat Chong Kham, Phra Aram Luang

Wat Chong Kham is Lampangs very first temple. In 1984, it was elevated to the status of a royal temple. The temple was built using traditional Thai art with large beauty both, particularly the art of building a double-layer roof, known as the measure a book, and a pagoda Mon beautiful attire. This temple is located on the southern shore of Chong Klang Lake, and the view created when the sun reflects their images into the water is breathtaking. This temple was built by the Shan people out of teak wood. The split-level roofs are given equal weight, as are the rhythmic spacing of carved ornaments, demonstrating the excellence of northern craftsmen.

4. Chae Son National Park

Chae Son National Park is 75 kilometers from Lampang city and is popular for its natural misty hot springs that produce water that is 82 degrees Fahrenheit. Because the temperature is so hot, Chae Son National Park is known for its local boil eggs and the famous menu of “spicy mineral egg salad”.

The steamy morning views of the hot springs are pretty famous there. When you are there you can rent modest private cottages with mineral baths to make use of the natural hot springs (50 THB).

Aside from that, you can also visit other attractions nearby such as caves, walk along the trails, visit waterfalls and viewpoints. If you go there in winter, you will get the opportunity to see “Dok Siew” (white Chongko flowers), that only blooms during winters.

5. Link bridge

This bridge goes over the Ngao River or often known as the link bridge this ancient suspension bridge was built in the pre-World War II era in Ngao District. The linkage bridge has a wooden walkway, that is approximately 75 meters long. You can visit but you are not allowed to drive through the bridge. When you are there you can beautifully admire the surrounding.

Lampang could be your ideal vacation spot. This city is a one-hour drive from Chiang Mai and is small, tranquil, and full of gorgeous temples and soothing hot springs. Apart from that, there’s still more to see and do on your trip to Lampang. Northern Thailand has so many other natural wonders that you are yet to discover!

