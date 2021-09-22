Guides
The complete guide for the most unique experiences in Phuket
Phuket is full of unique experiences, as it is one of the most popular places in Thailand to visit. Known for its beautiful beaches and islands, visitors love to go island hopping. Moreover, Phuket is full of delicious places to eat and features an excellent selection of shopping. Here, we have the complete guide to the most unique experiences in Phuket.
Phuket’s Guide To The Most Unique Experiences
1. Experience local living at Lon Island
Lon Island is, perhaps, Phuket’s most underrated attraction. However, just because it isn’t the most popular, it doesn’t mean it isn’t amazing. Moreover, it is the largest offshore island and visitors here can see hilly inlands and flat beaches. Only 3km long and 800m wide, the island can be explored on a day trip. Furthermore, the island’s locals are that of a Muslim community, and it is a great experience to learn about how they live here. And, if you’re lucky, you may see locals working on rubber trees and coconut plantations as well as fishing. For those who want to be away from the hoards of tourists, this is definitely a place that is off the beaten path!
2. Relax and unwind at Nai Yang Beach
Nai Yang Beach is an excellent choice for those wanting to experience a tropical beach before hopping on a plane at the nearby airport. As it is much quieter than other beaches, the unique beach is teeming with crystal-clear, blue waters. Moreover, the beach is great for swimming and snorkelling if you want to be a bit more adventurous. As it is also located by Mai Khao Beach, the 2 beaches together, form the island’s longest coastline. Here, you can be sure to relax in peace before leaving the island.
3. Stroll through Old Phuket Town
For those who are interested in Phuket’s rich, cultural history, look no further than Old Phuket Town. Here, you can immerse yourself in the old days this popular tourist island. A simple stroll through the streets will have you marveling at the brightly-coloured buildings, fairy lights strung around the roads, and vibrant murals. Moreover, the backdrop of this eclectic town will surely be great for a photo op! The buildings are that of a Sino-Portugese design, and it is interesting to see their new purposes as boutique shops. From batik fabric stores to teahouses, those looking for something unique will definitely find it here in Old Phuket Town.
4. Take in the Bang Pae waterfall
This stunning waterfall is located in the middle of the rainforest. Here, you can feel a sense of calm, while watching the water flow down the rocks. For those who like trekking, it is an easy walk from the main jungle. Moreover, visitors can actually jump in to cool off under the cascading waterfall. Visiting the Bang Pae waterfall can be had in a short day trip, while exploring other parts of the jungle.
5. Enjoy the sunset at Nai Harn Beach
Known for its hippie vibe, Nai Harn Beach is located in a quiet district, which makes it off the beaten path and more unknown to mainstream tourists. The beach is surrounded by lakeside hotels, traditional Thai restaurants and shops selling Thai crafts. Thus, if you are jogging through Ko Klang Nam Ban, the beach is nearby and offers a quiet respite from the island’s normal tourist attractions.
6. Surf at Kalim Beach
Kalim Beach is best known for attracting those who like big waves. As it is not the best for swimming, it is certainly one of the best for surfing! Located north of Patong Beach, this quieter and scenic strip of land also features many street food vendors selling cheap and delicious local bites. Here, you can get some food, sit on the beach and view the amazing sunset fading over the horizon.
7. Walk through Phuket Yacht Haven Marina
Boat lovers will love walking through the Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, as it provides a glimpse into the island’s high life. Located on the northeastern tip of the island, it is great to stroll along the marina and enjoy the many yachts that are docked in the Andaman Sea. Furthermore, fresh seafood and Turkish barbecue are available to try while you are taking in the surrounding boats. As the marine is located near the airport, it is the perfect place to stop for a sunset before hopping on a late flight.
8. Check out Chalong Bay Rum Distillery & Bar
Rum lovers will surely enjoy seeing how it is made at the Chalong Bay Rum Distillery & Bar. Here, you can join a cocktail workshop to learn basic bartending techniques from a mixologist. And, after you have made your drinks, you can enjoy consuming them while going on a tour of the award-winning distillery. The rum is made with sustainably-grown Thai sugarcane, making it that much more delicious. At the end of your workshop, onsite chefs will have fresh tapas waiting for you!
9. Dine on traditional, southern Thai food at Kin Kub Ei
As Kin Kub Ei means ‘eating with auntie,’ visitors here will get to experience a family-style restaurant that features delicious southern dishes. Khun Tubtim, who is featured on the restaurant’s poster, prepares the dishes from her secret family Hakka recipe book. Moreover, such recipes have earned the restaurant a ‘Michelin Bib Gourmand’ from the Phuket Michelin Guide. Thus, you can be sure your taste buds will be delighted at the unique Phuket dishes. However, make sure you have a reservation, as the restaurant is only open 3 days a week.
10. See epic views at Black Rock Viewpoint
Black Rock Viewpoint is the highest point in which to see the surrounding Andaman islands. Here, you can be sure to get some epic photos and panoramic views of Krabit, Racha Islands, and Phi Phi Islands. Located just south of Nai Harn Beach, the viewpoint is best to visit in the early morning or evening. As it is not as popular as other attractions, this unique experience is surely to be a great addition to your Phuket travel itinerary. Don’t forget to wear good hiking shoes as you will be trekking 1.5 kms uphill.
These unique adventures offer a glimpse into Phuket’s hidden attractions. Moreover, those who want an off-the-beaten-path experience, will undoubtedly enjoy these sights. From viewpoints to Michelin-awarded, local restaurants, these sights provide some rare and beautiful photo ops!
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok’s best weekend picnic spots
The 8 most beautiful natural sights to see in Krabi
The complete guide for the most unique experiences in Phuket
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Army provides food for the Rawai Sea gypsy community
Phuket Covid-19 passes 60 deaths, 100 Sandboxers, 9,000 total cases
Governor announces restrictions on Phuket Vegetarian Festival
GMT | OnlyFans creators arrested; another possible reopening delay | Episode 94
Former deputy attorney-general to be investigated over serious wrongdoings in Red Bull hit-and-run case
Melbourne hit by 6.0 magnitude quake, tremors across south-east Australia
Esports officially recognised as professional sport, new opportunities follow
5 provinces may delay reopening until November, Chiang Mai cautious
Amnesty says vaccine makers putting profits before lives amid global inequity
Industry body says Thai government must borrow another 1 trillion baht
Wednesday Covid Update: 141 deaths and 11,252 new cases
FDA passes on using Sinopharm vaccine for children over 3 years old
Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
Will it, won’t it? October re-opening in doubt as Anutin defers to medical experts
Body of missing resort manager found on Koh Phi Phi
Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
Pattaya reopening likely to snub nightlife, favor other attractions
Re-opening of Bangkok pushed back 2 weeks to reach 70% vaccination goal
No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
Lacking gov’t aid, Phuket nightlife advises opening as restaurants
PM orders government officials to get ready for Thailand’s re-opening
Bangkok Governor: NO reopening October 15 despite PM plans
Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
Local businesses say they aren’t profiting from Phuket Sandbox
Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
Party at luxury villa in Phuket raided, homeowner allegedly assaults police officer
Thai government officials offered special promotional fares on Air Asia
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
- Phuket4 days ago
Local businesses say they aren’t profiting from Phuket Sandbox
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Party at luxury villa in Phuket raided, homeowner allegedly assaults police officer
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Around 20 people arrested at Koh Samui restaurant for drinking alcohol, gambling, playing pool
- Crime22 hours ago
OnlyFans content creators arrested by Thai police on pornography charges
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket domestic travel rules need streamlining, officials discuss