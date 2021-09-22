The complete guide for the most unique experiences in Phuket

Phuket is full of unique experiences, as it is one of the most popular places in Thailand to visit. Known for its beautiful beaches and islands, visitors love to go island hopping. Moreover, Phuket is full of delicious places to eat and features an excellent selection of shopping. Here, we have the complete guide to the most unique experiences in Phuket.

Phuket’s Guide To The Most Unique Experiences

1. Experience local living at Lon Island

Lon Island is, perhaps, Phuket’s most underrated attraction. However, just because it isn’t the most popular, it doesn’t mean it isn’t amazing. Moreover, it is the largest offshore island and visitors here can see hilly inlands and flat beaches. Only 3km long and 800m wide, the island can be explored on a day trip. Furthermore, the island’s locals are that of a Muslim community, and it is a great experience to learn about how they live here. And, if you’re lucky, you may see locals working on rubber trees and coconut plantations as well as fishing. For those who want to be away from the hoards of tourists, this is definitely a place that is off the beaten path!

2. Relax and unwind at Nai Yang Beach

Nai Yang Beach is an excellent choice for those wanting to experience a tropical beach before hopping on a plane at the nearby airport. As it is much quieter than other beaches, the unique beach is teeming with crystal-clear, blue waters. Moreover, the beach is great for swimming and snorkelling if you want to be a bit more adventurous. As it is also located by Mai Khao Beach, the 2 beaches together, form the island’s longest coastline. Here, you can be sure to relax in peace before leaving the island.

3. Stroll through Old Phuket Town

For those who are interested in Phuket’s rich, cultural history, look no further than Old Phuket Town. Here, you can immerse yourself in the old days this popular tourist island. A simple stroll through the streets will have you marveling at the brightly-coloured buildings, fairy lights strung around the roads, and vibrant murals. Moreover, the backdrop of this eclectic town will surely be great for a photo op! The buildings are that of a Sino-Portugese design, and it is interesting to see their new purposes as boutique shops. From batik fabric stores to teahouses, those looking for something unique will definitely find it here in Old Phuket Town.

4. Take in the Bang Pae waterfall

This stunning waterfall is located in the middle of the rainforest. Here, you can feel a sense of calm, while watching the water flow down the rocks. For those who like trekking, it is an easy walk from the main jungle. Moreover, visitors can actually jump in to cool off under the cascading waterfall. Visiting the Bang Pae waterfall can be had in a short day trip, while exploring other parts of the jungle.

5. Enjoy the sunset at Nai Harn Beach

Known for its hippie vibe, Nai Harn Beach is located in a quiet district, which makes it off the beaten path and more unknown to mainstream tourists. The beach is surrounded by lakeside hotels, traditional Thai restaurants and shops selling Thai crafts. Thus, if you are jogging through Ko Klang Nam Ban, the beach is nearby and offers a quiet respite from the island’s normal tourist attractions.

6. Surf at Kalim Beach

Kalim Beach is best known for attracting those who like big waves. As it is not the best for swimming, it is certainly one of the best for surfing! Located north of Patong Beach, this quieter and scenic strip of land also features many street food vendors selling cheap and delicious local bites. Here, you can get some food, sit on the beach and view the amazing sunset fading over the horizon.

7. Walk through Phuket Yacht Haven Marina

Boat lovers will love walking through the Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, as it provides a glimpse into the island’s high life. Located on the northeastern tip of the island, it is great to stroll along the marina and enjoy the many yachts that are docked in the Andaman Sea. Furthermore, fresh seafood and Turkish barbecue are available to try while you are taking in the surrounding boats. As the marine is located near the airport, it is the perfect place to stop for a sunset before hopping on a late flight.

8. Check out Chalong Bay Rum Distillery & Bar

Rum lovers will surely enjoy seeing how it is made at the Chalong Bay Rum Distillery & Bar. Here, you can join a cocktail workshop to learn basic bartending techniques from a mixologist. And, after you have made your drinks, you can enjoy consuming them while going on a tour of the award-winning distillery. The rum is made with sustainably-grown Thai sugarcane, making it that much more delicious. At the end of your workshop, onsite chefs will have fresh tapas waiting for you!

9. Dine on traditional, southern Thai food at Kin Kub Ei

As Kin Kub Ei means ‘eating with auntie,’ visitors here will get to experience a family-style restaurant that features delicious southern dishes. Khun Tubtim, who is featured on the restaurant’s poster, prepares the dishes from her secret family Hakka recipe book. Moreover, such recipes have earned the restaurant a ‘Michelin Bib Gourmand’ from the Phuket Michelin Guide. Thus, you can be sure your taste buds will be delighted at the unique Phuket dishes. However, make sure you have a reservation, as the restaurant is only open 3 days a week.

10. See epic views at Black Rock Viewpoint

Black Rock Viewpoint is the highest point in which to see the surrounding Andaman islands. Here, you can be sure to get some epic photos and panoramic views of Krabit, Racha Islands, and Phi Phi Islands. Located just south of Nai Harn Beach, the viewpoint is best to visit in the early morning or evening. As it is not as popular as other attractions, this unique experience is surely to be a great addition to your Phuket travel itinerary. Don’t forget to wear good hiking shoes as you will be trekking 1.5 kms uphill.

These unique adventures offer a glimpse into Phuket’s hidden attractions. Moreover, those who want an off-the-beaten-path experience, will undoubtedly enjoy these sights. From viewpoints to Michelin-awarded, local restaurants, these sights provide some rare and beautiful photo ops!

