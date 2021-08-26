Snacks you can only buy in Makro Thailand

If you are looking for read-to-eat snacks, here are some interesting options from Makro, Below are a list of 10 ready-made appetizers that only takes few minutes to prepare. All you have to do is fry it or reheat it and there is your delicious meal. We have compiled some great ready-to-eat options to satisfy your taste buds so let’s go and choose!

1 Shrimp Spring Rolls

Shrimp roll is one of the most popular appetizers! Little chef provides high quality and variety of frozen products all over the world. Their products include authentic thai cuisine and desserts that are made from fresh and well-selected ingredients. You don’t have to wait to go to a restaurant to try amazing spring rolls as you can get them right at Makro. Those who love spring rolls must try this because of its dense filling of shrimp. Aside from that, little chef’s spring rolls also comes in vegetarian flavour! Its delicious and easy to make so just fry and enjoy! 25 grams packet comes with 40 pieces at the price of 235 Baht.

2. Hoy Jo, original flavour

Hoi Jo is a type of deep-fried roll that comes with two filling options: chicken or crab meat. The rolls can be eaten all at once or distribute to several meals. All you have to do is heat the wok with medium to high heat with cooking oil, deep fry the balls for a minute until turn to golden colour, and there is your delicious Hoy Jo! When you are in a hurry, it can be delicious in a matter of minutes. One packet is 1000 grams and it costs only 135 baht.

3. Snowball Chicken

If you love to munch on something crispy then don’t forget to grab the snowball chicken while you are in Makro. With just a few minutes of frying, you can enjoy this delicious crunchy snack. You will be satisfied with every bite and it will leave you wanting more and more. One packet is 500 grams and it costs only 169 baht.

4. Corn dog Cheese

Corndog Cheese is super easy to prepare! All you have to do is fry 1 or 2 corndogs in a pan over low heat. Check that the oil is not too hot, as it can burn quickly. Heat it for about 10 minutes, and you’ve got yourself a tasty snack. Fry it in an oil-free fryer as an alternative method. You can add as much as you want and fry it for about 10 minutes. It’s highly recommended for cheese lovers and it’s best to have it when its hot! 1 packet comes with 10 corndogs at 650 grams and it’s priced at 105 baht.

5. Coconut Samosas

You have to try these amazing coconut samosa! Coconut samosa: is one of the most favoured of current trending meals on earth. It’s enjoyed by millions every day. It’s super easy to prepare and it tastes yummy! These are the simplest little delights you will ever come across and it also comes in banana, durian and pineapple flavours! One packet is 510 grams and it’s priced at 150 baht.

6. Purple sweet potato cheese Ball

Here is something unique to try! Its sweet potatoes stuffed with cheese that comes in a ball form and its absolutely delicious. Melty on the inside and with a wonderful golden brown crust on the outside! With just a few minutes of frying, you can indulge in this amazing treat. One packet is 500 grams and its only 99 baht!

7. Cheese Ball

All the cheese lovers please look here! Melting, oozing on the inside and with a wonderful golden brown crust on the outside, this fried cheese ball is pure comfort. Use some clean oil for frying and heat it on medium high heat. Its best when its hot! One packet at Makro is 500 grams and it costs 110 baht.

8. Chicken Pop

Chicken Pop is a favourite snack for many people because both the taste and texture are pleasing to the people who eat it. It’s delicious and satisfying and you can’t just have enough of it. Cooked chicken pops can be reheated in a preheated oven for 10 minutes until hot throughout. In Makro you can get them in packs of 1000 grams at only 159 Baht!

9. Deep fried shrimp (Kung Chup pang thod)

‘Kung chup pang thod’ is another favourite snack in Makro. It’s basically shrimp battered in gold. All you have to do is cook it in oil until it turns golden yellow in a frying pan. On the inside, it must be soft, while the outside must be crispy. Once it’s ready, you can enjoy this delightful snack by dipping it in your favourite sauce. The 400-gram packet costs 179 Thai baht.

The ready-to-eat items indicated above to satisfy all your cravings. Instead of spending too much time in the kitchen to prepare a meal, you can opt for these quick and ready-to-eat items from Makro and focus on your other priorities. Ready-to-eat items offered at Makro will make your life so much easier as all you have to do is buy, fry and try.

