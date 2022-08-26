Thailand’s Favourite Restaurants 2022 by Koktail to be presented by Siam Paragon

Press Release

Thailand’s Favourite Restaurants by Koktail, is partnering with Siam Paragon to host the most exciting culinary event ever in Bangkok. The event, “Thailand’s Favourite Restaurants by Koktail” will be held over two days from 27-28 August 2022 at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon. The event is open to the public from 11 am until 9 pm on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th of August.

“Thailand’s Favourite Restaurants by Koktail Presented by Siam Paragon” will bring together over 30 of the country’s leading chefs and well-known restaurants to present their selection of tasting plates. This food and drink extravaganza is timely as it coincides with the full re-opening of Thailand’s hospitality scene.

For the first time ever in Bangkok, visitors will be able to indulge in specially prepared dishes by Thailand’s leading chefs and restaurants such as 31 Degrees Cacao by Kad Kokao, Appia, Aquila, Baan Tepa, Blue Elephant, Brasserie Palmier, CDGRE by sühring, Clara, Cloud i BKK, Fat Lamb by Chef Yakup, Haoma, Jaras and Tengoku @InterContinental Phuket, JHOL, Loyrom, Maison Dunand & Alpea, Man Tables, Mia, Phra Nakhon@Capella Bangkok, POTONG, Praya Dining @Praya Palazzo, Seafood @Trisara, Prego Bangkok, R-HAAN, Rern, Rib Room & Bar @The Landmark Bangkok, TAAN, The Smokaccia Laboratory, Tony’s and Yamazato @The Okura Prestige Bangkok.

On 27-28 August the festival is open to the public with two sessions of non-stop food and drinks; the first from 11 am to 4 pm, followed by a second “Dusk to Dark” food and drinks event, with wines and cocktails, from 5 pm to 9 pm. The event will be held at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon in the heart of Bangkok. For entrance, a pre-payment of Baht 1,500++ per person which can be redeemed in full for Baht 1,500 at any of the 30 booths inside the marquee for guests to sample a range of menus on offer plus drinks and cocktails via coupon system. Guests may top up their spending on site if they wish to enjoy more of the gourmet food and drinks on offer. To guarantee entry to the event guests, it is recommended to pre-book tickets via Megatix booking site ahead of time at https://bit.ly/3Pc0wrZ

The event will kick off on the evening of 26 August, strictly by invitation only, with the “Dusk till Dark Industry Awards Presentation Event” where awards will be presented by “Thailand’s Favourite Restaurants” annual restaurant guide, to winning chefs and restaurants in 33 different categories recognizing local talent and the latest culinary trends. The awards evening brings chefs, restaurateurs and sommeliers together with their friends in the industry. -TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications Mr Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, will be the guest of honour to open the proceedings.

The event partners with Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Siam Paragon, Jagota, distributor of trend setting and bespoke food solutions for professionals; Megatix, Thailand’s leading ticketing platform; TikTok and TPN Group Thailand a catering industry producing high-quality stainless kitchen equipment; ONESIAM SuperApp will offer special privileges to event goers.

Ticket enquiries can also be directed to Koktail Magazine directly at Khun Jitkasem at jk@mediamagination.com. Entry may be possible on the day of the event without pre-booking only if there is space available inside the marquee.

Mr Nigel Oakins, founder of “Thailand’s Favourite Restaurants by Koktail” dining guide said, “We are proud that Siam Paragon shares our vision to bring Thailand’s culinary excellence to the forefront through hosting our first food festival ‘Thailand’s Favourite Restaurants by Koktail 2022 presented by Siam Paragon’ while the dining guide includes leading restaurants from every region of the country, based on a series of criteria under the supervision of Mr Christopher Watson, a respected food-industry veteran, and his team of food critics. He has lent us his expertise to ensure that is a credible manual of global culinary and service standards that will be a perfect dining companion to all food enthusiasts. We are also excited that the TAT has joined us a sponsoring partner as they have been the leading agency in the promotion of Thailand as gourmet food destination.

Mrs Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Head of Siam Paragon Business Unit, Siam Paragon Development Co., Ltd, remarked, “As a ‘World Class Food Destination’ and uber experience creator, Siam Paragon is therefore organizing Thailand’s Favourite Restaurants by Koktail Presented by Siam Paragon to offer an outstanding culinary experience to food enthusiasts. It also affirms Thailand’s position as a top tourist destination. Food is recognized as a soft power that has helped to put Thailand on the global tourism map, and this event will showcase Thailand’s readiness to welcome tourists after the long hiatus from the pandemic. The event is expected to boost the economy and highlight the restaurant industry, while visitors will have the opportunity to sample delicious offerings from 25+ top restaurants in Thailand within one single venue. We also offer exclusive privileges for our ONESIAM SuperApp. New subscribers who download the app and apply for VIZ members at the event will be complemented with a 100-baht top-up for food and beverage purchases at the event. Existing VIZ members will be offered a free scoop of Haagen-Dazs ice cream at the event.”