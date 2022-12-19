Press Room
Surfing in Thailand – Talay Surf’s surf camp getaway in Phuket
Thinking of surfing in Thailand but don’t know how to surf yet? Well, here’s the ultimate surf guide – from the best surf spot in Thailand for all levels to the best surf camps and more! Surfing in Phuket is undoubtedly on the bucket list of every surfer – whether you’re just learning to surf or an experienced waterman. Phuket is easily the most famous island in Thailand and is arguably one of the most famous surf destinations in Thailand. For good reason too – warm water, tropical vibes, fun mellow waves for all abilities, and a low cost of living tick all the boxes for any surf trip! I’ve been coming back to Phuket again and again for years and, although it has changed a lot, underneath all the development it’s still the same fun, tropical island with epic surf that it has always been! So if you’re planning a surf trip in Thailand anytime soon here’s everything you need to know…
Best way to learn to surf in Thailand
Thailand is the perfect holiday spot, with glorious beaches, gentle waves and beautiful, tropical weather, so if you’re looking to learn to surf, there’s no better place to go. Combining learning to surf with your break is an excellent idea as it makes life easy. Having everything all under one roof means you’ll have nothing else to worry about. A surf camp holiday is an ideal solution, especially if the whole family wants to learn!
One of the best spots in Thailand to learn is the Bangtao, Surin area of Phuket. Bangtao is protected by a sandbank so has perfect waves on which to learn to surf and Surin beach offers a better place for the more experienced surfer, so this area has the best of both worlds. Another good spot is Rayong, just south of Bangkok. Mae Ram Phueng has perfect medium-sized waves for those honing their skills and Khao Laem Ya National Park has smaller waves for the absolute beginner.
Surfing in Thailand – a surf trip you will not forget.
Imagine arriving at a luxury hotel on the beautiful island of Phuket, it’s right next to the beach, there’s a pool complex, and all the pampering you could hope for, plus a beach bar and restaurant offering amazing food right on the beach. But you came here to learn to surf. There’s no need to go anywhere else, your instructors are right here! All you have to do is listen, learn and have fun. There’s a selection of packages available to suit every requirement and suit every pocket, from luxury to backpacker. The one thing that doesn’t change is the glorious Andaman Sea and the beautiful waves. So, whether you’re looking to bring the whole family or if you’re travelling alone, there’s no better place to be to learn to surf.
One of the best surf camps in Thailand.
One of the best surf camps in Thailand is the Talay Surf School In Phuket. Not only do they offer luxury stays for adults and families, but they also have teen day camps where they’ll go from complete novice to popping up in no time. Parents can drop their children off each day and maybe spend some time at the Lazy Coconut or the Catch Beach Club. While at the surf club, not only will the children learn to surf, they’ll learn everything from ocean awareness to surf rescue, first aid and CPR to problem-solving, leadership and teamwork skills. But most of all they’ll have fun, make some friends, and they’ll earn a certificate at the end of it.
Talay Surf & SUP School In Phuket
There are several things that make The Talay Surf and SUP School one of the best places to learn to surf, not only in Phuket but in Thailand, based as they are on the beautiful Bangtao beach, the ideal spot for beginners and under half an hour’s drive from Phuket International Airport. Established for over 12 years, they have a wealth of experience in getting people surfing in Thailand, having had over 10,000 students through their doors. Lessons can be given in English or Thai to suit both domestic and international travellers by the ten experienced instructors. The Surf School is also committed to improving the lives of the local community with employment, training and mentoring. So whether you’re travelling solo, travelling with your family or have children who want to learn to surf in Thailand, Talay is the pick of the crop when it comes to surf schools in Thailand.
