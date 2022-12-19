Hot News
Surat Thani authorities optimistic about tourism as another cruise ship arrives in Koh Samui
Officials in Thailand’s southern province of Surat Thani are remaining optimistic about the recovering tourism sector as another cruise ship arrives around Koh Samui island. As the industry continues to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic, the government is urging businesses to uphold the country’s positive reputation. According to the Pattaya Mail, 31 cruise ships are scheduled to arrive in Koh Samui next year, with another 32 expected in 2024.
The arrival of the current cruise ship, the Mein Schiff 5 cruise liner, has Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-0-cha expressing his happiness as Koh Samui will welcome nearly 2,500 European travellers for a one-day visit. The vessel is only the second European cruise ship to visit the island in the past three years due to the Covid pandemic.
Authorities project that international visitors to Thailand will exceed current projections as the world gets back on track after the pandemic, which widely prevented travel due to strict virus measures enacted worldwide. Prayut has also warned those who may decide to take advantage of tourists by urging all sides to maintain strict policies to ensure travellers are not exploited by businesses such as taxi drivers and tourism operators. Furthermore, he has reportedly instructed authorities to hand down harsh penalties if such practices are found, in order to maintain the country’s reputation in the tourism sector.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Long-time Chinese overstayer goes viral asking for petrol money in Phuket
Thailand’s rescued tiger cubs fattening up, but not for the pot
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the global
Surfing in Thailand – Talay Surf’s surf camp getaway in Phuket
Surat Thani authorities optimistic about tourism as another cruise ship arrives in Koh Samui
South Korean racer tragically killed during Pattaya’s Jet Ski World Cup
Cannabis- the miracle crop- healing, alleviating economies or destroying families?
Elizabeth Hurley denies rumours she swiped Prince Harry’s v-card
UPDATE: Irish kayaker Odhran O’Neill’s body found
Largest cylindrical free-standing aquarium in the world bursts
‘Tis the season of the Grinch
Hunger calling at villagers doors amid drought in central Thailand
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Murder in the temple – don’t drink and pray
Northern Irishman missing in Khao Sok after kayak capsized
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Young Iranian footballer at risk of being executed
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Ukraine enlists international legal advisers to help investigate alleged sex crimes by Russia
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Pheu Thai not ready to name names
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
-
Phuket4 days ago
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
-
Education2 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Thailand3 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 December 2022
-
Drugs4 days ago
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
-
Environment3 days ago
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war