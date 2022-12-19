Surat Thani authorities optimistic about tourism as another cruise ship arrives in Koh Samui

Connect with us

Officials in Thailand’s southern province of Surat Thani are remaining optimistic about the recovering tourism sector as another cruise ship arrives around Koh Samui island. As the industry continues to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic, the government is urging businesses to uphold the country’s positive reputation. According to the Pattaya Mail, 31 cruise ships are scheduled to arrive in Koh Samui next year, with another 32 expected in 2024.

The arrival of the current cruise ship, the Mein Schiff 5 cruise liner, has Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-0-cha expressing his happiness as Koh Samui will welcome nearly 2,500 European travellers for a one-day visit. The vessel is only the second European cruise ship to visit the island in the past three years due to the Covid pandemic.

Authorities project that international visitors to Thailand will exceed current projections as the world gets back on track after the pandemic, which widely prevented travel due to strict virus measures enacted worldwide. Prayut has also warned those who may decide to take advantage of tourists by urging all sides to maintain strict policies to ensure travellers are not exploited by businesses such as taxi drivers and tourism operators. Furthermore, he has reportedly instructed authorities to hand down harsh penalties if such practices are found, in order to maintain the country’s reputation in the tourism sector.

 

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

