Prism Patong city: elevating Phuket’s tourism and investment

The Prism Patong Company Limited unveils “Prism Patong City“: A groundbreaking project to boost tourism and investment in Phuket province.

Karn Prachumpan, Chief Executive Officer of The Prism Patong Company Limited, a prominent real estate developer renowned for fostering vibrant communities from Kata to Patong, is excited to announce the launch of the innovative “Prism Patong City” project. This pioneering initiative is designed to elevate tourism and investment in the dynamic Patong Beach area, cementing Phuket province’s status as a top global tourist destination.

The Prism Patong Company Limited’s extensive development portfolio includes notable projects like The Beach Plaza, Phuket Cable Car, Kata Walking Street, and Patong Walking Street, alongside initiatives such as Education Soft Power, culminating in the recent unveiling of the mixed-use “Prism Patong City.” This latest project is set to become Phuket Province’s new hallmark, transforming the landscape with an ideal mix of commercial and lifestyle facilities. Karn shared vital insights into the “Prism Patong City” project, highlighting its capacity to boost tourism and investment in the area. With a valuation exceeding 5,000 million baht, the project is meticulously designed to meet the varied needs of tourists and investors.

Positioned at the heart of Patong Beach, a world-famous tourist hotspot, “Prism Patong City” features a well-thought-out plan that melds tourism, culinary experiences, health tourism, and assorted lifestyle elements. It boasts a prime location, connecting three major roads—Sawasdirak Road, Thaweewong Road, and Rat U-Thit 200 Pee Road, adjacent to Bangla Road. Within “Prism Patong City,” investors will find opportunities in a range of hotels, entertainment venues, and commercial buildings, all supported by extensive parking and 12-meter-wide internal roads. This turnkey business ecosystem promises stability, confidence, and sustainability for investors.

Karn also highlighted the continuous success of associated projects within “Prism Patong City,” including the completion of Patong Walking Street and the Beach Club & Flow Rider Surf initiatives. These efforts are geared towards strengthening the tourism sector, creating a favourable climate for investment. Projections estimate a daily influx of no less than 15,000 tourists, generating over 10,000,000 Baht daily within the “Prism Patong City” project.

“The ‘Prism Patong City’ project is a strategic answer to the evolving tourism landscape in Phuket province. It not only impacts tourism but also generates employment for locals, in line with our dedication to sustainable development and ensuring mutual benefits for all parties involved—investors, tourists, and the Phuket community,” Karn concluded.

The Prism Patong Company Limited invites media, investors, and the public to look forward to more updates on the transformative “Prism Patong City” project as it heralds a new chapter in tourism and investment in Phuket province.

