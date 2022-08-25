Press Room
From Metaverse to MetaWORTH
In this digital age, content is an essential part of our lives, and the pandemic showed us just how powerful content marketing could be. Yet, marketers still face a dilemma. Creating content that leaves a lasting impression among the millions of content published every day has proved challenging. Content marketing is also changing fast; with new trends, platforms, technologies, realities, and customer expectations emerging, brands are forced to reinvent themselves. So, where do marketers begin?
Content Marketing Summit (CMS) is the largest content marketing conference in South Korea, with more than 1,000 content marketers in attendance, from Korea and worldwide features world-class experts in content marketing, presenting the latest trends, strategies, and new technologies that are changing the face of modern marketing.
On August 23-24, the Content Marketing Summit 2022 was held in Seoul, physically and virtually, for two days of creativity and inspiration.
Also, Dissara Udomdej, CEO and Founder of Yell Advertising Thailand, attended as a Thai Creativity Speaker alongside CP Foods Thailand AVP’s Digital Marketing Anut Joe Pruksuwat to share their super successful Metaverse project in Thailand as the “From Metaverse to MetaWORTH” topic.
This project received 1,500 registrations in the first 15 minutes and topped the worldwide trend rankings. How did the brand create a memorable experience? What does marketing look like in the Metaverse? What is the future of marketing?
Dissara Udomdej mentioned: Metaverse was one of the most searched words in the world in the previous year. This trend has been adopted by every marketer, but is it beneficial to your brand?
Dissara and Anut have demonstrated how and why investing in the Metaverse is worthwhile in this session. They broke sales records for CP Sausage with an integrated in-person-to-virtual campaign, which eventually led to the Metaverse Event, as experienced in their campaign.
Attendees learned how to use the Metaverse platform as adaptive technology and how successful their campaign was. The Thai data insights help attendees learn more about Thailand and the larger ASEAN market.
This is a rare instance of metaverse marketing that advantages the brand’s sales. However, this is only the beginning of Metaverse marketing. In the future, the Metaverse era will have a lot to offer brands, agencies, and consumers.
