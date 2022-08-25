Connect with us

Thailand

Electricity cut, cars damaged as storm causes chaos near Bangkok

Published

 on 

Photo via Arsa Chanpituck

Wind and rain brought carnage near Bangkok last night causing a domino effect of damage after 37 utility poles fell on vehicles and left families without electricity. It is a miracle no one was injured.

The chaos was caused when the 37 utility poles fell over one kilometre along 304 Road in the Tha Thong Lang sub-district, Bang Khla district, in Chachoengsao. Two vehicles, a pickup truck, and a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) were hit by the poles.

There was damage to the pickup’s left door and side mirror, while the roof of the trailer was heavily dinted along with its left side mirror.

The fallen polls also caused massive traffic jams and tailbacks and households in the area went without electricity as a consequence.

The HGV driver, Chan Chanmongkon, informed media that he was only 400 metres away from his construction site destination when he heard thunder and poles crashing to the road’s surface.

More than 10 trees along roads in the Tha Thong Lang sub-district also fell at the same time. Officers from the Provincial Electricity Authority had to cut off the power and clear the trees on the road before they could get traffic moving again.

An update on the utility pole repair hasn’t been reported yet.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Matichon

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime6 mins ago

Hong Konger stuck in Myanmar pleads for help after being kidnapped in Thailand
Koh Samui22 mins ago

Koh Samui dwellers tell government to hurry & build bridge to mainland
Thailand42 mins ago

Electricity cut, cars damaged as storm causes chaos near Bangkok
Sponsored1 day ago

Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Press Room55 mins ago

From Metaverse to MetaWORTH
Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket landlord denies sexual assaulting his female tenant
Thailand2 hours ago

Horny primate grabs tourist’s boobs at a Bangkok zoo
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai PM suspended from duty by Charter Court | GMT
Crime17 hours ago

Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
Special Features17 hours ago

10 affordable 1 bedroom condos in Central Bangkok
Thailand17 hours ago

Lucky Thai couple finds 1 million baht pearl in their dinner
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai PM expected to resign today (but will he?)
Thailand18 hours ago

The biggest Internet activity in Thailand is healthcare, survey finds
Thailand18 hours ago

Homeless Thai man turns pedestrian overpass into bedroom
Politics19 hours ago

Who is Thailand’s new acting Prime Minister, Prawit Wongsuwan?
Thailand19 hours ago

Kuwaiti man allegedly motorbike racing in Pattaya loses middle finger in crash
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending