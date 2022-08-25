Electricity cut, cars damaged as storm causes chaos near Bangkok

Wind and rain brought carnage near Bangkok last night causing a domino effect of damage after 37 utility poles fell on vehicles and left families without electricity. It is a miracle no one was injured.

The chaos was caused when the 37 utility poles fell over one kilometre along 304 Road in the Tha Thong Lang sub-district, Bang Khla district, in Chachoengsao. Two vehicles, a pickup truck, and a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) were hit by the poles.

There was damage to the pickup’s left door and side mirror, while the roof of the trailer was heavily dinted along with its left side mirror.

The fallen polls also caused massive traffic jams and tailbacks and households in the area went without electricity as a consequence.

The HGV driver, Chan Chanmongkon, informed media that he was only 400 metres away from his construction site destination when he heard thunder and poles crashing to the road’s surface.

More than 10 trees along roads in the Tha Thong Lang sub-district also fell at the same time. Officers from the Provincial Electricity Authority had to cut off the power and clear the trees on the road before they could get traffic moving again.

An update on the utility pole repair hasn’t been reported yet.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Matichon