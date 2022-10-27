Connect with us

Jack White strikes a chord in Bangkok for the first time

Former White Stripes frontman Jack White plans to strike a chord in the capital early next month with rock and roll enthusiasts.

The US indie rock star is in Bangkok for the first time on the Pacific Rim Leg of The Supply Chain Issues Tour. White also visits Manila, Seoul, Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur.

The 47 year old singer-songwriter will be strutting his stuff at CentralWorld Live, 8th floor of CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, on November 12, with curtain at 8pm.

Fans can expect to hear songs from his back catalogue as well as new tracks from his latest albums, Fear of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, the 12 times Grammy winner’s fourth and fifth solo albums, which were released in April and July this year.

White first came to prominence as lead singer and guitarist of The White Stripes in the early 2000s. The two-piece’s 2001 breakthrough album, White Blood Cells, brought them international fame with the hit single Fell in Love with a Girl. He then formed The Raconteurs in 2005, and The Dead Weather in 2009 before embarking on a solo career.

The rocker’s solo debut album Blunderbuss in 2012 earned five Grammy awards: Album of the Year, Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance. and Best Music Video.

His second solo album Lazaretto in 2014 was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album while its title track was nominated for Best Rock Performance and won Best Rock Song. He released his third solo album, Boarding House Reach, in 2018.

White’s three solo albums reached number one on the US Billboard charts. Rolling Stone ranked him number 70 on its 2010 list of “The 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time”.

The upcoming show in Bangkok is part of the Asia leg of his Supply Chain Issues Tour. Tickets cost 1,400, 2,400 and 3,400 baht and can be purchased from Thai Ticket Major outlets (visit thaiticketmajor.com or call 02-262-3838).

 

Trending