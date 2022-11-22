Guides
Experience amazing hair restoration procedures at Bangkok Hair Clinic
Looking for the best hair restoration clinic in Bangkok? Look no further than Bangkok Hair Clinic (BHC)! The clinic offers a variety of procedures. From different types of FUE hair transplants to PRP, all procedures include a consultation with a hair transplant specialist and a scalp analysis. It also has a team of experienced surgeons who are able to provide natural-looking results, as well as the latest techniques and equipment. Not to mention, the cost of a hair transplant in Bangkok is a fraction of what you would pay in other countries. You’re guaranteed to get the best deals and the best quality. Let’s take a look at what they offer!
1. Shaven FUE
Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) is the most popular and preferred technique of hair transplant. Bangkok Hair Clinic offers several types of FUE, including Shaven FUE. The procedure involves shaving your entire head and transplanting strong hair follicles from the back of your head (donor area) to the target area (recipient area). Since the incisions created are only 0.6 – 0.8 mm wide, they heal very quickly and are nearly invisible. You can choose from 1,500 grafts up to 2,500 grafts.
The price starts from 86,900 Baht for 1,500 grafts. It includes 3 days 2 nights stay in a standard room for 2 people in The Quartier Hotel Sukhumvit 39 Bangkok.
2. FUE with implanter
If you’re looking for a denser and more natural result, FUE with an implanter might be the best option. Also known as Direct Hair Implantation (DHI), this technique is considered the best in modern hair transplantation. It’s similar to other FUE techniques, where strong hair is extracted from the donor area to the recipient area. However, the hair follicles are directly implanted into the skin using a specially designed ‘implanter’ device. This device considerably lessens the mechanical strain that hair grafts endure throughout the transplanting process. The operative time and recovery time of DHI are shorter than other techniques of hair transplant.
Bangkok Hair Clinic uses Lion Implanters imported from South Korea. The Lion Implanters are widely recognised and used by top surgeons from all around the globe. They are famed for making minimal incisions and for gently handling hair grafts.
DHI hair transplant is available from 1,500 to 3,500 grafts, and the prices range from 97,000 – 141,900 Baht. The price also includes a free 3 days, 2 nights stay in the Quartier Hotel Sukhumvit 39 Bangkok.
3. Eyebrow transplant
Thinking about getting an eyebrow transplant? Bangkok Hair Clinic also offers eyebrow transplants for those who lost their eyebrow hairs due to a medical condition or injury, as well as those who just want a thicker eyebrow. Recovery from an eyebrow transplant in Bangkok Hair Clinic is pretty quick and easy. Within a few days, any swelling will subside, and you’ll be able to resume your normal activities. The experts at the clinic will ensure that you get natural-looking results. The transplanted hairs will continue to grow and can be trimmed and shaped as desired.
The price for an eyebrow transplant at Bangkok Hair Clinic is 53,900 Baht. This is a great deal since you can get unlimited graft and a free stay for 3 days and 2 nights in the Quartier Hotel Sukhumvit 39 Bangkok.
4. Premium PRP
PRP therapy is a nonsurgical treatment for hair loss. It involves taking Growth Factors from your own blood and spinning it in a centrifuge to separate the platelets from the red blood cells. The platelets are then concentrated over 4 times above normal levels to achieve high levels of growth factors. The growth factors will stimulate hair growth and rejuvenate weak hair follicles.
Bangkok Hair Clinic uses the latest and most advanced PRP technology from South Korea, which can produce concentrated growth factors 12 to 17 times found in the blood. As a result, you’ll have your beautiful locks back. Since PRP is nonsurgical, it’s very safe, effective, and has no risk of infection. Moreover, you can continue your daily routine as normal immediately after the procedure.
PRP is not a one-time procedure, meaning you need multiple procedures for it to work effectively. It’s recommended that you get a course of 3 to 5 PRP injections every 3-4 weeks. At Bangkok Hair Clinic, you can get a program of 3 PRP injections for 33,000 Baht. This price includes 1 FREE PRP injection. However, if you just want to test it out, you can also get 1 injection for 11,00 Baht.
5. Cell Plus Therapy
Cell Plus therapy is the latest addition to hair restoration techniques. It works by using your own cells and a unique tool called the Rigenera Hair Micrograft to create Cell Plus. By assisting and replacing weak, deteriorating cells with fresh, healthy cells from the permanent hair zone, it addresses the underlying cause of your hair loss. In order to repair the weaker cells, these healthy cells transfer energy (in the form of ATP) and biologically active chemicals to them.
After getting Cell Plus Therapy, you can expect to have an increasing number of hairs in existing follicles, thicker hair shafts, and a denser appearance within 45 to 90 days.
Bangkok Hair Clinic offers Cell Plus Therapy for 55,000 Baht. You can also combine it with a hair transplant for 82,500 Baht — that’s the best deal available in the country!
So what are you waiting for? Book your appointment at Bangkok Hair Clinic via MyMediTravel today!
