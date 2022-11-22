Connect with us

Guides

Experience amazing hair restoration procedures at Bangkok Hair Clinic

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Bangkok Hair Clinic

Looking for the best hair restoration clinic in Bangkok? Look no further than Bangkok Hair Clinic (BHC)! The clinic offers a variety of procedures. From different types of FUE hair transplants to PRP, all procedures include a consultation with a hair transplant specialist and a scalp analysis. It also has a team of experienced surgeons who are able to provide natural-looking results, as well as the latest techniques and equipment. Not to mention, the cost of a hair transplant in Bangkok is a fraction of what you would pay in other countries. You’re guaranteed to get the best deals and the best quality. Let’s take a look at what they offer!

1. Shaven FUE

The best clinic for hair transplant and hair restoration in Bangkok

PHOTO: Bangkok Hair Clinic

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) is the most popular and preferred technique of hair transplant. Bangkok Hair Clinic offers several types of FUE, including Shaven FUE. The procedure involves shaving your entire head and transplanting strong hair follicles from the back of your head (donor area) to the target area (recipient area). Since the incisions created are only 0.6 – 0.8 mm wide, they heal very quickly and are nearly invisible. You can choose from 1,500 grafts up to 2,500 grafts.

The price starts from 86,900 Baht for 1,500 grafts. It includes 3 days 2 nights stay in a standard room for 2 people in The Quartier Hotel Sukhumvit 39 Bangkok.

2. FUE with implanter

The best clinic for hair transplant and hair restoration in Bangkok

PHOTO: Bangkok Hair Clinic

If you’re looking for a denser and more natural result, FUE with an implanter might be the best option. Also known as Direct Hair Implantation (DHI), this technique is considered the best in modern hair transplantation. It’s similar to other FUE techniques, where strong hair is extracted from the donor area to the recipient area. However, the hair follicles are directly implanted into the skin using a specially designed ‘implanter’ device. This device considerably lessens the mechanical strain that hair grafts endure throughout the transplanting process. The operative time and recovery time of DHI are shorter than other techniques of hair transplant.

Bangkok Hair Clinic uses Lion Implanters imported from South Korea. The Lion Implanters are widely recognised and used by top surgeons from all around the globe. They are famed for making minimal incisions and for gently handling hair grafts. 

DHI hair transplant is available from 1,500 to 3,500 grafts, and the prices range from 97,000 – 141,900 Baht. The price also includes a free 3 days, 2 nights stay in the Quartier Hotel Sukhumvit 39 Bangkok.

3. Eyebrow transplant

Experience amazing hair restoration procedures at Bangkok Hair Clinic | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Bangkok Hair Clinic

Thinking about getting an eyebrow transplant? Bangkok Hair Clinic also offers eyebrow transplants for those who lost their eyebrow hairs due to a medical condition or injury, as well as those who just want a thicker eyebrow. Recovery from an eyebrow transplant in Bangkok Hair Clinic is pretty quick and easy. Within a few days, any swelling will subside, and you’ll be able to resume your normal activities. The experts at the clinic will ensure that you get natural-looking results. The transplanted hairs will continue to grow and can be trimmed and shaped as desired.

The price for an eyebrow transplant at Bangkok Hair Clinic is 53,900 Baht. This is a great deal since you can get unlimited graft and a free stay for 3 days and 2 nights in the Quartier Hotel Sukhumvit 39 Bangkok.

4. Premium PRP

The best clinic for hair transplant and hair restoration in Bangkok

PHOTO: Bangkok Hair Clinic

PRP therapy is a nonsurgical treatment for hair loss. It involves taking Growth Factors from your own blood and spinning it in a centrifuge to separate the platelets from the red blood cells. The platelets are then concentrated over 4 times above normal levels to achieve high levels of growth factors. The growth factors will stimulate hair growth and rejuvenate weak hair follicles. 

Bangkok Hair Clinic uses the latest and most advanced PRP technology from South Korea, which can produce concentrated growth factors 12 to 17 times found in the blood. As a result, you’ll have your beautiful locks back. Since PRP is nonsurgical, it’s very safe, effective, and has no risk of infection. Moreover, you can continue your daily routine as normal immediately after the procedure.

PRP is not a one-time procedure, meaning you need multiple procedures for it to work effectively. It’s recommended that you get a course of 3 to 5 PRP injections every 3-4 weeks. At Bangkok Hair Clinic, you can get a program of 3 PRP injections for 33,000 Baht. This price includes 1 FREE PRP injection. However, if you just want to test it out, you can also get 1 injection for 11,00 Baht.

5. Cell Plus Therapy

Experience amazing hair restoration procedures at Bangkok Hair Clinic | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Bangkok Hair Clinic

Cell Plus therapy is the latest addition to hair restoration techniques. It works by using your own cells and a unique tool called the Rigenera Hair Micrograft to create Cell Plus. By assisting and replacing weak, deteriorating cells with fresh, healthy cells from the permanent hair zone, it addresses the underlying cause of your hair loss. In order to repair the weaker cells, these healthy cells transfer energy (in the form of ATP) and biologically active chemicals to them.

After getting Cell Plus Therapy, you can expect to have an increasing number of hairs in existing follicles, thicker hair shafts, and a denser appearance within 45 to 90 days. 

Bangkok Hair Clinic offers Cell Plus Therapy for 55,000 Baht. You can also combine it with a hair transplant for 82,500 Baht — that’s the best deal available in the country!

So what are you waiting for? Book your appointment at Bangkok Hair Clinic via MyMediTravel today!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Indonesia1 min ago

Searches after Indonesian earthquake, death toll over 160
Pattaya48 mins ago

Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
Thailand58 mins ago

BTS Skytrain demands 40 million baht debt is paid
Sponsored2 hours ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
World1 hour ago

Iran’s football team declines to sing its own anthem at World Cup
Travel1 hour ago

Get fight-ready at these 5 incredible Muay Thai gyms in Koh Samui
Guides2 hours ago

Experience amazing hair restoration procedures at Bangkok Hair Clinic
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Entertainment2 hours ago

Row erupts over Thailand’s unfair allocation of World Cup games
Crime2 hours ago

Foreigner repeatedly scams petrol stations in central Thailand
Video3 hours ago

Heavy rain and flash flood in Thailand | GMT ON TOUR
Pattaya3 hours ago

Chinese man operates illegal hairdressers in plain sight in Pattaya, Thailand
Lifestyle3 hours ago

The evolution of Thanksgiving in a multicultural America
Entertainment3 hours ago

Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
World19 hours ago

Fraudulant websites offer refunds on FTX collapse
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese man overstays visa in Thailand for 7 years over ‘cult’ beliefs
Indonesia19 hours ago

Earthquake kills at least 46 in Indonesia
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending