Choose Excellence, Choose DLTS

“Choose Excellence” is not just the motto of DLTS, it’s a commitment to ensuring every single student receives the highest quality education possible. When it comes to nurturing young minds in a world changing at such a breakneck speed, few schools can only dream of matching the level of excellence on display at DLTS International School Rama 5.

As parents, we know that the most crucial decision we can ever make for our children is to choose the right education. DLTS recognises the importance of that decision, and they realise that education extends far beyond information exchange; it’s about creating a learning environment, full of passion and dedication which transforms students into young leaders.

Commitment to excellence

A key part of DLTS’ mission is their steadfast determination in seeking only the highest qualified teachers for the job. In order to teach at DLTS, educators must not only embody passion and expertise but most important of all, they should also hold a genuine love for teaching.

Teachers in DLTS are there because they want to provide students with the best education possible, reflecting DLTS’ excellence by focusing on fostering creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, caring, and communication skills among students.

Language proficiency and cultural understanding are key at DLTS. Their language immersion ensures that students are surrounded by the language that is currently being taught.

In a world that quickly becoming more interconnected and globalised by the day, classes not taught by native speakers would be a lost opportunity in language familiarisation.

At DLTS, Thai language classes in DLTS are taught by native Thai-speaking teachers, Chinese language classes are taught by native Chinese-speaking teachers, similarly with English.

Rigorous academic programmes

The future academic and career successes of the students at DLTS are their core mission. How does DLTS forge future leaders who are capable of success no matter the stakes or pressure involved? By implementing a well-rounded, yet rigorous academic programe that focuses on many key areas of knowledge.

In challenging and inspiring their students, DLTS is providing their students with all the skills, knowledge, and experience needed to excel in the ever-expanding global landscape.

Core of the DLTS mission is their recognition of the sciences, and how they promote education through a project-based learning process. DLTS’ acknowledgement of the modern world is shown through its emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) related topics.

State-of-the-art labs and resources at DLTS promote learning through hands-on experiences, providing every opportunity for students to pursue their interests in various STEM fields, including robotics and coding.

Second pillar of the DLTS mission is the focus on literacy. Through native-speaking teachers, students at DLTS develop a strong trilingual proficiency in Thai, English, and Chinese, both for reading and writing.

As the English language is becoming one of the most important languages in the world, DLTS ensures the language proficiency of their students by extending the process of learning languages into their enrichment classes such as art, music and physical education, which are only taught by native English-speaking teachers.

Through language immersion classes, language clubs, and reading groups, students have access to all resources and programes in one environment, morphing them into literate, and strong communicators.

Life at DLTS

A highlight of DLTS’ approach to education is shown through the balance between their academic programes, and extracurricular activities. This balance assures that students are able to discover their own talents, and shape their own paths in life.

Through this approach, students are encouraged to step out of their comfort zones, and hone their skills through a blend of creativity and practicality.

As part of extracurricular activities, the importance of the arts cannot be understated. Students at DLTS can participate in art classes, musical lessons, and cultural events that aid the understanding of experiences which cannot be achieved through any other means. For many, art can also be a source of inspiration, reflection, and joy.

Extra-curricular activities also extend to physical education, as DLTS aims to not only provide the facilities for students to develop mentally, but physically as well. No stones are left unturned, and every area is covered to nurture young minds for future successes.

In making the decision for your children’s future, always remember to choose excellence. But remember that in your pursuit of excellence for your children for them to become future leaders, successful academics, or well-rounded global citizens, there is no better school to choose than DLTS International School Rama 5.