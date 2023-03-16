Cannabis and fitness: The surprising benefits for athletes in Thailand

PHOTO: A woman lifting weight via Unsplash

Gone are the days when the words “cannabis” and “fitness” were considered as an unlikely pairing. Cannabis has been a taboo topic for a long time, but with the legalization of cannabis in Thailand, it’s time to bust the myths and explore the surprising benefits that cannabis can offer to athletes.

1. Reduce inflammation

One of the most promising areas of cannabis research is its ability to reduce muscle and joint inflammation. CBD, the nonpsychoactive cannabinoid in marijuana, has been found to help ease inflammation. This makes it a potential treatment for autoimmune conditions such as Crohn’s disease, lupus, and psoriasis.

For athletes who want to benefit from CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties without smoking it or getting high, we recommend using topical products such as creams or ointments. These are highly concentrated and can be used for locally targeted recovery.

2. Help treat Muscle Spasms

In addition to its anti-inflammatory properties, cannabis may also be helpful in treating muscle spasms. Studies have shown positive results in treating muscle spasms associated with diseases like multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s, and these benefits could potentially extend to athletes dealing with spasms as well.

However, experts caution that the medical applications of cannabis are still being studied. More research is needed to fully understand how it can benefit athletes without these disorders.

3. Improve sleep

Sleep is an important aspect of recovery for athletes, and cannabis may have a role to play in improving sleep quality. THC, the psychoactive cannabinoid in marijuana, has been shown to help people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Additionally, CBD can help reduce anxiety and stress, which can also contribute to better sleep.

However, experts warn that cannabis use may have negative impacts on sleep in some people, such as reducing REM sleep, which is important for cognitive function.

4. Relieves soreness and pain

Nothing ruins a workout like pain and soreness the next day, but cannabis might just be the solution you’ve been looking for. Cannabis has impressive anti-inflammatory properties and researchers have found that it can alleviate pain, offering a promising alternative to the dangerous and habit-forming opiates that are common for chronic and acute pain. Studies have shown that marijuana can ease pain caused by everything from muscle spasms to long-term chronic pain

5. Enhance mental clarity

Contrary to popular belief, cannabis doesn’t necessarily make you lazy or lethargic. In fact, it can have the opposite effect. Cannabis can help athletes achieve a state of mindfulness and improve their mental clarity, leading to better focus and concentration during workouts.

6. Reduce stress and anxiety

Athletes are no strangers to stress and anxiety, whether it’s pre-competition nerves or the pressure to perform. Cannabis can help reduce stress levels and promote relaxation, thanks to its calming effects on the mind and body. This can lead to a better overall state of mental health and improved performance in the long run.

The future of cannabis in the fitness industry in Thailand

With the legalization of cannabis in Thailand, the future of cannabis in the fitness industry looks bright. More and more athletes are discovering the benefits of cannabis and incorporating it into their workout routines. As more research is conducted on the effects of cannabis on athletic performance, we can expect to see even more exciting developments in the future.

