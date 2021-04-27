Foreign investors eye business in Thailand as hotels face closure during new outbreak | Thaiger

Economy
Foreign investors eye business in Thailand as hotels face closure during new outbreak
The new wave of Covid-19 infections this month has led to a drop in occupancy rates at Thailand hotels, some reporting drops of 5% to 30%, battering hoteliers that have already been struggling from a year of little to no foreign tourists. Some hotel operators have been forced to sell their businesses, according to the president of the Arjarnnar Asset Management Group, Thammajak Lenuangprasert.
Soft loans and the debt moratorium programme have helped keep some hotels running, but Thammajak says some have decided to sell their hotels to foreign investment groups who have been taking advantage of the low prices.
“Currently, there are European and Chinese companies looking to buy 4 to 5 star hotels in Thailand priced at over 2 billion baht, while 3 star hotels are also desirable provided they are in a prime location… Investors are eyeing hotels in Thailand as our country is a prominent tourism destination, while the outbreak has driven the selling price down and makes it an excellent opportunity to buy.”
While some foreign investors are putting money down on luxury resorts, others are investing in hostels in Southeast Asia. The Bodega Hostel Group, which runs hostels in Thailand, Indonesia, and Cambodia, was just bought out for 450 million baht by the Collective Hospitality Group.
With the new wave of Covid prompting travel restrictions and closure orders, hotel and hostel operators across Thailand are in need of financial aid, according to the president of the Thai Hotels Association, Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi.
“The government’s soft loan and debt moratorium programme only partly helped the hotel industry… What we really need is a co-payment programme that would help pay half of employee wages to keep the business afloat and maintain employment.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Economy
Shopping centres, supermarkets and convenience stores to close an hour earlier in Red Zones
With the rising reported cases in Thailand, The Thai Retailers Association and Thai Shopping Centre Association has adjusted closing times for shopping centres, supermarkets and your local convenience stores.
The situation applies for red zone provinces only at this stage. The new closing times will operate until at least May 2.
• Shopping centres will close at 8pm
• Supermarkets close at 9pm
• Convenience stores (7-Eleven, Family Mart, etc) will close at 10pm
In all cases the closing times have been brought forward an hour from the previous declaration.
Today, Thailand announced 2,839 new infections, a record high.
Here’s a list of the red zone provinces…
1. Bangkok
2. Chiang Mai
3. Chon Buri
4. Samut Prakan
5. Prachuap Khiri Kan
6. Samut Sakhon
7. Pathum Thani
8. Nakhon Pathom
9. Phuket
10. Nakhon Ratchasima
11. Nonthaburi
12. Songkhla
13. Tak
14. Udon Thani
15. Suphanburi
16. Sa Kaeo
17. Rayong
18. Khon Kaen
Thailand
New Covid-19 wave could cause the Thai economy to lose 100 billion baht per month
With more than 18,000 Covid-19 cases in 22 days, the new wave of infections may have a dramatic impact on the Thai economy… possibly a 100 billion baht loss per month, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.
They say the outbreak is likely to primarily impact the service sector and the number of workers is expected to drop. With pay cuts and layoffs due to the outbreak, household debt could rise to 92% of GDP, according to the university president Thanavath Phonvichai. At the end of 2020, debt hit a record high of 89.3% of GDP.
Thanavath says gross domestic profit is expected to drop by 1.2% to 1.8%, but with economic stimulus measures, the economy could grow 1.2% to 1.6% this year.
“If there will be economic stimulus measures, the economy may grow 1.2% to 1.6% this year.”
The number of active cases making up a third of Thailand’s total reported cases since the start of the pandemic last year. The new wave of cases is expected to be under control within the next 2 to 3 months.
SOURCE: Reuters
Economy
8% March growth for Thai exports in promising recovery
An 8% increase in exports is expected for March fueled by online officials connecting foreign buyers with Thai exporters. Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit touted the success of this plan to have officials working as salesmen to promote Thai products worldwide, the results of which produced 14.4 billion baht in exports last year. The Trade Policy and Strategy Office will release official numbers tomorrow, but the Commerce Ministry and key business groups painted a positive picture, leading to the 8% estimate.
An upward path is predicted, contrasting with sales figures nearly a year ago, when Thai exports were down 22% in May and 23% in June as much of the world went into Covid-19 lockdown. The freefall ended, but figures still inched downward for the rest of 2020, until December when some growth was finally seen, with a 4.7% increase in exports. January saw a very minor increase of about a third of a per cent, but February brought the effects of Covid-19’s second wave, with a 2.59% fall due to a reduction of production and gold exports.
With tourisms usual 16-17% of the economy all but pancaked, exports are a major force keeping Thailand from descending into a deeper recession. This government-aided matchmaking between Thai exports and foreign buyers is forecasted to drive continued growth. The Commerce Minister said their original 2021 target of 16 billion baht in exporting sales will easily be exceeded. One potential cash cow is current talks between Thai businesses and multinational American behemoth Walmart Inc.
Another positive sign for Thailand’s economy is an increase in new businesses, with first-quarter numbers of 23,389 new businesses standing 20% higher than last year. March alone brought 8,841 new businesses with 19.4 billion baht of registered capital. The main sectors of business growth were building construction, real estate development, and restaurants.
SOURCE:Bangkok Post
