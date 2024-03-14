Senior citizens allege scam by sales company promising car prize

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A group of senior citizens filed a complaint with the Economic Crime Suppression Division, alleging deceptive practices by a direct sales company that offered party tickets with a chance to win a luxury car as a prize. The event, which took place at 10am today, March 14, is now under investigation after claims surfaced that the company lured older adults into buying tickets with promises of high compensation for membership, which never materialized.

The grievances were brought forward at the Central Investigation Bureau by Krisanong Suwanwong, Chair of the Coordination Center for Network and Online Promotion. Accompanied by nearly 20 elderly victims, Krisanong Suwanwong met with Police Lieutenant Colonel Paisan Klee Buia, Deputy Chief of the 4th Sub-Division of the Economic Crime Suppression Division, to request a thorough review of the business operations of the company in question.

Krisanong Suwanwong reported that complaints were urging an investigation into the company’s behaviour of inviting the public to a banquet, claiming that there would be a draw for ten cars as prizes. However, on the day of the event, only one car was awarded, and the winner was not present among the attendees, leading to suspicions of foul play, said Krisanong.

“If there was a genuine prize draw, we would like the company to present evidence to clarify.”

Furthermore, there were additional concerns about the company’s operation, specifically targeting the elderly with direct sales membership offers. The company advertised that if members maintained their purchase volumes for about six months, they would receive a bonus or compensation in return.

Unfortunately, these promises went unfulfilled, leading to suspicions of fraud. Krisanong Suwanwong requested an examination into whether such actions constituted criminal deception or public fraud, reported KhaoSod.

The attending investigator took statements from the complainants to serve as evidence and initiated a factual investigation to propose further action. The case highlights the vulnerability of senior citizens to deceptive marketing schemes and the importance of vigilance in direct sales practices.

The authorities are now tasked with unravelling the truth behind the allegations and ensuring that justice is served for those potentially exploited by deceptive business promises.