What to do in Bangkok this weekend (16-18 June)

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 16-18)

Heal your soul at the Yerin Baek Asia Pacific Tour in Bangkok 2023

Get ready, Thai fans! Yerin Baek, who has been known for having a soothing voice, plans to impress her Thai fans once again with her “Yerin Baek Asia Pacific Tour in Bangkok 2023.” Don’t miss out on this new setlist and the chance to experience Yerin’s heartfelt performances. Let her soft voice soothe your spirit.

Entrance fee: 1,800 – 3,800 baht

Date: June 17

Location: Royal Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon

Google maps: Siam Paragon

PLAYERS By Monnnae

Monnnae’s art features vibrant, colourful cartoonish scenes that appeals to many art lovers, and is currently being displayed at an art exhibition at KICHgallery. Her amazing work is used to make all sorts of merchandise, which is sold at the multi-shop in the Siam area. If you are an artist, going to this event and seeing her art may give you inspiration for your next art piece.

Date: Now – June 25

Service hours: 10:00 – 18:00 (Closed on Mondays)

Google maps: KICHgallery

Awaken your inner artist at Metro Art Series 2 – Playable Art

Following the successful launch of Metro Art Series 1 earlier this year, Bangkok Motorway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM), along with Bangkok Metro Networks Company Limited (BMN), have once again collaborated with local artists to bring us Metro Art Series 2 – Playable Art. This exciting installment showcases the talents of renowned street artists, namely “The TU!!” and “Wild So Serious,” at the Phahon Yothin MRT Station. Commuters using the MRT will now have the opportunity to marvel at these captivating and interactive art installations. By fostering such creative and enjoyable experiences, this project plays a crucial role in nurturing a sustainable urban art scene. Moreover, the Phahon Yothin MRT Station will also host art workshops, further engaging and inspiring art enthusiasts.

Entrance fee: Free

Date: Daily May – August

Service hours: 06:00 – 21:00

Location: Phahon Yothin MRT Station

Google maps: Phahon Yothin

Roam around Disney 100 Village

Explore a century’s worth of happiness by travelling through time with some of The Walt Disney Company’s most cherished characters. Take a visit to the breathtaking Disney100 Village Pop-Up Event located at Asiatique. Visitors will be able to experience the magic of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars all in one place.

Entrance fee: 319 – 2,499 baht

Date: March 24 – July 31

Service hours: 10:00-22:00

Google maps: Asiatique The Riverfront

Teleport to Turkey at Shakti Cafe & Bistro

Transport yourself to Turkey as you step into Shakti Cafe & Bistro, a stunning establishment situated on the Thonburi side. The cafe’s interior design draws inspiration from the enchanting carpet markets of Cappadocia, instantly immersing visitors in a mesmerizing ambiance. Every corner exudes a captivating allure, ensuring that every moment spent there is picture-perfect. Worried about not having a Turkish outfit for that ideal snapshot? Fear not, as the cafe offers rental services, allowing you to try traditional attire for those flawless pictures. Delving into the menu, you’ll find a delectable selection of both savory and sweet dishes, including authentic Turkish cuisine that tantalizes the taste buds.

Service hours: Daily 11:00 – 21:00

Google maps: Shakti Cafe & Bistro

Immerse yourself in the world of art and the life of world-renowned artist Vincent Van Gogh at Van Gogh Alive Bangkok

The largest exhibition of world-class digital art in Southeast Asia, “Van Gogh Alive Bangkok,” showcases the significant works of renowned Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh. This powerful and legendary artist in Western art history presents his collection, allowing art lovers to learn and create with inspiration.

Entrance fee: VIP 1,490 baht / General admission 990 baht / Student 480 baht

Duration: 31 March – 31 July 2023

Venue: 6th floor, Attraction Hall, ICONSIAM

Google maps: ICONSIAM

Refresh your spirit at Conne(x)t Homecoming

Conne(x)t Homecoming is a digital art exhibition presented by Eyedropper Fill that encourages people to have greater empathy and open minds in regard to one another. As a direct result of the pandemic, people’s lives have undergone significant new developments and changes in recent years, such as increased levels of social isolation. As a result, at times, we may have neglected our true selves and lost interest in the things that used to matter to us in the past.

Entrance fee: Free

Date: June 1 – 30

Service hours: Round 1 – 11:00 / Round 2 – 14:00 / Round 3 – 17:00

Location: Galleria 2-3, 2nd floor, River City Bangkok

Google maps: River City Bangkok

Paint, eat, and chill at Soul Salt River City

River City Bangkok, Art Space, and the Charoenkrung district are frequently visited by art enthusiasts. The latest addition to Bangkok’s River City is “Soul Salt River City,” a gallery and paint bar that aims to bring the beach vibes indoors. Guests can take in beautiful views of the Chao Phraya River, have some creative fun with paint, and eat some delicious fusion Thai food prepared by skilled chefs. If you’re looking for a way to chill out, painting at River City is a great option.

Duration: Everyday 10:00-20:00

Location: 1st floor, River City Bangkok

Google maps: River City Bangkok

