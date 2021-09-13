Best of
The best places to live for families in Thailand
If you are looking at relocating to Thailand, you can be rest assured that there are many places that are family-friendly in which to settle. From beautiul islands with plenty of beach activities, to mountainous regions with cooler weather, Thailand has it all. Here, we list the 5 best places to live for families.
5 Of Thailand’s Best Places To Live For Families
1. Hua Hin
This gorgeous beach town is popular with families as it offers plenty of attractions and amenities for every age. Moreover, it is home to an amazing night market and a wide variety of restaurants. Here, your kids can go to an international school which rivals the ones in your home country. Furthermore, the schools feature classes taught by licensed teachers using the UK curriculum. Kids and families alike can enjoy the stunning beaches, or take in such attractions as the local jazz festival.
2. Chiang Mai
Nature-loving families will enjoy Chiang Mai as it offers plenty of outdoor activities against the backdrop of the northern Thai mountains. Additionally, the culture offers a unique education for the entire family as it is truly one-of-a-kind. Outings such as visiting local Lanna Buddhist temples and learning about their 700 year long history is sure leave you in awe. Chiang Mai weather is less hot than southern Thailand, making it considerably more comfortable for the little ones. The cool season boasts an average climate of about 77 degrees Fahrenheit, making it a great area to play outside for hours!
3. Bangkok
Of course there are plenty of things in Bangkok that aren’t for young eyes, but the amount of kid-friendly activities is also abundant. Thailand’s capital is a cultural melting pot, with many things to do and see for the entire fam bam. Moreover, it is easy to get around the sprawling city as its public transportation infrastructure is quite modern. And, with a relatively lower cost of living than many other large cities, it is easy to find a place that is suitable for your family. Additionally, Bangkok schools offer many ranges in tuition. Here, you can enroll your children in Thai public school, bilingual school, and many types of international schools.
4. Phuket
If living by the ocean is your dream life, then Phuket could be the best option for raising your family. With beaches galore, the pristine stretches of white sands and clear waters will provide hours of fun for your kids. And, the area is teeming with natural beauty that allows for plenty of sightseeing. From natural parks to aquariums, Phuket offers many exciting things to do and see. Furthermore, the cost of living here is quite good, as finding a place near the beach in Western countries would cost you an arm and a leg! Like Bangkok, Phuket offers a range of school that fit every child’s educational needs and their parents’ budgets.
5. Koh Samui
Known as a paradise island, Koh Samui is the largest and most developed Gulf of Thailand island. Here, it is part of a trio of stunning islands: Koh Samui, Koh Tao, and Koh Pha Ngan. These island are iconic for their beaches and island cultures that are quite exciting to experience. For kids, Koh Samui offers a range of schooling, from Thai public schools to international schools. However, perhaps the best thing about living here is the tight-knit community of expats that make Koh Samui feel like home.
Depending on your families’ needs and wants, these 5 places are surely to offer a great place to raise your kids. As they offer modern amenities and attractions, it is clear why Thailand is one of the most popular places to live for expats.
Recent comments: