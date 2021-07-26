When you’re in Phuket, you’ll most likely spend a lot of your time on the beach, in the sea, or by the pool. But if you want to have a different experience, leaving the beach behind for a while and enjoying your time in a rooftop bar is an excellent choice. Rooftop bars in Phuket offer natural scenic views, with almost no skyscrapers in sight. You can bask in the sunset glow while enjoying a glass of refreshing cocktails or sampling some delicious meals. Not to mention the views from Phuket’s rooftop bars are unbeatable, particularly at sunset.

But with numerous bars scattered all over Phuket, how do you know if you’ve chosen the best one? To help you with your search, here are 8 of the best rooftop bars in Phuket to go to.

Top 8 Rooftop Bars in Phuket for 2021

1. KEE Sky Lounge

Situated on the top floors of The Kee Resort & Spa in Patong, KEE Sky Lounge offers fantastic views over the Andaman Sea. The rooftop bar is built on two levels. The first one has a circular illuminated central bar surrounded by dining tables. On the other hand, the second level is designed to resemble the top deck of a cruise, with plenty of loungers facing towards the ocean and a jacuzzi surrounded by a circular sofa. Make sure to come around sunset time to get a dazzling view of the sun sinking into the sea. The rooftop bar offers creative cocktails, local crafted beers, and European cuisine, all at a reasonable price.

Opening hours: Open daily from 5:30 PM to 12:00 AM.

Address: 6th and 7th Floor, The KEE Resort & Spa Patong, 152/1 Thawewong Rd, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150

2. Baba Nest

Baba Nest is one of the most spectacular rooftop bars in Phuket. Located at Sri Panwa Villa Hotel, it might not be the highest rooftop bar on the island. However, it has an incredible 360° view of the Andaman Sea and the surrounding island. Plus, the decor is simple but very stylish. It has a wrap-around infinity pool that will make you feel like the ocean surrounds you. The menu is extensive, featuring high-end cocktails, wines, Champagne, and Mexican tapas. The rooftop bar is only open between 5 and 9 PM, and there’s a limited seat, so make sure you make reservations beforehand.

Opening hours: Open daily from 5:00 PM – 21:00 AM.

Address: Sri Panwa Phuket, 88/5 Sakdidej Rd, Tambon Wichit, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Chang Wat Phuket 83000.

3. The Surface Restaurant & Bar

With an excellent location at the top of La Flora Resort & Spa, right in the middle of Patong Beach, The Surface boasts unparalleled ocean views. One of the rooftop bar’s highlights is the sunset, so don’t come too late if you want to see the most mesmerizing views. On the food front, the rooftop bar offers delicious grilled dishes, as well as an extensive selection of cocktails and wines. With idyllic views, a relaxed musical backdrop, and some great food and drinks, The Surface is a great place for a romantic night out.

Opening hours: Open daily from 5:30 PM – 12:00 AM.

Address: 39 Thawewong Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150.

4. 360° Bar & Lounge at The Pavilions Phuket

If you’re looking for a romantic rooftop bar to watch the sunset and indulge in delicious meals, the 360° Bar & Lounge at The Pavilions Phuket is a great choice. It’s an exclusive hideaway located in the hills above Bang Tao Beach, at the luxurious resort The Pavilions. The rooftop bar offers a menu of Asian and Western-inspired tapas, as well as well-crafted, delicious cocktails. With live DJs playing soft tunes, 360° Bar has a sophisticated lounge vibe. You can choose to sit in one of the many comfy loungers, enjoy a glass of refreshing cocktails, and gaze at the sun setting over the Andaman Sea.

Opening hours: Open daily from 5:30 PM to 11:30 PM.

Address: 31/, 232/1 Moo 6 Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110.

5. Quip Sky Bar

Quick Sky Bar is the first restaurant and bar in Phuket Town, located on the roof of the Quip Bed & Breakfast. This artistic and quirky al fresco rooftop terrace is split into two areas: a covered dining section and a more open-air rooftop deck. This rooftop bar offers a wide selection of wines, beers, and tasty cocktails; all served in a relaxed and laid-back atmosphere. If you’re hungry, you can also order one of the international and local dishes on the menu, such as deep-fried lobster wontons and lobster Pad Thai. You won’t get an incredible ocean view like most other rooftop bars on this list, but the bar is impressive nonetheless.

Opening hours: Open daily from 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

Address: 5th Floor, Quip Bed & Breakfast, 54 Phuket Rd, Tambon Talat Yai, Phuket Town 83000.

6. On Top Rooftop Pool & Bar

On Top Rooftop Pool & Bar is situated on top of the Hotel Swissôtel Resort Phuket Patong Beach. Hence, the name. Although the view is not that impressive, the bar is a spectacular poolside party venue. The menu features a wide selection of signature drinks and dishes, which you can enjoy in the luxurious cabanas, at the bar, or on the sofas and sun loungers around the pool. The music is excellent, and the atmosphere is sophisticated.

Opening hours: Open daily from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

Address: 7th Floor, Hotel Swissôtel Resort Phuket Patong Beach, 48 Ruam Jai Rd, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150.

7. Andaman Sky Lounge

Andaman Sky Lounge might not be as famous as other rooftop bars on this list, but it’s a fantastic place to enjoy the sunset over the Andaman Sera. The rooftop bar is located on the 19th floor of the Andaman Beach Suite. Since there are only a few tall towers in Phuket, there’s nothing to block the view from this rooftop bar. The menu consists of a mix of Thai and international tapas, including tasty tomato bruschetta, deep-fried prawn cakes, and fried rice in a pineapple. A selection of beer, wine, and cocktails are also available.

Opening hours: Open daily from 05:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Address: Andaman Beach Suite, 60/12 Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee Rd Patong, Phuket 83150.

8. Heaven Rooftop Restaurant

Situated below the popular Karon Viewpoint, Heaven Rooftop Restaurant is an excellent spot to end your day with a magical sunset. In addition, the rooftop bar offers incredible views over the three bays of Karon Beach, Kata Beach, and Kata Noi Beach. You can enjoy the stunning panoramic view with some lounge or house music in the background, making the atmosphere feel more relaxed and sophisticated. The menu includes a mix of Thai, Italian, and Russian cuisine.

Opening hours: Open daily from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Address: 6 Soi Leammumnai, Tambon Karon, Phuket 83100.

These great rooftop bars offer a combination of great settings, an eclectic list of incredible drinks, good vibes, and impressive views. Therefore, whether you want to dance and party or kick back and chill, there will always be a rooftop bar in Phuket to fit your needs.

