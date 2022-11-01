Lifestyle
No masks or PCR needed for World Cup in Qatar says organisers
Good news for football fans traveling to Qatar for the World Cup in just over two weeks’ time – you no longer need a negative PCR or rapid antigen test to enter the Arab country.
The Qatar Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) published a statement announcing the relaxation of Covid-19 related measures which take effect from today.
“Visitors are no longer required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR or Rapid Antigen Test result before travelling to Qatar.
“Qatari citizens and residents also no longer need to take a PCR or rapid antigen test within 24 hours of returning from abroad.”
MoPH also added that there is no need for travelers entering Qatar to preregister on the government’s Ehteraz health application before their arrival and a Covid vaccination certificate is also no longer required to enter Qatar.
A green health status on Ehteraz is only required if visitors need to access Qatar’s health facilities.
Yousef al-Maslamani, medical director of Hamad General Hospital, revealed that the removal of all travel restrictions is because of the fall in the number of Covid cases and deaths.
“Those infected with COVID-19 will be isolated for a total of 10 days at home or in the hotel for travelers in two parts – five days of complete hotel isolation and five days after which we will allow the infected to leave, but with a condition that they must wear a mask when having contact with others but free to remove the mask when alone.”
FIFA and the Qatari organisers said they want the World Cup, beginning on November 20, to be a sign that the world is over the pandemic.
But the MoPH made known that it is on the alert in the event of a worsening pandemic situation and emergency measures will be administered.
If there is an outbreak, players and match officials would go into a secure “bio-bubble” while those who breach the secure environment will be expelled from the tournament.
Qatar scrapped the wearing of masks on public transport in October and there are no requirements to wear masks inside the eight World Cup stadiums.
Qatar has reported 684 deaths related to coronavirus.
